It’s easy to see how Alivia Rutt landed the nickname “Turbo.” Mount Calvary Christian’s junior always seems to be traveling at full speed.

There are moments when that gets Rutt into trouble. She’ll race into the occasional charge or sometimes get caught cheating for a defensive foul.

Most of the time, Rutt’s tenacity and nose for the ball is a huge asset for the Chargers. She averages five steals per game and has more than 100 this season.

“I like to be very aggressive,” Rutt said. “Try, if I can, to take away a lot of passes and cut lanes to steal the ball. I just work hard to get there.”

Rutt was part of Mount Calvary’s shutdown defensive effort Wednesday night. The guard collected five more steals and helped the third-seeded Chargers outlast No. 6 Greenwood 31-21 in the District Three Class 1A girls basketball quarterfinals at Elizabethtown.

Mount Calvary (21-5) earned a spot in the PIAA tournament and took its first step toward defending its district title.

Rutt and senior Rachel Thomas are the only holdovers who saw significant minutes last season. Rutt was the sixth man, an energizing force off the bench. Now she provides a similar lift as a starter who rarely leaves the floor.

Forcing turnovers is one of Rutt’s most important contributions.

“She has a knack,” Mount Calvary coach Phil Ferrari said. “That gets her out of position sometimes and gets her into foul trouble. Obviously we take the trade-off. She gets a bunch of easy transition buckets off her steals. It’s an absolute gift really.”

Two key plays, one at the end of the third quarter and one near the beginning of the fourth, were pivotal for Mount Calvary.

Kylie Masters forced a steal and converted a breakaway layup that gave the Chargers a 20-18 lead heading into the final period. Masters, a freshman, has already emerged as her team’s leading scorer.

The defensive play was the product of sage advice from Tyler, Kylie’s big brother.

“I remember watching her eyes,” Masters said. “My brother taught me that if you watch her eyes, you can see where she’s going to pass it. It tipped off my finger and I just went from there.”

Kayley Barnes delivered the night’s most important shot, a 3-pointer from the right wing with 5:49 left in the fourth. That basket stretched Mount Calvary’s lead to five points, which was a big hill to climb in this defensive struggle.

Barnes, a sophomore 3-point sniper, came out of the locker room at halftime and fired five quick practice attempts with the help of assistant coach Adam Knudsen. Those shots allowed Barnes to find the range.

“That gave us a nice, comfortable lead,” Rutt said. “It also made us a lot more excited.”

Masters finished with a team-high 11 points. Audrey Gash had six points, five rebounds and defended 6-foot forward Leah Ritzman inside.

Mount Calvary will travel to No. 2 Christian School of York for the semifinals Friday. It’s a rematch of last year’s championship game. Ferrari said Rutt made the decisive defensive play when the Chargers clinched gold.

Neither Ferrari nor Masters was aware of Rutt’s nickname. Once they heard about it, they agreed that “Turbo” was a good fit.

“She’s very competitive,” Masters said. “It’s really fun, though. It’s good to have another person that’s quick to get you better as a basketball player.”

The amount of time Rutt spends on the floor has changed this season. Her role has remained the same. She still provides a spark.