There were a dozen big games on Tuesday’s L-L League girls basketball docket — one head-to-head section matchup and 11 of the nonleague variety. Here’s the roundup …

SECTION 4

Columbia 90, Linden Hall 10 — Not an easy matchup for the Lions, who are in rebuilding mode with just six players on their roster. The Crimson Tide — which fell to Linden Hall in the last two D3-2A championship games — took advantage. Brie Droege (22 points), Brooke Droege (19 points), Kailee Soto (3 3-pointers, 15 points), Brynn Bigler (10 points) and Breanna Young (10 points) all scored in double-digits, and host Columbia (1-0 league, 2-0 overall) zoomed to a 40-0 lead and never looked back. Meli Ferguson, the Lions’ lone returning starter from a squad that won the last four D3-2A titles in a row, scored 6 points for Linden Hall (0-4).

NONLEAGUE

Annville-Cleona 45, Oley Valley 41 (OT) — The host Dutchmen couldn’t hold a 28-25 fourth-quarter lead. But host A-C outscored the Lynx 9-5 in OT to pick up a gut-check victory. Ava Hoover pumped in 16 points for the Dutchmen, who used a 12-9 third-quarter clip for a 3-point lead heading into the fourth. There, Oley Valley went 11-8 to force OT. But A-C won it and improved to 3-2.

McCaskey 49, Wilson 46 — When you’re hot, you’re hot. And the Red Tornado are simply scorching. Anisha Sepulveda (3 3-pointers, 17 points) and Samijah Myers (13 points) showed the way in the scoring column, and host McCaskey (5-1) opened the game on a 22-10 run and then fended off the Bulldogs for its fifth victory in a row.

Pequea Valley 62, Kutztown 22 — The Braves are still unscathed. Katie Stoltzfus (4 3-pointers, 15 points), Shania Stoltzfus (12 points) and Peyton Henshaw (3 3-pointers, 11 points) sparked the offense, and PV bolted to a 26-7 first-quarter lead, took a commanding 37-13 lead at the break, and coasted past the host Cougars to improve to 5-0.

Solanco 42, Cocalico 39 — Josie Janssen paced a balanced attack with 9 points, and the Golden Mules (2-1) used a 15-7 third-quarter clip to seize control and fend off the host Eagles. Kiersten Shipton (4 3-pointers, 16 points) and Teagan Sahm (13 points) led Cocalico (2-3), which had a 20-17 lead at the half, but couldn’t pull off the comeback after Solanco’s big third quarter.

Lampeter-Strasburg 48, Conestoga Valley 39 — Back on the court for the first time since Dec. 3, the Pioneers (2-1) shook off some rust, went 18-2 in the second quarter, and then eased past the host Buckskins and improved to 2-1. Ava Leonard (17 points) and Ava Vaughn (12 points on 4 3-pointers) paced L-S, while Grace Harrison (13 points) and Erin Figart (10 points) led CV (0-5) in the scoring column.

Elco 54, Hamburg 23 — The Raiders needed a win, and they got one — convincingly. After going 0-2 in Cedar Crest’s tip-off tournament last weekend, host Elco used a dominating 24-5 third-quarter blitz and went on to subdue the Hawks. Madelynn Stout, Makenna Seifert and Sam Nelson scored 10 points apiece for the Raiders (2-2).

Ephrata 51, Penn Manor 15 — Make that a 3-0 getaway for the host Mountaineers, who zoomed to a 33-13 halftime lead, and then used an 18-2 second-half spurt to put away the Comets. Jasmine Griffin poured in 22 points for Ephrata, while Brin Groff scored 7 points for PM (0-5).

Cedar Crest 50, Twin Valley 24 — Lizzie Lowe (18 points), Allison Metzgar (11 points) and Brooke Shutter (11 points) showed the way in the scoring column, and the host Falcons (4-1) soared to a 24-15 halftime lead, and then opened up some breathing room with a 14-4 third-quarter clip.

Lebanon 51, Governor Mifflin 45 — The Cedars are 4-0. Kailah Correa (19 points) and Liliana Harrison (12 points) paced the offense, and Lebanon closed the game on a 15-6 spree and rallied for a win in Shillington. The host Mustangs had a 39-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter after an 18-12 third-quarter clip. But Lebanon finished fast and remained undefeated.

Reading 49, Manheim Township 37 — For the first time this season, the Blue Streaks suffered a setback. The host Red Knights trailed 21-17 at the half, but outscored Township 32-16 after the break, snapping the Streaks’ 3-game winning streak. Brooke Weaver hit three 3-pointers and popped in 13 points for Township.

Muhlenberg 59, Garden Spot 34 — Nikki Zeiset scored a game-high 15 points for the Spartans, but the host Muhls closed the game on a 25-16 spurt and topped Garden Spot (1-3).

