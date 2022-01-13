Not an overly busy night Wednesday in L-L League girls basketball circles, with just four games on the slate. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Cedar Crest 55, Elizabethtown 30 — Two teams heading in opposite directions squared off in Falcons’ Country, and host Cedar Crest picked up its second win in a row as Sarah Batra buried three 3-pointers and bucketed a season-high 24 points for the victors. The Falcons opened the game on a 19-8 run, and then outscored the scuffling Bears 28-13 in the second half to win going away. Ainsley Raybold (13 points, three 3’s) and Jade Love-Morris (11 points) paced E-town, which suffered its third loss in a row and slipped another game off the pace in the Section 2 race. FYI: Raybold, a senior, is up to 572 career points and 115 career 3-pointers for the Bears.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona 35, Lancaster Country Day 25 — Scratch the Cougars off the list of undefeated teams around L-L League and District 3 play, as the host Dutchmen used a 10-4 third-quarter clip to open up some breathing room and hand Country Day its first setback after an 8-0 getaway. The Cougars also fell out of a first-place tie — in the loss column — with undefeated Columbia in the section standings. Claire Hoover was the scoring hero with a season-high 13 points for A-C; L-L League scoring leader Genesis Meadows was held to a season-low 12 points for Country Day. The junior is up to 781 career points for the Cougars.

NONLEAGUE

Columbia 80, Harrisburg Christian 32 — Make that a 10-0 start for the Crimson Tide, which bolted to a 44-25 lead at the half, and then outscored host HC 36-7 after the break to win going away and remain perfect. Brie Droege (season-high 31 points) and Brooke Droege (21 points) paced Columbia in the scoring column as the Tide maintained its stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in the D3-2A power ratings. FYI: Brie Droege, a sophomore, is up to 570 career points for Columbia.

Also Wednesday, in an intriguing nonleague game featuring a pair of teams in the thick of their respective L-L League section and D3 playoff races, Manheim Central fended off Penn Manor at the wire, as Maddie Knier approached the 1,000-point milestone. Here’s the game story …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Cocalico at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Mount Calvary Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 6 p.m.

Octorara at York Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

