Less than seven weeks after winning a state championship at Lancaster Mennonite, Seth Buckwalter confirmed Wednesday that he is stepping down as the school’s head basketball coach.

Buckwalter had been the head coach at Mennonite for five years, and before that had been an assistant to Geoff Groff for 12 years, before Groff’s retirement in 2018.

Buckwalter also played at Mennonite, will continue to teach there, and has three children who attend the school.

“I've loved coaching - I’ve loved the players, the parental support, the athletic directors, … everybody has been fantastic,’’ he said Wednesday.

“I just knew coming into the season that it had run its course for me. Being a head coach was not really something that I was gonna do beyond this year.’’

He informed the school administration about a week ago, and his players a day or two after that.

Since Buckwalter was “90 to 95 percent sure,’’ this season would be his last before it began, winning the school’s first state title, with a 60-44 defeat of Aliquippa March 24, was not a factor.

It was a glorious way to go out.

“I had no idea that the year would play out the way to do it, which was really awesome,’’ he said. “I mean, I had a hunch that we had something special this year.’’

Buckwalter said he’ll probably coach, or be involved in basketball at some level, again, perhaps even next year. At the varsity level, probably not.

“I love the process of growing with players, which you really get at the JV level, the junior high level,’’ he said.

“There’s something I loved about being a JV coach. It’s in the process, and you enjoy the fact that it is a process. At the varsity level, it’s like you’re putting your product out there.

“Not that you’re ever really done. I still don't think anybody saw the best basketball that my team could have played this year. It's always a process, but there's something that's like, ‘Hey, we've got our final product that we have to put out there.’ I think I enjoy building it a little bit more.

“My hunch is that, next year, I’ll probably be coaching my son’s sixth-grade team.’’

Buckwalter’s teams went 79-51 and won three District Three titles. He was part of Mennonite’s first district champion as a player in 1997, and that team reached the state Class AAA quarterfinals. He played college ball at Bloomsburg.

Buckwalter said his assistant, Jeff Hartenstine, is now the interim coach and will be a candidate to replace Buckwalter.

“He will handle it though the summer and while they’re doing the search, and I know he’s going to throw his name in to the mix,’’ Buckwalter said.