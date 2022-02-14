A layup from Warwick senior guard Tate Landis at the 6:30 mark of the third quarter was the 10th lead change of Monday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball quarterfinal against visiting Columbia.

It was also the last lead change. Later in the frame, the host Warriors used a 7-0 run to open up an eight-point advantage, and outscored the Tide by nine points in the quarter. It proved to be the difference in an eventual Warwick win, 59-49.

“I just didn’t want to go home,” Warwick senior guard Avery Sapp said afterward.

While the Columbia defense made life tough for Warwick leading scorer Tate Landis (11 points, five rebounds, two steals), three other Warwick players finished in double-figures scoring: Sapp (16 points), sophomore guard/forward Trevor Evans (11 points, six rebounds) and freshman guard Caleb Johnson (11 points).

With the win, the L-L Section Two champion Warriors (17-4) advance to face co-Section One champion Hempfield in Wednesday’s L-L semifinals at 7 p.m., site to be determined.

The Section Five champion Tide (19-3) now prepare for next week’s District 3-3A tournament, where they’ll enter as the top seed and host a semifinal Feb. 24.

First half: By the end Monday, both teams were nearly identical in shooting percentages, rebounds and turnovers. Columbia’s largest lead came early on, 7-2, on a 3-pointer from senior guard Kerry Glover (14 points) and back-to-back jumpers from senior guard Robert Footman (14 points). The Tide led 15-14 at the end of the first and 25-24 at intermission.

A Columbia team that thrives off of turnovers and prefers to play fast was instead countered with Warwick’s guard-heavy attack and extra effort to get back on defense. The Warriors had also prepared for Columbia’s speed in practice.

“We do a 5-on-3 or 5-on-4 drill,” Warwick seventh-year coach Chris Christensen said. “Five guys are across the foul-line, five guys along the baseline. We call out names of players on offense, and the guys on the foul-line have to scramble to get back on defense. They have to communicate.”

Columbia suffered its largest margin of defeat of the season and was held below 50 points for just the second time this year.

Second half: Columbia’s last lead came on a Glover layup at the 6:52 mark of the third quarter. The Warriors later used a 9-2 run to close the third quarter, taking a 43-35 advantage into the final frame.

The Tide came up empty on seven possessions in the third quarter. On five of those ensuing seven possessions, Warwick responded with a combined 12 points. The Warriors outscored Columbia 19-10 in the third quarter.

The Tide cut the deficit to 52-46 on a Footman 3-pointer with under four minutes left but didn’t get any closer.

Up next: In Wednesday’s semifinal, Warwick will aim to avenge a 57-55 loss to Hempfield from Jan. 14. The Black Knights won that on a game-winning back-shot 3-pointer from Michael Rieker.

“They have some big guys,” Sapp said. “So we’ll have to box out.”

BOX SCORE