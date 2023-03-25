In February, This Space posed, and attempted dubiously to answer, the question, “Which are the best high school basketball teams in the state?”

LNP | Lancasteronline.com’s Jeff Reinhart suggested Saturday, on press row at the PIAA state finals, that I re-do the rankings, with the postseason, and in particular the games of state-finals weekend, to draw upon.

Reins does come up with a good idea once in a while.

1. Imhotep Charter (last time: No. 1): A no-brainer. 5A state champs and Philly Public League champs finished 30-3 against a national schedule, having won the state final by 38 and their four state-tournament games by 158. As of last week, the Panthers were the No. 11 team in the country according to ESPN.

2. Lincoln Park (last time: No. 5): The best game of the weekend, and arguably the best state final in years, was LP’s spectacular 62-58 defeat on Neumann-Goretti in 4A.

Swingman Meleek Thomas, who scored the game-winning basket, is the sixth-ranked sophomore in the country, and the reason Kentucky coach John Calipari was here.

Lincoln Park (31-1), a “performing arts charter,’’ school near Pittsburgh, has been a small-school power for a while, and won it all in 3A in 2019. But this is another level. It’ll be interesting to see if the Leopards can sustain it.

3. Neumann-Goretti (No. 2): If Lincoln Park and the Saints played 10 times, they’d likely go 5-5, but the bottom line is N-G lost at the GC for the first time in 10 tries.

Starting backcourt of Robert Wright (Baylor commit) and Khaafiq Myers (offers from Temple, Wichita State) returns.

4. and 5. (tie) Reading (prev 6) and Roman Catholic (prev. No. 3): Not an ideal solution, but the 6A final ended too late for deadline.

Reading (31-1) didn’t seem quite itself in the Berks County and District Three playoffs, but answered the bell in states, taking out big-time foes New Castle and Spring-Ford by a combined 47 points.

Roman (27-3) won the Philly Catholic League title, which is harder to do than winning states, but did it with two foundational players (6-5 Sr. Jeramu Stewart-Herring and guard Erik Oliver-Bush) who transferred in this year, and were thus ineligible for the PIAA postseason.

Full-Strength Roman is No. 2 or 3. The Roman that played Saturday night, … open to debate.

6. West Catholic (previously No. 8): The Burrs (20-10) put on a spectacular show after a slow start to rout Deer Lakes in Saturday’s AAA final, and have two of the best players in the state in hyperkinetic point guard Budd Clark and Zion Stanford, a 6-5 Temple recruit. Clark had 32 points (16 of 18 shooting, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals) and Stanford 30 in the final.

Clark was committed to Coppin State, but re-opened his recruitment after coach Juan Dixon was fired.

Ten losses are a lot, even though they came against the Catholic League monsters and nationally-ranked Camden (N.J.).

7. Archbishop Wood (previously: others to watch): It was a rocky ride for the Vikings (19-9), but they got to the Catholic League and state semifinals, losing in competitive games to Roman both times.

8. Imani Christian (previously: unranked): This Space has long wondered why, if Philadelphia has 4-5 perennial non-boundary superpowers, Pittsburgh doesn’t have any.

Maybe that’s changing, or changed, thanks to Lincoln Park and Imani (23-6), the Class A champ, whose PIAA enrollment lists 29 students in grades 9-11.

It’s a sophomore-laden team featuring a 6-11 sophomore forward, Alier Maluk, who is on the radar of LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Pitt, et al.

The rotation players are almost all sophomores, a few of them transfers, at least one of which had his eligibility saved via appeal to the PIAA, after the WPIAL declared the transfer illegal.

9. Archbishop Ryan (previously: others to watch): The record, 17-11, isn’t glowing, but Ryan went 10-4 in the Catholic league including a win over West Catholic and a two–point loss to Neumann-Goretti.

Nice state tournament run in 5A, including a defeat of previously undefeated Radnor, before running into Imhotep.

10. State College (previously: No. 9): The Little Lions won the Mid-Penn Conference and the District Six title before flaming out in the state 6A quarterfinals.

Hard to rank because of their utter reliance on the three-point shot, but clearly an elite season (25-3) against a solid schedule.

Honorable mention: Lancaster Mennonite (21-8, AA state champion); Trinity (24-3, lost 52-49 to West Catholic in 3A state semis), New Castle (24-4, lost to Reading in 5A state quarterfinals), Radnor (29-1, lost to Archbishop Ryan 69-65 in 5A state quarterfinals, Exeter (25-7, lost to Imhotep in state 5A final).