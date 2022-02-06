Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst and Manheim Central guard Trey Grube joined the 1,000-point club. Last Tuesday, Northern Lebanon pulled off an upset at section-leader Elco, giving Vikings’ skipper Chris George career coaching win No. 150. Also Tuesday, Lebanon senior guard Marquis Ferreira drilled a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer from just past half court at Elizabethtown. Last Wednesday, Manheim Township won at Hempfield to stay in the mix for a share at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One title. On Saturday, Warwick topped Lebanon in overtime to capture the outright L-L Section Two crown.

Those are just a few of the highlights from last week’s boys basketball action across the L-L.

Below is an attempt to make sense of section crowns and league playoff spots, as we head into the final days of the league’s regular season schedule. The first round of the 10-team league tournament begins Friday. The top two teams from each section will qualify. Since league playoff seeding scenarios can get messy and complicated, we’ll leave that to be figured later in the week. But it’s worth noting there are no longer section tie-breaker games, with tie-breakers instead decided on criteria (head-to-head, record within section, District Three power rating, coin flip).

L-L League standings (note, Cedar Crest's league record is 7-4. ...I'm aware of and working on the glitch that has it at 6-4)

Section One: Hempfield (9-3 league, 16-3 overall) has clinched a share of the Section One crown and can win it outright with a victory in Tuesday’s league finale at McCaskey (4-6, 9-11). Should the Red Tornado win, then either Manheim Township (8-4, 11-8) or Cedar Crest (7-4, 10-10) could nab a share of the section title. In that case, the Falcons would need to win their remaining league games (vs. McCaskey on Monday, at Manheim Township on Tuesday), while the Blue Streaks would need to win Tuesday. Either way, Tuesday’s Cedar Crest at Manheim Township matchup is for a league playoff spot.

Section Two: Warwick (10-3, 15-4) is your L-L Section Two champ. Lebanon (7-5, 13-7) and E-town (7-5, 12-9) are tied for second place. The Cedars own the head-to-head tie-breaker. So they could nab a league playoff spot on Tuesday by either beating Conestoga Valley (5-7, 10-10) or E-town losing to Ephrata. For the Bears to get a league playoff spot, they would need to beat Ephrata on Tuesday and need CV to beat Lebanon.

Section Three: Lampeter-Strasburg (12-0, 19-0) is the L-L Section Three champ. The runner-up spot will come down to Manheim Central (7-5, 13-7) or Garden Spot (6-5, 8-11). They split their-head-to matchups, so if they end up with identical league records, the L-L playoff bid would be decided on criteria. The Barons host Cocalico (4-7, 7-13) in Tuesday’s league finale. The Spartans travel to Elco on Monday and L-S on Tuesday. …L-S will aim to become just the second team in program history to finish the regular season unbeaten (the last to do so was the 1959 squad that went 12-0), with a home game Tuesday vs. Garden Spot, and a road game at Bishop McDevitt (12-7) on Wednesday.

Section Four: Elco (7-4, 11-8) can clinch at least a share of the Section Four crown with a win in either of its remaining league games (vs. Garden Spot on Monday, at Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday). Octorara (6-6, 10-8), Lancaster Catholic (5-5, 5-12) and Donegal (5-6, 11-9) are all still in play for a share of the section crown and a league playoff spot, depending on how the next few days shake out. There’s not enough space here to write about the many scenarios of how that could happen for each team. Instead, we’ll note that Octorara travels to Solanco (1-10, 2-15) for Monday’s league finale, Lancaster Catholic has a three-day gauntlet: at Donegal on Monday, vs. Elco on Tuesday, vs. Cocalico on Wednesday; and Donegal also hosts Northern Lebanon (3-8, 7-13) on Wednesday.

Section Five: Columbia (7-0, 18-2) has already clinched a share of the Section Five crown and can win it outright with a win over Lancaster Mennonite (6-1, 13-7) on Tuesday. The Blazers need to win at Columbia on Tuesday in order to have a share of the section crown. Both have already qualified for the league playoffs.

