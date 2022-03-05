HERSHEY - Lancaster Mennonite 6-foot, 6-inch junior center David Weaver was sidelined from June through November with a broken ankle. He was just getting back on his feet when the 2021-22 boys basketball season got underway in December.

“So he’s really just now getting to where I hoped he would have been at the beginning of the season,” Lancaster Mennonite fourth-year coach Seth Buckwalter said.

A Weaver layup with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining put the Blazers up by a point against top-seeded Antietam in Saturday afternoon’s District Three Class 2A championship.

It was the sixth lead change of the night, with neither team having led by more than six points by the end.

This time, the Blazers stayed in front the rest of the way en route to a 52-46 victory inside Hershey’s Giant Center, capturing back-to-back district crowns, and the program’s third overall.

Weaver (12 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks) had arguably the best game of his young career.

“It means a lot,” Weaver said. “We went through a lot this year. We pulled it out.”

A second-year starter, Weaver has benefited from the teachings of Buckwalter, who was an all-state big man for Lancaster Mennonite’s 1997 district championship squad before playing at Bloomsburg.

“All my moves basically come from (Buckwalter),” Weaver said. “He’s taught me all I know.”

Weaver has also learned to tap into his aggressive side.

“I still feel like when I’m on the court I have to slow down a little bit,” Weaver said. “If I go full strength I’m just going to bully everybody.

It’s a work in progress.

“He has a very aggressive streak in him,” Buckwalter said. “But for so long if he showed that at all it was a charge or or whatever. It would show itself when he was mad. Now it’s showing itself all the time.”

Weaver scored five of his team’s first seven points Saturday. The No. 3 seed Blazers (16-9) trailed until the 4:55 mark of the second quarter, when a layup from leading scorer Camden Hurst (19 points) put them up for the first time, 19-18.

That was the back-end of a 6-0 Blazers’ spurt, all points coming from Hurst, while two of Antietam’s top-three scorers, Hector Tiburcio and Jovan Hollis, were on the bench in foul trouble. Tiburcio re-entered and scored Antietam’s next four points - he played the entire second half with four personal fouls.

A steal and fastbreak layup from Lancaster Mennonite sophomore guard Jadyn Taylor (eight points) tied it 25-25 going into intermission.

“I don’t think people realize how good of a defender (Taylor) is,” Buckwalter said. “Night after night he goes against the best opposing player and locks them down as much as can be expected. He changes the game that way. Tonight he looked comfortable offensively. He’s maturing.”

A part of Weaver’s post-play came on the defensive end came as a result of Antietam (20-5) attacking the paint offensively. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers switched from a man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone at the start of the second half, likely a way to offset several of their defenders being in foul trouble.

But the Blazers had seen the Antietam zone earlier this season in a 74-65 win over the Mountaineers back on Dec. 18. Lancaster Mennonite negated it then by making 10 3-pointers.

“That’s not our normal situation,” Buckwalter said. “And we really beat them up and down the floor in transition. I was hoping to do that again tonight. They did a good job of slowing us down.”

The Blazers made just three treys Saturday, the last two being back-to-back 3s from Declan Hersh to go up 37-34 at the 2:30 mark of the third quarter.

Antietam responded with a 7-2 spurt to close out the frame and later led 46-43 with under five minutes left. From there, Lancaster Mennonite scored the game’s last nine points.

“Any time you win a title you feel like you overcame a lot to get here,” Buckwalter said. “Last year we felt that way with injuries and covid. …we learned last year whatever obstacles pop up we have to trust the Lord put them there for a reason. That it’ll pay off in the end. In this case, it was a championship.”

