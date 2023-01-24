In a game marred by some fisticuffs, an ejection, double technical fouls, both benches emptying and fans coming out of the stands, Lebanon knocked off McCaskey 64-51 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 girls basketball game Tuesday night in Lancaster.

The Cedars improved to 16-0 overall with the win — a win that included a 10-minute stoppage for game officials, school officials and at least one policeman to restore order and calm down the overflow, Senior Night crowd.

Tempers flared with 18.1 seconds to go in the third quarter, when McCaskey had possession and was on a fast-break. A couple of players got tangled up on the baseline, leading to some pushing and shoving and random punches were thrown.

Benches cleared and some fans spilled over on to the court. Cooler heads eventually prevailed, and when the game officials finished huddling up with McCaskey coach Brian McCloud and Lebanon skipper Jaime Walborn, double technicals were doled out.

Ciaana Swinton went 3-for-4 at the line for McCaskey and Kailah Correa went 4-for-4 at the line for Lebanon. The Tornado and the Cedars finished the game with no further incidents.

Some fisticuffs at Lebanon at McCaskey. Police on the court. Rowdy in here pic.twitter.com/EeNWe1jzEl — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) January 25, 2023

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and it seems like stuff happens that shouldn’t happen,” McCloud said. “If you’re responsible for controlling the game, then the game should be controlled at both ends. If you’ve been around long enough, you knew that this was going to be that type of a game.

“My kids work just as hard as their kids, so you have to be fair. It made the game look bad and it made everybody look bad. Again, you have to control the game. And now it looks like we lost because we got into a pushing and shoving match. I have respect for that team and I have respect for that coach. It just got a little funky at that point.”

Lebanon’s players were immediately whisked into their locker room after the game, and school officials emptied the gym after the final buzzer.

“The crowd got hostile,” McCloud said, “and you don’t need that.”

Walborn declined comment on the on-court incident. But she was proud of how her team performed in a feisty atmosphere.

“We know it’s tough to play here, and it was their Senior Night, and we know they’re a good team,” she said. “They came out and made some big shots, but we answered.”

Correa was superb. The Cedars’ scintillating sophomore lead guard poured in 30 points — 15 points in the third quarter, including Lebanon’s first seven points of the quarter, and the four technical free throws.

Liliana Harrison scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Lebanon, which kept a stranglehold on the Section 1 lead; the Cedars are 7-0, and can clinch the title with a win Friday at home against Cedar Crest.

Keymara Myers scored 13 points and plucked nine rebounds, Samijah Myers added 11 points and Mariah Ruth chipped in with 10 points for McCaskey, which had Lebanon’s lead down to 32-31 with 39 seconds to go in the first half.

The Tornado (3-4, 11-8) hit three second-quarter 3-pointers to cut into Lebanon’s lead, and the Cedars had a 34-31 cushion at the half. Samijah Myers’ bucket on McCaskey’s first trip of the third quarter made it 34-33. But Correa scored the next seven points and Lebanon was off and running.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77