Here’s the rest of this week’s L-L boys basketball notebook…

Last week’s high-scorers: Ten L-L hoopsters logged a game of 20 or more points last week. Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube and Donegal senior guard Khalil Masden did it twice. Speaking of Grube, he tallied a season-high 32 points in Saturday’s win at Solanco, becoming just the second L-L player with multiple 30-point games this season (the other is L-S sophomore Ty Burton). Here’s the list of last week’s top scorers:

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 32 points (Saturday at Solanco)

Octorara sophomore guard Zachary Kirk 31 points (Wednesday at Wyomissing)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Cameron Swinton 25 points (Tuesday vs. Warwick)

Lampeter-Strasburg junior guard Ben Wert 25 points (Tuesday vs. Ephrata)

Warwick senior guard Tate Landis 24 points (Saturday vs. Lebanon)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Austin Wertz 21 points (Saturday vs. Ephrata)

Donegal senior guard Khalil Masden 21 points (Tuesday vs. Octorara)

Donegal senior guard Khalil Masden 21 points (Saturday vs. Schuylkill Valley)

Ephrata junior guard Dylan Kohl 21 points (Saturday at Conestoga Valley)

Lebanon senior guard Marquis Ferreira 21 points (Saturday at Warwick)

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 20 points (Tuesday at Garden Spot)

Manheim Central senior guard Collin Thompson 20 points (Saturday at Solanco)

3-point notes: Manheim Central hit 14 3-pointers in Saturday’s 71-40 win at Solanco, with Barons’ guard Trey Grube and Collin Thompson each knocking down six treys apiece. …Ephrata junior Dylan Kohl hit five treys in Saturday’s 61-53 loss at Conestoga Valley. …Two other L-L squads logged double-digit 3s in games last week: Lampeter-Strasburg hit 10 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 73-37 win over Ephrata, Lancaster Mennonite hit 12 3-pointers in Thursday’s 70-30 win at Halifax.

1K: Going into Wednesday’s home matchup with York Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst needed 16 points to hit 1K. He finished with 17 points, becoming the fifth player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points. He has a legitimate shot at eventually finishing as the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. Julian Collazo (Class of 2015) holds the program record at 1,398 career points. (Author’s note: I ran into Collazo on Thursday night at Mount Calvary Christian School, after the undefeated Chargers topped La Academia. Collazo is a first-year assistant for La Academia, under the learning tree of La Academia head coach and McCaskey legend Jerry Johnson. When I pointed out to Collazo that his scoring record at Lancaster Mennonite is in jeopardy, his reply was something along the lines of already having accepted that reality.).

Manheim Central junior guard entered Saturday’s matchup at Solanco 23 points shy of 1K. He finished with 32 points. He comes the seventh player in program history to join the 1,000-point club, the first since 2017. For those wondering, Taylor Funk (currently St. Joe’s second-leading scorer this season) holds the program’s all-time scoring mark at 1,977 points.

Game-winners: With the game tied with 3.4 seconds left at Elizabethtown and inbounding the ball from the opposite end, Lebanon senior guard Marquis Ferreira received the inbounds pass at halfcourt, took two dribbles and launched up a deep 3-pointer, which fell through the net at the horn, given the Cedars a walk-off 40-37 L-L Section Two victory.

OT: Lebanon senior forward Nathanael Diaz pulled down an offensive rebound and followed it with a putback layup in the final seconds of regulation to tie the score at 56-56 in Lititz on Saturday afternoon. It sent the game to overtime, where the Warriors went up three points and the Cedars twice had a chance to tie in the final minute but were unable to convert. The Warriors earned a hard-fought 61-58 OT victory to capture the outright L-L Section Two crown.

League-leading scorers: Through Feb. 6, are Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube (21.1 ppg), L-S sophomore guard Ty Burton (20.4 ppg), Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton (19.6 ppg), Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst (18.3 ppg), Warwick senior guard Tate Landis (18.3 ppg).

League-leading 3-point shooters: League-leaders in total 3-pointers made through Feb. 6, are Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube (71), Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe (67), Cocalico senior guard Trey Rios (56), Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena (46), CV senior guard Cameron Swinton (45).

Coaching notes: Octorara coach Gene Lambert picked up career win No. 270 with Saturday’s victory over Northern Lambert. Lambert is in his 21st year skippering the Braves. …Northern Lebanon coach Chris George picked up career win No. 150 with Tuesday’s upset at Elco. George is in his seventh season with the Vikings and 12th season overall as a head coach. …Manheim Township coach Matt Johns picked up career win No. 130 with Wednesday’s victory at rival Hempfield. Johns is in his seventh season with the Blue Streaks and ninth season overall as a head coach. …L-S sixth-year coach Ed Berryman picked up career win No. 110 with Tuesday’s victory over Ephrata. …Cocalico sixth-year coach Seth SIgman picked up career win No. 80 with Tuesday’s win over Solanco.

Dunk of the Week: Arguably the best dunk in the L-L so far this season, courtesy of Lancaster Country Day coach Jon Shultz...

John Walk covers L-L League boys basketball for LNP|LancasterOnline.