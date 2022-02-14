Breaking down the L-L League girls basketball semifinals …

THE GAME: Section 1 champ Penn Manor Comets (16-7 overall) vs. Section 2 co-champ Ephrata Mountaineers (15-9), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Hempfield.

WINNER GETS: Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic or Section 5 champ Columbia in L-L League championship game, Thursday, 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Lily Sugra scored a game-high 17 points, Morgan Miller drilled three 3-pointers and chipped in with 11 points, and Penn Manor fended off Section 3 co-champ Lampeter-Strasburg 40-34 in a tightly contested quarterfinal clash. … Ephrata had to come through the play-in round to get here: In a 46-38 victory over Section 4 runner-up Elco, Jasmine Griffin poured in 27 points, Cara Tiesi splashed a couple of 3’s and chipped in with 8 points, and the Mountaineers gained a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over the Raiders. In the quarters, Brynn Adams paced a balanced attack with 9 points, Kamryn Andes and Tiesi each bottom out a pair of 3’s and scored 8 points apiece, and Ephrata held off Section 3 co-champ Manheim Central 36-33 in Manheim to set up Tuesday’s showdown vs. Penn Manor.

REMATCH: Penn Manor hosted Ephrata on Jan. 14 in an L-L League crossover clash, and the host Comets picked up a 31-28 victory. The Mounts had a 17-15 lead at the half, but Penn Manor went 16-11 after the break to win it, as Sugra popped in a game-high 11 points. Adams and Tiesi had 8 points each for Ephrata, which dipped to 4-7 after that game. The Mounts are 11-2 since that setback in Millersville.

THE COACHES: Penn Manor’s Megan Collins (64-90) is in her seventh season; Ephrata’s Brian Cerullo (53-35) is in his fourth season.

WIN OR GO HOME: Ephrata did not make the District 3 Class 6A playoff bracket, so it’s win-or-bust for the Mounts in order to keep their season going. ... Penn Manor will host Wilson in a first-round 6A game next Monday.

MILESTONE ALERT: Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin is sitting on 992 career points, and needs 8 points vs. Penn Manor to become the 10th player in program history to reach 1,000 points. The last Mounts’ player to do it: Gabbie Gerola-Hill, in 2020. … Penn Manor senior Morgan Miller is at 898 career points; she needs 2 points vs. Ephrata to hit the 900-point plateau.

FUN FACT: Ephrata is certainly battle-tested. The Mounts have played 11 teams that will set sail in the District 3 playoffs — Red Lion, Governor Mifflin, Lebanon, Garden Spot, Lancaster Catholic, Hempfield, Penn Manor, Manheim Township, Lampeter-Strasburg, Twin Valley and Manheim Central.

ABOUT PENN MANOR: Comets are fresh off their first section championship since 1975, and are looking to gain an L-L League finale for the first time in program history. … Riding a 6-game winning streak, and is 8-1 in last nine games. … Leading scorers: F Lily Sugra (18.9 points, 12 3-pointers, 839 career points); G Morgan Miller (11.9, 37 3’s, 898 career points, 117 career 3’s); F Sydney Shepos (6.6, 11 3’s); G Kamia Goodley (5.8, 20 3’s); F Emily Riggs (3.4, 5 3’s); G Izzy Kligge (2.1, 4 3’s). … Senior-laden bunch; all five starters and top sub are all 12th-graders.

ABOUT EPHRATA: Three straight Section 2 titles under the Mounts’ belts, including co-gold last year and this season, with Lebanon, which bowed out to Columbia in the quarterfinals. … Like Penn Manor, also seeking first L-L League finals trip. … Riding a 4-game winning streak, and is 10-1 in last 11 games. That setback — vs. Conestoga Valley on Feb. 5 — likely cost Ephrata a solo section crown, and likely kept the Mounts out of the D3-6A playoffs, making Tuesday’s tilt win-or-go-home for Cerullo and his crew. … Leading scorers: G Jasmine Griffin (16.9, 28 3’s, 992 career points); G Brynn Adams (7.8, 21 3’s); G Cara Tiesi (6.9, 42 3’s); F Mallory Kline (4.5, 16 3’s). … F Destiny Lefever (1.8) and F Kamryn Andes (1.6, 7 3’s) must clog the lane, rebound, and keep Sugra off the glass. … Ephrata has 114 3-pointers, and the Mounts aren’t shy about letting it fly from the perimeter. They have 10 3’s in two playoff games thus far.

THE CRUX: Penn Manor features a pretty pesky 1-3-1 half-court zone look, and the Comets’ D will be tasked with slowing down Ephrata’s arc game. The Mounts simply can’t have a cold night shooting the rock, because Sugra, Shepos and Riggs can all crash and yank down rebounds. The more one-and-done trips Penn Manor forces, the better for the Comets. Gut-hunch is that this one goes down to the fourth quarter, just like their first dust-up back in mid-January. Ephrata will be playing its third elimination game in six days, and the Mounts need another win to keep their season alive. That’s pretty good motivation at the end of the day. Penn Manor continues to enjoy its ride, and would love to rep Section 1 in the finale on Thursday.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

THE GAME: Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic Crusaders (19-4) vs. Section 5 champ Columbia Crimson Tide (22-0), Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at Hempfield.

