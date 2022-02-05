It is axiomatic that almost everything in sports is too long. Games, seasons, replay reviews, your weekend foursome, Rory McIlroy’s weekend foursome, … too many divisions, too many playoff berths, too many bloated playoff formats, too much of a good thing.

Let’s not even get started on baseball, considered interminable even by the people who run baseball.

Which is why today’s topic is strange to even type:

Are high school basketball games too short?

“It’s funny you ask, because we were just talking about it,’’ Lancaster Catholic girls’ basketball coach Charlie Detz said Thursday. “The games go by so fast. You prepare and prepare and, … boom, it’s over.’’

“You spend all this time watching film and game-planning,’’ said Elco girls’ coach Ashli Shay, “and it seems like your practices take longer than the game.’’

NBA games are 48 minutes of game time. College games are 40. High school games are 32 minutes, in four eight-minute quarters. In Pennsylvania, there is no shot clock (we’ll get to that) - meaning longer possessions and thus fewer of them - and a Mercy Rule, whereby a running clock starts when one team’s lead reaches 30 points.

Add in a 10-minute halftime, and it’s not unusual for a high school game to be played in about an hour.

“Sometimes, the games feel long to me, depending on how they’re going,’’ Manheim Township boys’ coach Matt Johns said.

Johns was the only coach we asked who said anything like that.

But Johns also acknowledged the truth that in basketball and most sports, time is measured not just in minutes and seconds but in possessions.

“The game would actually be (effectively) longer with a shot clock,’’ he said. “If I was commissioner of the PIAA, we’d have a 30-second shot clock and the Elam Ending.’’

(The Elam Ending, the brainchild of college professor and Mensa member Nick Elam, calls for the game clock to be turned off for good at the first stoppage under a predetermined point, say, the three-minute mark.

Seven points are added to the leading team’s score to create the “target score.’’ The game is resumed. First team to the target score wins.

The EE would completely eliminate the worst thing about basketball, the tedious and interminable period of intentional fouling and strolling to the foul line at the end of many games.

Some may see it as overly contrived, but the problem it solves is more of a contrivance.

And as Johns points out, “Every single game would end with somebody making a basketball play.’’

The EE should be adopted at all levels of basketball. Yesterday. End of digression.)

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, and like organizations in every other state, take the lead on rules for high school sports from the National Federation of State High School Associations. The NFHS’s recommendations are just that, though.

The NFHS in 2021 approved a shot clock for use in the 2021-22 school year, but only eight states have adopted it. A Mercy Rule has been adopted by 34 states. There has been no serious discussion of the shot clock in Pennsylvania.

Below the varsity level, games are even shorter. JVs play seven-minute quarters, and junior high games are just 24 minutes long.

“Those teams have 12-15 kids, and the purpose is completely developmental, and they’re playing six-minute quarters,’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck said.

“The coach is trying to get all the kids minutes, and it’s more time management than really talking to the kids or thinking about coaching them.’’

In 2017, Hempfield played a state-tournament game at powerful Allentown Allen. Walck played a very slow-tempo, methodical style and pulled off the upset.

“Do you take some strategy out of the game with a shot clock?’’ Walck asked. “I would think it would favor bigger schools, more athletic teams.’’

The most athletic team in the current L-L is from one of the smallest schools, the 18-1 Columbia boys, who play very fast all the time. The Crimson Tide practices with a shot clock.

Generally, though, the strategy of forcing a faster tempo, more possessions, more mistakes by opponents, seems on the wane.

“Twenty years ago, it seemed like it was a constant battle against pressure,’’ Shay said. “It’s less common now. Maybe preparation for it is better now. It seems like the press isn’t as effective.’’

Pressure has been a constant for the Lancaster Catholic girls for nearly half a century, under coach Lamar Kauffman and now Detz.

The Crusaders played St. John’s High School of Maryland, a shot-clock state, in December.

The game, part of a Pa. vs. Md. shootout in Gettysburg, was played without a shot clock. Catholic did what it always does, attack defensively.

“They were an up-tempo team,’’ Detz said of St. John’s. “They tried to get up and down, didn’t worry about trying to get the perfect shot.’’

For what it's worth, Catholic won, 77-41.

So: Nine-minute quarters, for a 36-minute game. Still shorter than college games. Still 12 minutes shorter than NBA games. Why not?

Can’t think of a reason.