The paint has barely dried on the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball season, but there are already a pair of coaching vacancies heading into the offseason.

And they’re both in the same section.

Trevor Orr at Lancaster Mennonite and Lisa Shucker at Annville-Cleona both confirmed to LNP that they will not be returning to their posts next season. They both just completed their third year on the bench for their respective Section Five programs.

Shucker guided the Dutchmen to a 5-5 mark in league play and to a 5-9 overall record this past winter, as Annville-Cleona earned a fourth-place finish in Section Five. Under Shucker’s watch, the Dutchmen went 16-42 overall the last three seasons, and turned the corner with a .500 mark in section play this past winter.

Meanwhile, Orr had a very successful stint at Mennonite, leading the Blazers to a 47-24 record over the last three seasons. Mennonite went 10-0 in league play and won its second Section Five championship in the last three years, and the Blazers finished 13-7 overall this past winter, qualifying for the District Three playoffs for the third year in a row under Orr’s tutelage.

With Orr at the helm, Mennonite had a pair of district semifinal appearance and one trip to the PIAA state playoffs.

Now, Mennonite and Annville-Cleona are both in the market for new skippers.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage