HERSHEY — The apparent best team in the PIAA and the objectively most successful one each claimed state championships at the Giant Center Friday.

Class 5A - Imhotep Charter 54, New Castle 39: The Philadelphia Public League champions rolled to their eighth state title and laid reasonable claim to the Best Regardless of Class belt with a mostly dominant performance.

The Panthers (28-4) flew out of the starting gate, raining three-pointers and featuring brilliance by Justin Edwards, a 6-7 junior who scored nine points before New Castle scored any.

Imhotep led 14-0 five minutes in. It wasn’t nearly that easy thereafter.

New Castle (27-3), the District 7 runner-up, was very well-drilled and had enough athleticism and deep shooting (nine three-pointers) to hang around.

The Hurricanes were within nine with 3:39 left. Incredibly, they did not attempt a free throw.

New Castle got 19 points, and five threes, from senior forward Michael Wells.

New Maryland coach Kevin Willard and Kentucky associate head coach Orlando Antigua were on hand, no doubt to watch Edwards, a high-major recruit who scored 20.

It was Imhotep’s first state title in class 5A, where they are now placed due to the PIAA competition formula.

Class AA - Our Lady of Sacred Heart 92, Constitution 71: The most anticipated high school game of next season in Pennsylvania hasn’t been scheduled.

It’s the season opener for Sacred Heart, which rolled to its second straight AA title and its 68th straight win here Friday, beating Constitution 92-71.

The win streak ties West Philadelphia, in 1976-78, for the longest one ever in Pennsylvania. The Chargers will try to break the record, coach Mike Rodriguez guessed, in the opening round of a tip-off tournament somewhere in Western Pennsylvania.

“I’m not going to schedule a game just to get that win,’’ he said. “The way we’ve handled it, and the way we’ve survived, is one game at a time. Sometimes I think, man, it’s a lot of pressure on the kids, but they’re warriors.’’

Constitution (22-9) faced the Chargers in the state final in 2018 and 2021, among the Philadelphia Public League member’s seven finals appearances and three state titles.

Both teams wanted to fly up and down, and the Generals got big games from forward Jacob Beccles, who scored 29, guard Lamar Glover, who scored 20, and forward Jamal Carr, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

OLSH simply had more weapons. Jake DiMichele, last year’s AA state player of the year, had 25 and 11 rebounds. The Chargers also got 16 points each from bigs Dawson Summers and Bryson Kirschner, 13 from point guard Rocco Spadafora, 12 from sixth man Brad Vaughn and 10 from Kevin Wilson.

Yes, that’s six double-figure scorers. Sacred Heart shot 57 percent from the field (33 of 58) eight of 19 from the three-point arc and made 18 of 21 free throws. The Chargers broke the game wide open with a 24-10 third quarter.

OLSH played nine games in the state and District 7 tournaments, and won by fewer than 20 points three times.

Next year, Sacred Heart will be a AAA school due to the PIAA competition formula.