ANNVILLE — It’s still incredibly early in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball section races.

But there was a facelift in the Section 4 derby Tuesday night.

Annville-Cleona, playing its league opener, knocked Lancaster Mennonite out of a first-place tie compliments of a 58-23 victory. The host Dutchmen (1-0 league, 5-2 overall) joined Columbia (2-0, 3-0) and Lancaster Country Day (1-0, 3-1) atop the heap in the loss column.

Columbia was supposed to play Country Day in another first-place game Tuesday, but that clash was postponed until a later date. Mennonite (1-1, 2-5) slipped a game off the pace, tied with another team expecting to make a run, Pequea Valley (1-1, 5-1).

Again, it’s really early. But A-C believes it will be a major player in this hunt. The Dutchmen’s goal: When the Columbias, Country Days and Pequea Valleys come calling, make sure those showdowns have first place on the line.

“For us, in this section, we have to go a game at a time,” A-C coach Wee Sanchez said. “This was our first league game, and we did what we had to do. We preach taking care of our business, so when we get the Columbias and the Pequea Valleys, we want to be right there with them and show them what we can do. We want those to be big games.”

“With Annville, it’s been a long time since we’ve done anything,” Dutchmen senior guard Josie Clay said. “So, when we have this kind of talent, we really need to push it and we really need to keep working on it and amplifying it. We’ll keep doing what we need to do. We want it. And that’s what we wanted to prove tonight — and in all of our games. We need to push our positives out and show that on the court.”

Tuesday, the Dutchmen bolted to a 20-2 first-quarter cushion as Ava Hoover scored eight of her 12 points right out of the chute. She also pulled down 12 rebounds to lead A-C, which had a cozy 36-10 lead at the break. Kendall Cooper, the Dutchmen’s hard-charging top sub, had 12 of her game-high 15 points at the half, and she pulled down a half dozen rebounds as A-C owned the glass throughout.

Claire Hoover, Ava Hoover, Sage Sherk and Cooper had third-quarter buckets to keep A-C’s roll going, and Clay had back-to-back transition layups, the latter to give the Dutchmen a 40-11 lead and trigger the mercy rule with 4:05 to go in the third.

Clay, who scored 14 points, also beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer for a commanding 26-point lead, and her top-of-the-key trey stretched A-C’s lead to 31-8 earlier in the second quarter. It was that kind of a night for the Dutchmen, who feasted on 26 turnovers, attacked the glass with authority, and ran the floor with precision.

A-C also held the L-L League’s leading scorer, Mennonite sniper Jayla Rivera, to a season-low 13 points. She came into Tuesday's tilt averaging 25 points a game.

“What we’re trying to focus on is that team aspect, and I thought we showed that here tonight,” Clay said. “We’re trying to make sure we’re maintaining our way and taking control of what we can control. That’s going to get us far.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77