Breaking down the District 3 girls basketball brackets …

CLASS 6A

Title game: March 3, 6 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

* Top 7 finishers advance to PIAA playoffs.

Defending champ: Cumberland Valley.

No. 1 seed: Cedar Cliff; Colts are the last undefeated team (24-0) in D3.

FIRST-ROUND GAMES

Monday, Feb. 21

(9) Wilson at (8) Penn Manor

(12) Lebanon at (5) Central York

(10) Manheim Township at (7) Hempfield

(11) Governor Mifflin at (6) Cumberland Valley

FIRST-ROUND BYES

(1) Cedar Cliff hosts Penn Manor vs. Wilson winner in quarterfinals, Feb. 24

(4) Central Dauphin hosts Lebanon vs. Central York winner in quarterfinals, Feb. 24

(2) Dallastown hosts Hempfield vs. Manheim Township winner in quarterfinals, Feb. 24

(3) Red Lion hosts Cumberland Valley vs. Governor Mifflin winner in quarterfinals, Feb. 24

Most intriguing first-round game: L-L League fans will vote for that Manheim Township at Hempfield clash — the bitter rivals split their season series, and Round 3 is a win-or-go-home scrap — but go ahead and circle Governor Mifflin at Cumberland Valley. The Mustangs are fresh off beating Wilson for Berks County gold, and no first-round bye for reigning champ CV this time around, so the Eagles are facing a do-or-die game right out of the chute against a motivated Mifflin crew. And that winner gets a tricky, high-octane Red Lion bunch, on the road, in the quarterfinals.

Player to watch: Dallastown point guard D’Shantae Edwards returned from a knee injury and has had a solid senior season steering the Wildcats’ ship.

Bracket breakdown: Section 1 champ Penn Manor is looking to bounce back after suffering a sucker-punch OT setback against Ephrata in the L-L League semifinals, and the Comets will get a Wilson team that fell to Governor Mifflin in the Berks finale. The Bulldogs have some size — post threat Isis Dojan is at 11.5 points a game — which means Penn Manor dribble-drive ace Lily Sugra (18.8, 12 3’s) will be busy on the glass. … Lebanon, which shared the Section 2 title with Ephrata, snared the last spot in the bracket, fending off Ephrata and Cedar Crest as the last team in. Can Central York curtail Cedars’ freshman standout point guard Kailah Correa? That is the question. Correa is at 20.8 points with 29 3’s, and she’s made 100 foul shots, fourth-most in the league. The leader? Sugra, with 128. … Hempfield beat Township 30-15 on Dec. 21, and the Blue Streaks returned the favor with a 58-53 victory over the Black Knights on Feb. 1. Never any love lost here, and the loser goes home, so both teams will be pulling out all the stops to keep their season afloat. … Offensive players aplenty on the floor for Mifflin-CV; Mustangs feature snipers Taylor Koenig (12.9, 45 3’s) and Shakyla Mayo (11.8, 30 3’s) and the Eagles lean on Jill Jekot (17.6, 41 3’s) and Natalie Parsons (7.7, 18 3’s) for buckets.

Prediction: Going chalk here, with the top four seeds getting to the semifinals, although don’t be surprised if CV squeezes through; the Eagles have played a crazy-good nonleague schedule (Dallastown, Hazleton, Central York, North Allegheny, Mount Lebanon, Scranton Prep), plus the rigors of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth (Central Dauphin, State College, etc., etc). … The upper-bracket semifinal could be a beauty, with undefeated Cedar Cliff and Mid-Penn neighbor Central Dauphin in the same pod. The Colts beat the Rams in the league semifinals this past week, so you know CD would love some redemption. Cedar Cliff went on to top Trinity for Mid-Penn gold. … Dallastown already has a win — and a setback — against Hempfield, and despite being KO’d in the YAIAA playoffs, Dallastown has D3 title aspirations, however … Cedar Cliff over Dallastown. Anything can happen in D3-6A. But it's awfully tough picking against a 24-0 bunch.

CLASS 5A

Title game: March 5, 6 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

* Top 8 finishers advance to PIAA playoffs.

Defending champ: Spring Grove.

No. 1 seed: Mechanicsburg (18-5). Second year in a row the Wildcats snared the 1-seed here.

