There is yet another coaching vacancy in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball circles, making it four current job openings as the end of the school year quickly approaches.

Penn Manor officials confirmed that longtime coach Megan Collins has stepped down from her post, after she guided the Comets to one of their most memorable seasons this past winter.

Penn Manor went 17-11 overall and 12-1 in league play and captured its first section championship in 47 years, on the way to the L-L League semifinals before the Comets bowed out in the District Three Class 6A seventh-place game against Red Lion, missing the state playoffs by one game. It was the deepest postseason trip in program history.

Collins guided Penn Manor to a 65-94 record in her seven seasons on the Comets’ bench in Millersville. She’s a Penn Manor grad and a former Comets’ player.

Collins’ departure leaves four coaching vacancies in the league: Penn Manor, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot and Lampeter-Strasburg.

Earlier this offseason, Elco hired Karl Keath to take over for Ashli Shay in the Raiders’ program. E-town needs to replace John Myers, Garden Spot needs to replace Kevin Gensemer and L-S needs to replace Tony Fink.

