Caution: Flammable.

Annville-Cleona’s girls basketball team loaded up the bus and pulled into Lancaster Country Day on Thursday night riding a 7-game winning tear. The Dutchmen’s spiffy streak hit eight against the Cougars. But it wasn’t easy.

Ava Hoover scored 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, Kendall Cooper added 11 points and she grabbed 11 boards, and A-C, in a game of runs, got the last scoring spree when it counted most and KO’d Country Day 38-30 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 first-place showdown.

“I think we had some butterflies coming into the game,” Hoover admitted, “but our coaches told us over and over again that they believe in us, and they have confidence in us. Before the second half we all huddled up and talked about believing in each other, and that we’re a family. We had confidence in ourselves the rest of the way.”

The Dutchmen (3-0 league, 9-2 overall) remained atop the section race, tied in the loss column with idle Columbia (2-0, 4-2). Country Day (2-1, 4-2) is now knotted up with Pequea Valley; the Braves (2-1, 9-1) topped Lancaster Mennonite on Thursday to keep the section chase bunched.

For A-C, it was a statement win of sorts; the Dutchmen, who haven’t won a section championship since 1989, brought a lengthy winning streak to Lancaster for a first-place clash. After a dominating performance on the glass, A-C kept its perch atop the leaderboard and certainly continued to capture everyone’s attention.

How long can the Dutchmen stay on the 1-line? A-C has a pair of showdowns next week: Tuesday at Pequea Valley and Thursday at home against Columbia.

“Our kids haven’t really been in this position, but why not us?” A-C coach Wee Sanchez said. “Let’s go out and compete. People are getting to know who were are, so let’s go out and just play.”

Thursday, host Country Day got the first run, zooming to a 7-0 lead. A-C didn’t score until six minutes into the game, and the Cougars had a 7-5 lead after the first quarter.

The Dutchmen got the next run. After Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez hit a 3-pointer for a 10-5 lead, A-C punched back with a 12-0 blitz. Hoover had five free throws, Cooper had a put-back bucket and Ainsley Sellers had a pair of layups in transition to help the Dutchmen grab a 17-10 cushion.

Undaunted, County Day went 5-0 to end the half, cutting A-C’s lead to 17-15 at intermission.

A-C was able to grab a working lead in the third. Cooper had a pair of put-back buckets, and Hoover’s buzzer-beater rebound and bucket capped the Dutchmen’s 11-2 spurt to end the third, and A-C was up 28-19.

“First half we had some jitters,” Hoover said. “Then we were able to figure it out.”

“Second half we played like we play,” Sanchez noted. “I thought we responded really well in the second half. We did a really good job with the offensive rebounds.”

Country Day’s Danielle Hinton coaxed in a 3-pointer on the first trip of the fourth quarter and the Cougars were within 28-22. But that’s the closest Country Day would get the rest of the way, as A-C plucked seemingly every key rebound in sight down the stretch — the Dutchmen out-rebounded Country Day 13-4 over the final eight minutes — and close it out.

Genesis Meadows scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Country Day. But A-C ended up out-rebounding the Cougars 44-28. That was the difference.

“Hoover on the glass,” Country Day coach Devonne Pinkard said. “And we knew coming into the game that that’s how they were going to try and beat us — on the glass. Second, third and fourth chances. They were on the glass, and that’s what hurt us.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77