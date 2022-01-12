A pretty busy Tuesday night on the L-L League girls basketball docket with eight games and some intriguing matchups. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Lebanon 58, McCaskey 53 — Another night, and another big comeback for the Cedars. Just 24 hours after rallying from a 14-point deficit in a thrilling Section 2 win over Conestoga Valley, Lebanon overcame a 23-11 first-quarter deficit with a 20-7 second-quarter blitz, and the Cedars remained perfect in league play and alone atop the Section 2 charts. Kailah Correa, fresh off her electrifying 41-point game vs. CV, remained hot with 36 more points and three 3-pointers, and Dorthie Zechman chipped in with 10 points for the Cedars. Anisha Sepulveda (13 points), Mariah Ruth (season-high 13 points), Elaina Foley (season-high 11 points) and Keymara Myers (season-high 10 points) paced the host Red Tornado, which couldn’t hold its 12-point first-half lead.

Manheim Township 29, Warwick 24 — The Blue Streaks went 15-6 in the fourth quarter — including a 12-0 blitz — and rallied past the host Warriors. Missy Welch flipped in 13 points for Township, while Bella Smithson dropped in 12 points for Warwick, which was up 10-6 at the half and 18-14 heading into the fourth.

Penn Manor 60, Conestoga Valley 34 — Lily Sugra (19 points), Kamia Goodley (season-high 14 points) and Izzy Kligge (season-high 10 points) led the Comets, who remained on Hempfield’s heels in the Section 1 race after dropping the host Buckskins. Penn Manor opened up some breathing room with an 18-7 third-quarter spurt, after building a 32-17 lead at the break. Taylor Hehnly popped in 14 points for CV.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Donegal 41, Solanco 36 — Victoria Burton (11 points) and Sophia Floyd (10 points) sparked the offense, and the host Indians closed the game on a 14-7 clip to rally past the Golden Mules — who were fresh off their first win this season just 24 hours earlier. Olivia Lasko scored 12 points for Solanco, which had a 16-14 lead at the half and a 29-27 cushion heading into the fourth. But Donegal got the last run and won it.

Lampeter-Strasburg 44, Northern Lebanon 27 — Jenna Daveler scored a season-high 15 points, and the host Pioneers opened the game on a 14-3 spree, built a commanding 25-8 lead at the half, and never looked back. Crystal Bomgardner scored a season-high 13 points for the Vikings.

Cocalico 32, Elco 31 — Kiersten Shipton hit three 3’s and scored 11 points, and Teagan Sahm chipped in with 10 points, including the go-ahead bucket in the waning seconds, lifting the host Eagles past the Raiders. Elco, which dipped another game behind Lancaster Catholic in the Section 4 hunt, went 12-3 in the second quarter for a 16-14 halftime lead, and the Raiders had a 23-19 cushion heading into the fourth. Kailey Eckhart bucketed 15 points for Elco, giving the senior 781 career points.

Lancaster Catholic 62, Garden Spot 22 — The host Crusaders raced out to a 36-13 halftime lead, and gained another game in the Section 4 race when Elco fell to Cocalico. Rylee Kraft (19 points) and Mary Bolesky (10 points) paced Catholic’s balanced attack, while Nicole Zeiset scored 8 points for the Spartans.

Also Tuesday, in a Section 1-2 crossover showdown in Ephrata, Hempfield rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to knock off the Mountaineers and improve to 9-0. Here’s the story …

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Elizabethtown at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster County Day at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Columbia at Harrisburg Christian, 6 p.m.

Penn Manor at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

* Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier needs 34 points to join the 1,000-point club. Will she reach that milestone in an intriguing nonleague clash vs. Penn Manor? We shall see.

