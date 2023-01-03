First, the final score.

Lancaster Catholic dispatched Lampeter-Strasburg 61-41 on Tuesday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball Section 3 game in Lampeter. The Crusaders improved to 8-0, and took over sole possession of first place, thanks to their win over the Pioneers and Elco’s victory over Northern Lebanon.

But let the record show that for the first time this season, Catholic was really challenged. Yes, the Crusaders picked up their eighth mercy-rule win in as many games, but the Pioneers made them earn it. L-S forced Catholic into 17 first-half turnovers, and drew to within 22-18 on the scoreboard on Ava Leonard’s bucket with 3:43 to go in the first half.

Then the Crusaders put their collective feet down, cranked up their pressure defense, and started scoring at will. Catholic closed the second quarter on a blitzkrieg 15-0 run, going from up by four and sweating it out possession by possession, to breaking the game wide open in a dizzying 3:43 clip.

The host Pioneers had the Crusaders all out of sorts …

“Until those last couple of minutes (in the first half),” L-S coach Steve Villbrandt said. “We had only played six kids, and they were getting exhausted. But I’m really proud of the effort. Our kids played hard, and they’ll continue to play hard. We kept fighting until the end — against one of the best presses in the L-L, and we had some success against it. That’s a big deal.”

In the end, the Crusaders overcame an uncharacteristic slow start and some turnover jitters to remain unscathed.

“Slow starts happen,” Catholic sniper Autumn Lipson said. “As a unit we have to pick ourselves up, and we need a leader who can pick us up. I believe we’re a team full of (leaders). We’re always together and we’re always ready to play as a team. All these wins we’ve had, it’s because we’ve all come together as a team. Adversity is good because of where we’re hoping to go this season; this game was a great learning lesson for us. We’ll get better from this game.”

Mary Bolesky scored nine of her game-high 24 points during the game-changing second-quarter spree. Stella Higgins converted back-to-back transition layups, the latter for a 26-18 lead with 2:59 to go in the half. Carleigh Anderson added a bucket, and Lipson (10 points) buried a corner trey to help the Crusaders stretch their lead to 37-18 at intermission.

Catholic’s scoring barrage carried over into the third quarter; Bolesky had the first four points of the second half, and her breakaway layup off a steal capped the Crusaders’ 19-0 blitz and gave Catholic a cozy 41-18 cushion. Later, Lily Lehman (12 points) and Lipson added 3-pointers, and the Crusaders were large and in charge, up 55-27 through three.

“We didn’t play well until the last four minutes of the first half, with that 15-0 run,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “That’s our pressure and our transition game. We just didn’t have that energy tonight in the first quarter and a half. And that’s frustrating. But we’ll learn from this. What I did like is that we did face some adversity there, and the girls responded. That’s a positive.”

Catholic triggered the mercy rule on its first trip in the fourth quarter, when Molly Wolownik banked in a short shot in the lane for a 57-27 lead. Undaunted, L-S (2-1, 6-3) finished with a flourish. Anna Horner (11 points) and Ava Vaughn drained treys, Leigha Saurbaugh scored in transition and Katie Ranck (13 points) had a pair of hoops in the lane, as the Pioneers outscored the Crusaders 14-6 down the stretch for the final margin.

But the damage was already done.

“Credit to L-S,” Detz said. “They out-worked us and they out-hustled us over the final eight minutes, and we can’t let that happen. That was the message. But at the end of the day we got a road W, and we’ll take it.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77