Just five games on Monday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule. Here’s the roundup, with some notables sprinkled in for good measure …

SECTION 3

Manheim Central 55, Cocalico 28 — The host Barons opened the game on a 16-5 clip and grabbed a 23-8 halftime lead, and Central expanded its section lead after clipping the Eagles. L-L League scoring leader Maddie Knier (26 points) and Kaylie Kroll (season-high 10 points) paced the Barons in the scoring column, and Central prepped for Tuesday’s showdown vs. second-place Lampeter-Strasburg with a win. Kiersten Shipton hit three 3-pointers and popped in 15 points for Cocalico, which dipped to 1-4 in its last five games. FYI: Knier, a junior, is up to 1,088 career points for the Barons.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

NONLEAGUE

Octorara 52, West Nottingham Academy 35 — The Braves gassed up the bus and headed to Colora, Maryland to take on WNA, where Ja’syah James bucketed a career-high 25 points and Anna Castilla chipped in with 10 points for Octorara, which picked up its second victory this season, after going winless in 2020-21. The Braves built a 26-10 halftime lead, and then opened up some breathing room with a 16-10 third-quarter clip and snapped a 4-game slide. It was the most points Octorara scored in a game since a 50-37 nonleague victory over Upper Perkiomen on Jan. 27, 2020, and it was the most points the Braves have totaled in a game since they joined the L-L League in 2018-19.

Annville-Cleona 39, Middletown 38 — The Dutchmen’s postseason push continued, as A-C overcame a 28-27 fourth-quarter deficit and outscored the host Blue Raiders 12-10 down the stretch to win it. Sarah Speraw scored 11 points for the Dutchmen, who started the week at No. 8 in the 6-team D3-3A bracket.

York 73, McCaskey 66 — In a point-fest that went down to the fourth quarter, the Bearcats had a slim 29-27 lead at the half and a 47-42 lead heading into the final stanza, and then held off the hard-charging Red Tornado, which had a 26-point fourth-quarter barrage to make York earn it. Anisha Sepulveda (30 points, four 3’s) and Keymara Myers (season-high 11 points) keyed host McCaskey; it was the second time this season Sepulveda scored 30 or more points in a game. Alas, the Tornado dropped its eighth straight game.

Also Monday, in a nonleague game with plenty of postseason implications, host Lebanon snapped a 3-game slide with a victory over Garden Spot. Here’s the game story …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Manheim Township at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Warwick at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Conestoga Valley at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Solanco at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Donegal at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Octorara at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

Wyomissing at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage