NONLEAGUE

Penn Manor 43, Susquehanna Township 30 — It was a 6-6 game early on, but the host Comets outscored Hanna 23-13 in the middle two quarters and picked up the victory. Lily Sugra (17 points) and Morgan Miller (13 points) paced Penn Manor, which is tied for the top spot in Section 1 with Hempfield.

Manheim Central 68, McCaskey 49 — The host Red Tornado jumped out to an 18-11 lead, but the Barons slugged right back with a 27-5 second-quarter haymaker to grab the lead for good. Central, which is tied for first place in the Section 3 chase with Lampeter-Strasburg, had a 21-point fourth-quarter barrage to cap it. Maddie Knier (26 points), Rachel Nolt (18 points, four 3’s) and Abbie Reed (12 points, three 3’s) paced the Barons, while Elaina Foley (19 points) and Keymara Myers (15 points) led McCaskey.

Annville-Cleona 38, Camp Hill 31 — The Dutchmen had a 20-18 halftime lead, then went 8-2 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room and top the host Lions. Josie Clay and Sage Sherk scored 8 points apiece for A-C.

Hamburg 43, Northern Lebanon 37 — The host Hawks bolted to a 17-6 first-quarter lead and then fended off the hard-charging Vikings. Ashlyn Messinger (15 points) and Olivia Shutter (13 points) led Northern Lebanon, which outscored Hamburg 18-10 in the third quarter to cut into the Hawks’ lead. But the Vikings couldn’t get over the hump.

Dallastown 47, Hempfield 38 — In the championship game of the Keystone Cup at Governor Mifflin, the Wildcats topped the Black Knights in a rematch of Hempfield’s tip-off tourney title game back in December. Dallastown, the top-ranked team in the D3-6A power ratings, had a 16-14 lead at the break, and outscored Hempfield — which won the first meeting back on Dec. 11 — 31-24 in the second half to win it. Lauren Moffatt popped in 18 points for the Knights, who are No. 2 in the D3-6A power ratings — and tied for first place in Section 1 with Penn Manor.