FIRST-ROUND GAMES

Tuesday, Feb. 22

(16) Northeastern York at (1) Mechanicsburg

(9) Spring Grove at (8) Twin Valley

(13) New Oxford at (4) Manheim Central (Feb. 23)

(12) Palmyra at (5) West York

(15) Garden Spot at (2) Gettysburg

(10) York Suburban at (7) Lampeter-Strasburg

(14) Hershey at (3) Greencastle-Antrim

(11) West Perry at (6) Lower Dauphin

Most intriguing first-round game: Those 8-9 matchups rarely disappoint, and defending champ Spring Grove at Twin Valley should be mighty interesting. The Rockets are out to defend their crown — having to survive the tricky 8-9 game, with the No. 1 seed potentially sitting there in the quarterfinals — and the Raiders have had an up and down kind of a season; TV shocked No. 4 Manheim Central in OT in a wild nonleague game in Manheim back in December, and then fell to eventual L-L League runner-up Ephrata by a 48-15 count on Feb. 9.

Player to watch: Gettysburg’s Anne Bair has quite the stat line with 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.4 steals a game for the second-seeded Warriors, who won this bracket two years ago and was the runner-up last winter. Bair is ticketed for Manhattan College.

Bracket breakdown: The only full, 16-team bracket in D3, and its a doozy. As for the L-L League crew, please notice the Manheim Central vs. New Oxford game was shifted to Feb. 23, and that will be the only game in town on Wednesday. The Barons shared the Section 3 crown with Lampeter-Strasburg — which hosts York Suburban on Tuesday — and will be looking to snap back after falling to Ephrata in the L-L League quarterfinals. … L-S is hoping to win a D3 game for outgoing coach Tony Fink, who is stepping down at the end of the season. … Garden Spot, which faces a tricky trip to Gettysburg to try and curtail Bair and the Warriors, is back in the D3 playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Prediction: Call this one a gut hunch, and go with Mechanicsburg, West York, Gettysburg and Greencastle-Antrim to the semifinals. And make that a pair of No. 1 seeds for title picks: Mechanicsburg over Gettysburg. But honestly, something non-chalk wouldn’t be a total shocker here, especially with a 16-team bracket.

CLASS 4A

Title game: March 5, 2:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

* Top 6 finishers advance to PIAA playoffs.

Defending champ: Delone Catholic.

No. 1 seed: Delone Catholic (23-1).

FIRST-ROUND GAMES

Tuesday, Feb. 22

(9) Bishop McDevitt at (8) James Buchanan

(10) Wyomissing at (7) Bermudian Springs

QUARTERFINALS

(1) Delone Catholic hosts JB-McD winner on Feb. 25

(5) Lancaster Catholic at (4) Schuylkill Valley on Feb. 25

(2) Eastern York hosts Wyo-BS winner on Feb. 25

(6) Big Spring at (3) Berks Catholic on Feb. 25

Most intriguing first-round game: Wyo is 1-3 in its last four games, and now the Spartans must tangle with Bermudian Springs, which KO’d Delone Catholic to capture YAIAA gold. Needless to say, a tricky road trip for Wyo.

Players to watch: A pair of Berks Catholic snipers to keep an eye on include Caroline Reedy (14.3, 26 3’s) and Caraline Herb (11.0, 45 3’s). Big Spring — which dropped a nonleague decision to D3-5A No. 4 Manheim Central earlier this season — must guard the perimeter. Or else.

Bracket breakdown: Reigning L-L League champ Lancaster Catholic is in a tough bracket; the Crusaders have a road trip Friday to 2-loss Schuylkill Valley. Win there, and top-seeded Delone Catholic — which beat Lancaster Catholic in last year’s finale, and in OT in a nonleague rematch earlier this season — could be waiting. And how do you suppose the Squitettes are feeling after falling to Bermudian in the York/Adams finale? Feisty, no doubt. … The bottom half of this bracket is pretty dastardly. And with six teams qualifying for the state playoffs, one team between Eastern, Big Spring, Berks Catholic and the Wyo-Bermudian Springs winner will not get out of the D3 bracket. FYI: Lancaster Catholic is sitting on 19 D3 titles; one more would tie Lebanon Catholic for the most in D3 history.

Prediction: Perhaps the most difficult bracket to prognosticate, quite frankly. We’ll go Delone Catholic, Lancaster Catholic, Eastern and Berks Catholic in a simply dynamite Final Four, but don’t be surprised if Bermudian Springs — with a ton of momentum — finds a way into that group. Delone Catholic over Berks Catholic in the finale. But anything could happen here, especially now that the Squitettes have an L. You think that score got Lancaster Catholic's attention? The Crusaders fell to Bermudian Springs by a point way back on Dec. 11.

