Starting to pick up the pace with the L-L League girls basketball schedule, with eight games on Tuesday’s docket — all of the nonleague variety. Here’s the roundup and some notables …

McCaskey 60, Warwick 41 — Make that back-to-back victories for the Red Tornado, which bolted to a 27-17 lead at the half, and then went 15-8 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room. Anisha Sepulveda splashed three 3-pointers and buried 25 points and Elaina Foley chipped in with 11 points for host McCaskey, which was coming off a win against Donegal in the third-place game of Elizabethtown’s tip-off tournament last Saturday. The Tornado is 2-1 — one season after finishing 3-19. Natalie Wenger rattled in 15 points for Warwick, which is 1-2. The Warriors are right back on the court Wednesday at home vs. Northern Lebanon.

Hempfield 60, Reading 48 — Three days after pouring in 28 points in a victory over Governor Mifflin, Sophia Ott remained red-hot with four 3-pointers and 26 points, and the host Black Knights raced out to an early 18-5 lead and sauntered past the Red Knights. Autumn Cook (12 points) and Lauren Moffatt (11 points) also helped Hempfield’s cause, as the Knights used a 17-9 third-quarter spree to pull away for good and improve to 2-1. Ott is averaging 20.6 points with six treys in Hempfield’s first three games.

Cedar Crest 40, Wilson 30 — Make that a 2-0 getaway for the host Falcons, who overcame some early jitters for a 29-point second-half outburst on the way to a win over the Bulldogs. It was a 2-2 game after the first quarter, but Cedar Crest had an 11-7 lead at the break. Kaila Francis (17 points) and Lizzie Lowe (14 points) paced the Falcons, who outscored Wilson 29-23 in the second half to win it.

Elco 50, Pottsville 32 — Karl Keath’s debut as the Raiders’ skipper was a successful one, as Sam Nelson poured in a career-high 21 points, Julia Bidelspach chipped in with 10 points, and host Elco raced out to a 26-13 lead at intermission and topped the Crimson Tide.

Dallastown 54, Elizabethtown 14 — The Wildcats rode into E-town, grabbed a 34-8 lead at the break and sashayed past the Bears. Dallastown iced it with an 11-2 third-quarter spree, as Haley Jamison and Kiara McNealy scored 10 points apiece to pace a balanced attack for the victors. Chloe Wilkinson popped in 9 points for E-town, which slipped to 1-2.

Upper Dauphin 46, Annville-Cleona 37 — The host Dutchmen fell behind 10-4 early on and trailed 24-19 at the half, and UD got 16 points from Emilee Deibert to beat A-C. Kendall Cooper scored 12 points for the Dutchmen, who slipped to 1-2.

Oxford 45, Penn Manor 27 — The Hornets jumped out to a 22-12 lead at the half and eased past the host Comets, who dipped to 0-3. Alayzha Twyman scored 10 points for PM.

Also Tuesday, in a battle of reigning section champions, Lebanon held off Manheim Central in a much-anticipated nonleague clash. Here’s the story and a photo gallery:

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Section 4

Linden Hall at Pequea Valley (LNP coverage)

Nonleague

Linville Hill at Lancaster Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Donegal at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at York, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Exeter at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

* Linden Hall, in its L-L League debut season, will play in the first head-to-head section game this season at Pequea Valley, which is off to a 2-0 start after winning Tulpehocken’s tip-off tournament.

