READING — An offensive dry spell and a determined effort by Berks Catholic’s J.J. Jordan ended Octorara’s quest for a district boys basketball championship.

But Monday night’s 53-47 loss to Berks Catholic in the District Three Class 4A semifinals isn’t the end of the road for Octorara.

“We made it to the semifinals and we’re not done yet,” Octorara coach Gene Lambert said. “We’re still going to the state tournament and we’re playing for seeding. We have to come back and play hard.”

The fourth-seeded Braves (16-7) will play at third-seeded Littlestown at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the third-place game. But the Braves had designs on playing in the Giant Center for the district title Thursday afternoon.

Despite a 22-point effort from Elijah Hamilton, top-seeded Berks Catholic (22-4) ended the visiting Braves’ hopes thanks to Jordan and company.

Octorara led 25-24 at the half and extended that lead to 28-24 when Hamilton opened the second half by following up his own missed shot and Lucas Thaler made 1 of 2 free throws.

That’s when Jordan took over for a big stretch of the third quarter. He scored the Saints’ next nine points to help Berks Catholic open a 41-32 lead by the end of the third quarter.

During the last seven minutes of the third quarter, Octorara was limited to a Hamilton field goal and a pair of free throws by Mason Lambert. The Braves got into the bonus in the third quarter but missed the front ends of two 1-and-1 opportunities.

“We had missed possessions,” Lambert said. “We had possessions where we didn’t score, we didn’t make free throws. Offensively we just struggled a little bit right when we needed a point.”

Hamilton and Zachary Kirk, who finished with 14 points, rallied the Braves in the fourth quarter. Kirk scored seven points in the fourth quarter, including a basket with 58 seconds left to trim Berks Catholic’s lead to three points.

But the Saints scored the final three points from the foul line to seal their second victory of the season over Octorara. Berks Catholic defeated Octorara 71-59 on Dec. 19.

“They’re a good team,” Lambert said. “Snip (Esterly) does a good job. Defensively we were right there.”

Jordan finished with 20 points and Joshua McKoy scored 15, including two on a dunk to end the Saints’ decisive third quarter.