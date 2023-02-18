In what has become an annual and quixotic tradition, today we answer the question, “Which are the best high school basketball teams in the state?”

Ground rules: We’re talking PIAA members only. Even within that limitation, this isn’t quite a literal best-of ranking. If it was, most of the top 10 might come from Philadelphia’s fearsome Catholic League, which has arguably never been stronger.

The aim here is for a diverse cross-section by competitive strength but also geography, PIAA class, demographics and noteworthiness according to me, with informal help from experts around the Commonwealth.

For that and other reasons, don’t take this too seriously. Or seriously at all.

10. Valley View (19-3, District 2, 4A, public): Beat longtime District 2 power Abington Heights by 14 Friday for the Lackawanna league title. Not a great schedule, but the Cougars should be a tough out in 4A.

Notable wins: Abington Heights (twice), Scranton Prep (twice), Holy Cross.

Losses: Abington Heights, North Pocono, Old Forge.

9. State College (21-2, District 6, 6A, public): Loss to 2-20 Harrisburg Jan. 20 may be the season’s weirdest result. The Lions haven’t had a close game since, culminating in a shocking 66-40 romp over very good Trinity Thursday for the Mid-Penn Conference title.

SC is led by 6-3 shooter Braeden Shrewsberry, son of Penn State’s coach and a Penn State recruit.

Notable wins: Trinity, Cumberland Valley (twice), West Chester East (by 21).

Losses: Erie McDowell, Harrisburg.

8. West Catholic (13-9, District 12, 3A, private): Could have picked the Burrs or any of the Archbishops (Wood, Ryan, Carroll) from the ridiculously deep Philly Catholic League. West wins the tiebreaker by blasting Archbishop Ryan by 20 in the PCL quarterfinals Friday and edges into the top 10.

Notable wins: Archbishop Wood, Archbishop Ryan, Tennessee (Bristol, Tenn.) by 21, Trinity (Louisville), Pace (Atlanta).

Losses: Reading, Mt. Zion (Baltimore), Neumann-Goretti (by one), St. Joseph’s Prep, Roman Catholic, Archbishop Wood, Camden (N.J.).

7. New Castle (20-2, District 7, 6A, public): Western power now in 6A, after making the 5A state final a year ago. Had won seven of the past 11 WPIAL 5A titles.

Led by dynamic guard Jonathan Anderson, the Red Hurricanes haven’t lost since a rough 1-2 week in early January.

Notable wins: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (by 14), Seneca Valley, Marblehead (Mass.), Tennessee (Bristol, Tenn.).

Losses: Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Mars.

6. Reading (24-1), District 3, 6A, public): 2021 6A champs are their usual selves, and an overwhelming favorite in District Three 6A.

The Gonzaga loss, 80-55, was sobering, but it was the Red Knights’ third game in three nights. It only seems like all-state guard Rueben Rodriguez has been in high school for seven years.

You could argue that Reading hasn’t played quite its usual schedule, partly because the Harrisburgs and Chesters aren’t what they used to be, except that Berks County is plenty tough.

Notable wins: Exeter, Berks Catholic, Wilson (twice), Cardinal O’Hara, West Catholic, Devon Prep.

Losses: Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)

5. Lincoln Park (21-1, District 7, 4A, charter): Performing arts charter in Midland has been to five state finals (in Class A and AAA) since 2011, winning it all in 2019 and ’14. This could be its strongest season to date.

The loss is to wildly erratic Pittsburgh Central Catholic (14-9), which also beat New Castle and talented (but also erratic) Butler in a five-day stretch in mid-January.

Notable wins: Archbishop Wood, De La Salle (Chicago), Canisius (Buffalo, N.Y.), Laurel Highlands.

Loss: Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

4. Radnor (23-0, District 1, 5A, public): A newcomer to this neighborhood, known for elite academics, is having a monster season. Very few close games. Beat teams from Massachusetts, Texas and Louisiana in a holiday event in Orlando, and dominated most everyone else, including wins over Philly-suburb gold standard Lower Merion by 23 and 14.

This is looking way ahead, but they could meet Imhotep in the state semis.

Notable wins: Archbishop Ryan (by 14), North Worcester (Mass.), Lower Merion.

3. Roman Catholic (20-3, District 12, 6A, private): Last year’s 6A state champ is led by a pair of senior St. Joseph’s recruits, 6-6 Anthony Finkley and 6-1 Xzayvier Brown. Ranked 18th in the country by MaxPreps.

Eventually, the PIAA’s success formula should mean the Philly superpowers will have to face each other for state titles, but we’re not there yet. The Cahillites could face Neumann-Goretti for the Catholic league title, which frankly is a bigger deal to them anyway.

The St. Joe’s Prep loss, just last week, was by an inexplicable 18 points.

Notable wins: Archbishop Wood by 21, Archbishop Carroll by 20, Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.), Dorman (S.C.).

Losses: Jackson-Reed (Washington, D.C.), Neumann-Goretti, St. Joseph’s Prep.

2. Neumann-Goretti (20-2, District 12, 4A, private): At state finals time a year ago, the 4A champs were playing as well as anybody. Compared to this point a year ago, this edition is better.

Now ranked 16th in the country by MaxPreps after beating Roman Catholic Feb. 2 without junior PG Robert Wright, a Baylor recruit.

The Rutgers Prep loss, by a surprising 69-55, came just after the Saints returned home from winning a national-class holiday event in Hawaii. Jet lag?

Notable wins: Mt. St. Joseph’s (Baltimore), Vashon (St. Louis), Milton (Ga.), Roman Catholic, West Catholic.

Losses: Rutgers Prep (N.J.), Archbishop Wood.

1. Imhotep (22-3, District 12, 5A, charter): Last year’s 5A state champs are ranked 8th in the country by Max Preps. Beat a national-class field to win the City of Palms tournament in Miami. Led by Kentucky recruit Justin Edwards, the top-ranked high school forward in the country. Both guards, senior Rhamir Barno (Florida Gulf Coast) and junior Ahmad Nowell (offers from Kansas, Tennessee, Auburn, et al), are D-1 recruits.

Interestingly, the Panthers have not played anyone from the Philly Catholic League. They won their three Public League playoff games by a combined 152 points.

Notable wins: Oak Hill (Va.), Columbus (Miami), North Shore (Brooklyn), Archbishop Stepniac (White Plains N.Y.), Cardinal Hayes (NYC), Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.).

Losses: Camden (N.J.), Simeon (Chicago), Long Island Lutheran.

Others to watch: Archbishop Ryan (14-9, District 12, 5A, private), Archbishop Wood (15-7, District 12, 6A, private), Berks Catholic (20-4, District 3, 4A private), Erie McDowell 17-4, District 10, 6A, public), Emmaus (19-5, District 11, 6A, public), Erie Prep (19-3, District 10, 5A, private), Exeter (16-6, District Three, 5A, public), Highlands (19-3, District 7, 4A, public), Lower Merion (19-4, District 1, 6A, public), Pittsburgh Central Catholic (14-9, District 7, 6A, private), Pocono Mountain West (18-5, District 11, 5A, public), St. Joe’s Prep (16-7, District 12, 6A, private), Spring Ford (22-2, District 1, 6A, public), Trinity (20-3, District 3, 3A, private), Abington Heights (19-4, District 2, 5A, public).