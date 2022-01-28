When the Black Knights are clicking on cylinders, they are fun to watch — and coach.

Danny Walck knows that best and soaked it all in again Friday night as his Hempfield boys basketball team delivered an early knockout blow to Cedar Crest in a 61-44 win in Landisville.

With the win, Hempfield clinches at least a share of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One championship and could win it outright with a win in one of its final two section games. One of those games is against Manheim Township, the only team that could possibly share the section crown.

With no more tiebreaker games, Hempfield and Township, in the event of a tie, would be seeded in L-L tournament based on criteria (head-to-head, league record, District Three power ranking).

It’s the second consecutive section title for the Knights and 10th overall in the L-L League.

“We still have work to do,” said Walck. “I’m happy for these guys.”

The Knights (9-2 Section One, 15-2 overall) ran off the first 16 points of the second quarter, turning a one-point lead into a 28-11 cushion with 2:26 left in the opening half.

“We just had to settle in,” said Walck. “It always helps when you’re shooting the ball well, but I thought our defense and our rebounding were really important in that stretch there.”

The Hempfield run featured four 3-pointers, along with three turnovers by the Falcons, who also missed five straight shots.

“The 3-pointer is such a game-changer,” Walck said. “I’ve lived on the other side when teams get on a roll like that. I still go back to my philosophy which is it all starts on the defensive end.”

The Falcons (5-4, 9-10) were held scoreless for the first 5:34 of the second quarter and were outscored 20-5 in the quarter as the Knights took a 32-16 lead at the half.

Hempfield finished the game with eight treys, including three from Michael Hester and two each from Miguel Pena and Ben Troyer.

Pena led the Knights with 12 points, while Troyer and Hester each had 11 and Cole Overbaugh finished with 10.

“That’s just how we play when we’re having fun,” Pena said. “We play as a great unit. It’s all about sharing the ball and finding the open man. It’s also about getting the ball to the person who is hot at the moment.”

Cedar Crest, led by Aiden Schomp’s 12 points, cut the Black Knights' lead to 32-19 on a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, but never got closer. Hempfield, meanwhile, led by as many as 22 in the second half en route winnings its seventh straight game after back-to-back games on the heels of an 8-0 start to the season.

“They’re very unselfish and they don’t care who gets credit,” Walck said. “That’s a good combination. I’m a lucky guy to have a group like this and they’re a joy to watch.”