WINNER GETS: Section 1 champ Penn Manor or Section 2 co-champ Ephrata in L-L League championship game, Thursday, 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Lancaster Catholic gained some payback in the quarterfinals, topping Section 1 runner-up Hempfield 53-33 in a rematch of last year’s title game, won by the Black Knights in OT fashion. Mary Bolesky (17 points, four 3’s), Jeriyah Johnson (14 points, four 3’s) and Rylee Kraft (10 points) led the charge vs. Hempfield. … Columbia raced out to a 21-point second-quarter lead in its quarterfinal vs. Section 2 co-champ Lebanon, only to watch the hard-charging Cedars fly all the way back to take a fourth-quarter lead. But Brie Droege popped in 32 points, and the Tide got the last run for a thrilling 61-54 victory. Brooke Droege added 16 points in the win for Columbia, which is one of three undefeated teams in D3, along with Cedar Cliff (22-0) and Delone Catholic (21-0).

THE COACHES: Lancaster Catholic’s Charlie Detz (196-27) is in his 8th season; Columbia’s Karl Kreiser (237-132) is in his second stint with the Tide, and in his 15th season overall. … Four more victories, and Detz joins Kreiser in the 200-win club.

FUN FACT: Lancaster Catholic sophomore sniper Autumn Lipson has 29 made buckets this season. All 29 makes are 3-pointers. She doesn’t have a single 2-point bucket.

ABOUT LANCASTER CATHOLIC: Angling for 16th L-L League championship; those 15 are a league record, and the Crusaders had their streak of three straight crowns snapped last year by Hempfield. … The last time Lancaster Catholic wasn’t in an L-L League final: 2017, when Cedar Crest beat McCaskey. … Crusaders won their fifth section championship in a row this winter, and Lancaster Catholic is up to 25 section golds, most in league history. … Crusaders will open next season with 59 L-L League victories in a row. … Leading scorers: G Rylee Kraft (11.5); G Mary Bolesky (10.7, 37 3’s); G Jeriyah Johnson (9.6, 35 3’s); G Lily Lehman (8.2, 18 3’s), F Vivian Klemmer (5.2). … Lancaster Catholic has its fingers crossed for Lehman, who left the Hempfield game in the quarterfinals with an injury. … Crusaders have canned 141 3-pointers; they haven’t been shy about launching from the arc. But Lancaster Catholic’s bread and butter will be defense, defense and more smothering defense, as the Crusaders thrive in forcing turnovers and scoring in transition. Some things never change. … Four losses are all against playoff teams: Bermudian Springs, undefeated Delone Catholic, Central Bucks West out of D1, and Loyalsock out of D4. … Tricky D3-4A bracket awaits Lancaster Catholic, which faces a quarterfinal at 20-2 Schuylkill Valley. Win that game, and Delone Catholic — which clipped the Crusaders in last year’s D3-4A finale — should be waiting in the next round. That clash would also be on the road. But Lancaster Catholic is thinking league title first. … Detz is a Columbia grad — he was a standout player on the hill in his prep days — and a former Tide coach. Nice tie-in there.

ABOUT COLUMBIA: Seeking first L-L League finals trip since 1997, after winning first section championship since that same season. … Tide hasn’t had a setback since last year’s D3-2A finale against Linden Hall, and is on a collision course for a rematch with the Lions in the district title game again this season. Columbia must get past Millersburg and Linden Hall must get through Lancaster Country Day in the semifinals on Feb. 25 first. … Leading scorers: G Brie Droege (22.6, 11 3’s, 851 career points); G Brooke Droege (16.2, 29 3’s, 628 career points); G MacKenzie Burke (9.3, 34 3’s, 798 career points, 135 career 3’s); F Morgan Bigler (8.2, 659 career points); F Emily Gambler (1.9). … Plum out of superlatives for the Droege twins, who continue to drop jaws. Brie Droege is at 23.4 points in the last seven games, including 32 points vs. Lebanon in the quarterfinals. Lancaster Catholic’s top priority: Slowing her down.

THE CRUX: Hard to believe one of these teams isn’t making it to Thursday. Simply superb matchup here. Talent, talent and more talent on the court. The game likely comes down to this: Can Columbia survive 32 minutes of Lancaster Catholic’s presses, traps and in-your-mug defensive schemes? It’s a big floor at Hempfield, and the Crusaders will have it covered with defenders. Gambler and Bigler must board for the Tide. Klemmer must protect the paint for Lancaster Catholic. Whose guards will control pace? Can Columbia keep Kraft from slithering to the rim? Can the Tide limit Bolesky and Johnson at the 3-point line and in transition? Can Lancaster Catholic close out on Burke and not give her open step-in 3 looks? And, most importantly, can the Crusaders make life miserable for the Droege twins, and not let them score at will? What. A. Game. Don’t miss it.

