Hempfield came back from a double-digit halftime deficit to go in front of Cedar Cliff in the fourth quarter of Friday’s District 3-6A boys basketball quarterfinal in Landisville.

And for the second playoff game in a row, the Black Knights held their opponent to its season-low in points. But for the second game in a row, Hempfield suffered a narrow defeat, as the visiting Colts prevailed 42-40.

“This is a great game,” Hempfield veteran coach Danny Walck said. “We’ve been on the other side. This side here can be cruel. But that’s how it goes.”

Hempfield (19-6) entered Friday last having played a week earlier, in a 50-47 loss to Lampeter-Strasburg in the final seconds of the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game.

There was no rust early on with the No. 4-seed Knights taking a 5-2 lead inside Buchanan Gymnasium.

But then Hempfield went cold, going 1 for 7 with a pair of turnovers in their next nine trips down the floor. By then, No. 5-seed Cedar Cliff (21-4) built a 20-8 advantage and later led 27-15 at intermission.

“We sort of hit a lull,” Walck said. “I thought we were settling a little too much. We needed to spread the floor to give us more driving lanes to give us other options.”

For a lengthy Hempfield team that has usually had the height advantage on opponents, the Colts’ Houser brothers proved troublesome.

Cedar Cliff 6-foot, 9-inch senior forward Tyler Houser, an NCAA Division I VMI commit, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds. Younger brother Justin Houser, a 6-10 sophomore, came off the bench and logged all six of his points before halftime.

“Not only are they long,” Walck said of the Housers. “They’re skilled. I tip my hat to them. They played around that bucket and in the paint effectively. But I also give credit to my guys who defended them.”

Colts defenders stuck like glue on Hempfield leading-scorer Miguel Pena (nine points), who was held scoreless until back-to-back jumpers near the end of the third quarter, part of a 13-2 Knights’ run to open the frame, cutting their deficit to 31-28.

A Pena 3-pointer from deep followed by a trey from teammate Michael Hester gave Hempfield the lead, 38-37, with 5:00 remaining.

The Knights nearly tied it on the final possession when a Pena layup attempt, made difficult by the outstretched arms of Tyler Houser, hit glass and tapped off the front of the rim.

Hempfield is still alive in the consolation bracket, set to host No. 9 Wilson (15-9) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Knights need to win at least one of their next two to qualify for the state tournament. The Knights beat Wilson, 51-50, on a Pena buzzer-beater 3-pointer back on Dec. 27.

“Look at the eight teams that were in the quarterfinals,” Walck said. “They’re all quality teams. …We need to be excited about that and go back to work.”

BOX SCORE