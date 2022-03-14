This time a week ago, nine teams from Lancaster County were going dancing at the start of the PIAA boys basketball playoffs. Three of those teams remain through the first two rounds of the tournaments.

In Class 1A, District Three champion Linville Hill Christian, based in Paradise and coached by Pequea Valley alum Mike Schatzmann, and District Three third seed Mount Calvary Christian, based in Elizabethtown, have advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history. They’ll compete Tuesday:

Mt. Calvary Christian (27-2) vs. District 11 champion Pottsville Nativity BVM (21-6), at Geigle Complex in Reading, 6 p.m.

Linville Hill Christian (24-3) vs. District Four champion St. John Neumann (24-3), at Martz Hall in Pottsville, 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 1A boys bracket

In Class 2A, District Three champion Lancaster Mennonite is in the state quarterfinals for the seventh time in program history, in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal. That game happens Wednesday:

Lancaster Mennonite (18-9) vs. District Two runner-up Old Forge (17-9), at Liberty High School in Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m.

PIAA Class 2A boys bracket

Old Forge edged Lancaster Mennonite in double-overtime of last year’s state quarterfinal, 69-64. Old Forge returns just one starter from last year’s team, while three Lancaster Mennonite players who saw major minutes in that matchup last year are back this season (Camden Hurst, David Shell, David Weaver).

Here are some scoring and coaching notables from last week’s action among Lancaster-Lebanon League teams…

High-scorers: Columbia senior guard Kerry Glover and Warwick senior guard Tate Landis both went out with a bang in narrow second-round state playoff losses Sunday. Each scored 30 points apiece. For Landis, a NCAA Division III York College recruit, it’s his second 30-point game of the season, becoming one of six L-L hoopsters with multiple 30-point games this season. For Glover, he’s the 14th L-L hoopster to log a 30-point game this season.

They were two of five L-L players to score 20 or more points in state playoff games last week. Here’s that list…

Columbia senior guard Kerry Glover season-high 30 points (Sunday vs. Devon Prep)

Warwick senior guard Tate Landis season-high 30 points (Sunday vs. Northampton)

Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Jaedon Mast career-high 29 points (Wednesday vs. Windber)

Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst 28 points (Sunday vs. Paul Robeson)

Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst 24 points (Wednesday vs. Windber)

Warwick senior guard Tate Landis 22 points (Wednesday vs. Mt. Lebanon)

Columbia senior guard Robert Footman 20 points (Sunday vs. Devon Prep)

Glovers: Glover finished with 1,248 career points, eighth-most on the program’s all-time scorers list. Glover’s dad of the same name is the Columbia sixth-year coach who picked up career win No. 90 in Wednesday’s PIAA Class 3A first round victory, which was also his first state playoff victory as a head coach.

Landis: Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis, a D-III Marywood recruit, finished with 1,077 career points, seventh-most on the program’s all-time scorers list.