CLASS 3A

Title game: March 3, 2:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

* Top 4 finishers advance to PIAA playoffs.

Defending champ: Trinity.

No. 1 seed: Brandywine Heights (17-5).

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Feb. 22

(5) Susquenita at (4) York Catholic

(6) Upper Dauphin at (3) Pequea Valley

SEMIFINALS

Friday, Feb. 25

(1) Brandywine Heights hosts Nita-YC winner

(2) Trinity hosts PV-UD winner

Most intriguing first-round game: Pequea Valley was the Section 5 runner-up and made the L-L League playoffs with a play-in round bid, where the Braves put up a good fight before falling to D3-5A No. 7 L-S. PV hosts a UD squad spearheaded by soph F Gracie Griffiths, who averages 14.3 points and 8.9 boards per game. Keep an eye on Braves’ paint protector Rebecca Cox to tangle with Griffiths in the low post.

Player to watch: Addison Banner (15.0, 37 3’s) has made Brandywine Heights tick.

Bracket breakdown: Brandywine Heights — which will take on L-L League Section 5 champ and league quarterfinalist Columbia in a makeup nonleague game on Monday — is the 1-seed, yes, but this bracket still belongs to Trinity until someone knocks off the Shamrocks. And Trinity is already in postseason mode, after reaching the Mid-Penn finale, where the ‘Rocks fell to undefeated Cedar Cliff before getting ready for another run in the 3A bracket. … Throw the record out with York Catholic; you can never, ever sleep on the Fighting Irish come playoff time, and Susquenita has been a regular in this bracket as of late.

Prediction: Really like Pequea Valley’s chances for a PIAA bid here, which would be the second state trip in program history for the Braves. As for the finals, we’ll go Trinity over Brandywine Heights.

CLASS 2A

Title game: March 3, 11 a.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

* Top 2 finishers advance to PIAA playoffs.

Defending champ: Linden Hall.

No. 1 seed: Columbia (22-1).

SEMIFINALS

Friday, Feb. 25

(4) Millersburg at (1) Columbia

(3) Lancaster Country Day at (2) Linden Hall

Player to watch: Linden Hall jackrabbit G Jenadia Jordan can run the floor, score at will in transition, and shoot the 3-ball. She’s been through a bazillion big games for the Lions, so nothing should faze her — or Linden Hall — in this bracket.

Bracket breakdown: If the top 3 seeds look familiar, they should. Last year, Linden Hall beat Country Day in the semifinals and then the Lions topped Columbia in the finals for Linden Hall’s third D3-2A championship in a row. Can the Lions make it four? They’re certainly battle-tested after loading up a gnarly independent schedule. … Columbia will likely have something to say about that. But first, the Crimson Tide — which suffered its first loss this season in the L-L League semifinals against eventual champ Lancaster Catholic by a razor-thin 43-42 count — must take care of Millersburg out of the Tri-Valley in the semifinals.

Prediction: Could make an argument for any of the top 3 seeds — Country Day brings a 7-game winning tear into districts, has tangled twice with Columbia, and has payback on its mind vs. Linden Hall — but this sure feels like the title is there for the taking for the Tide, which is having a special season. Columbia over Linden Hall.

CLASS 1A

Title game: March 5, 11 a.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

* Top 4 finishers advance to PIAA playoffs.

Defending champ: Harrisburg Christian, which did not make the bracket.

No. 1 seed: Christian School of York (22-2).

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Feb. 22

(8) West Shore Christian at (1) Christian School of York

(5) High Point Baptist at (4) New Covenant Christian

(7) Greenwood) at (2) Lititz Christian

(6) Mount Calvary Christian at (3) Lancaster County Christian

Player to watch: Sophia Ansel is at 10.4 points a game for Mount Calvary Christian, which KO’d Christian School of York 35-31 in the CCAC finale on Friday. That should do wonders for the Chargers’ mo heading into the 1A bracket.

Bracket breakdown: Mount Calvary is feeling fine after winning CCAC gold, but the Chargers must get past 3-seed Lancaster Country Christian in a win-or-go home quarterfinal. That Lititz Christian vs. Greenwood matchup is another doozy; Greenwood has been in the finals two of the last three years — falling to Country Day both times — so the Wildcats know their way around a 1A bracket.

Prediction: The three Lancaster County reps are all in the lower bracket, and not all of them will make the state playoffs. Tough call here … Christian School of York over Mount Calvary. CSY should be plenty motivated, after opting out of last year's D3 playoffs because of a dreaded coronavirus shutdown.

