Another week, another Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball coaching vacancy.

After Lancaster Mennonite and Annville-Cleona announced job openings earlier this month, Lancaster Country Day this week advertised for a new girls skipper, signaling the end of Hilary Waltman’s second stint on the Cougars’ bench.

It's been quite a ride for Waltman and her squad, who made an instant splash when they joined the L-L League full-time three years ago. Waltman, the former Manheim Central and St. Bonaventure hoops standout, guided Country Day to the L-L League Section 5 title in the 2019-20 season, and to back-to-back District 3 Class 1A championships, in 2019 and 2020.

This past winter, the Cougars went 7-10 overall, falling to eventual champ Linden Hall in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals. Waltman previously served as Country Day’s coach from 2008 until 2011, before coming back to the bench after a stint as Elizabethtown College’s assistant women’s coach.

Waltman is the ninth-leading scorer in L-L League girls basketball history with 1,937 career points for Manheim Central, and she scored 2,106 points during her career at St. Bonaventure.

Waltman, Mennonite’s Trevor Orr and Annville-Cleona’s Lisa Shucker will not return to the sidelines next season, as the Cougars, Blazers and Dutchmen are all now in the market for a new girls coach.

