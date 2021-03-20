SPRINGFIELD - After eighty minutes of drama built of mishaps and heroics (and more heroics), Nisine Poplar had the final answer Saturday.

The all-state guard nailed a 28-foot jump shot at - or a second or two before - the final buzzer to give Math, Civics & Sciences a 67-64 win over Lancaster Catholic in an epic quarterfinal of the Class AAA state playoffs at Cardinal O’Hara High School.

“I’m a big-time player,’’ said Poplar, no shrinking violet. “I make big-time shots. I did it before. I’ll do it again.’’

MC&S (14-6), a charter school in downtown Philadelphia, won the state AA title in 2019, and was still dancing, as was Lancaster Catholic, when the pandemic ended the 2020 state tournament.

The Elephants are AAA now because of the PIAA Competition Formula. They are bigger, quicker and more athletic than Catholic, and that showed up a lot. Yet the Crusaders did what they always do. The Elephants can’t have had many postseason escapes more narrow than the one they pulled off Saturday.

MC&S brought multiple, full-court presses early and often. Catholic (19-5) had five turnovers in its first six possessions, a few of which could have been called unforced.

“Obviously you’re playing a Philly school, and there was some intimidation early,’’ said Catholic coach Joe Klazas. “And, we were careless early.’’

It was 8-2 after all that, but by the end of the quarter Catholic’s Jack Engle was rattling in a buzzer-beater to give his club a 17-16 lead.

It went like that. The Crusaders would dug themselves, or have dug for them, a 6-8 point hole, then gamely climb out of it.

The first half’s final blow was a three-point play around the basket by Catholic’s Devin Atkinson, which shrank MC&S’ lead to 34-31 and foretold some things.

After the break, Catholic went to an inside-out game based on the uncanny ability of Atkinson, listed at 5-11, to create space for himself on the low post.

“If he feels he has a good matchup in a good spot, we put him in that spot,’’ Klazas said. “Also, we feel we’re a better shooting team from inside out.’’

In a surprise, MC&S essentially scrapped the press in the second half.

“Our rotations were a little short,’’ said coach Lonnie Diggs. “I was worried about fresh legs.’’

On it went: Runs and answers. MC&S led 50-42, but Catholic got two Nevin Roman threes and tied it, at 50, at the quarter break.

The Elephants answered with six straight, and then led, 59-52, with five minutes left. With four minutes left, it was tied again.

MC&S led by four with 1:08 left. The Catholic got a layup from junior Mason Moore, who gave his team huge minutes off the bench and scored 12.

The Elephants got only one of a potential four points at the foul line on its next two trips.

With :6.6 left, Roman - an 11th-hour hero more than once this postseason - banked in a three from the wing to tie it.

MC&S called time. Diggs turned it over to Poplar.

“We were trying to get him going to the rim, but I guess he felt it,’’ Diggs said.

Poplar simply walked it up and fired.

Klazas tried frantically to call time, thinking he still had a second or two.

“You have three officials out there, you would one somebody would be looking my way when that happens,’’ he said.

They weren’t, and then there were zeroes on the clock.

“Definitely one of the best teams we’ve played,’’ said Diggs. “They fought hard.’’

“They didn’t care about the height,’’ admitted Poplar. “They play real hard, I give them that.’’

Atkinson scored 17, Ross Conway 14 and Roman 12 in the final game of high school careers that included 89 wins, two district titles, three district finals and four state tournament appearances.

“It’s just remarkable,’’ Klazas said. “We’re going to miss them.’’