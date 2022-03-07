The matchups are set and the brackets are ready to be filled in.

It’s the PIAA girls basketball state championships, culminating March 24-26 in Hershey’s Giant Center.

Here’s the bracket breakdown, with some gut-hunch predictions ...

CLASS 6A

2021 champion: North Allegheny. Championship game: March 26, 5 p.m.

Local first-rounders: District 3 sixth-seed Manheim Township (16-9 overall) at 1-1 Plymouth-Whitemarsh (29-0), Tuesday, 7 p.m. Needless to say, a tricky opener for the Blue Streaks. Winner gets 11-2 Northampton (22-6) or 1-8 Garnet Valley (17-10).

Breakdown: An intriguing clash right out of the chute when defending champ North Allegheny (7-4; 21-3) plays at Cumberland Valley (3-2; 20-5) in a rematch of last year’s state semifinals. One of those powerhouse programs isn't getting out of Round 1. The other game in that star-studded pod is 1-4 Souderton (23-3) against 11-3 Easton (25-2), and D3 champ Central Dauphin (20-4) is lurking in the pod above that.

Landmines aplenty here; WPIAL champ Mount Lebanon (23-1) is lurking at the bottom of the bracket — the Blue Devils get 3-7 Red Lion (19-6) on Tuesday — 3-3 Cedar Cliff (25-1) is lurking at the top of the bracket, and last year’s PIAA runner-up, 1-2 Spring-Ford (20-6), wants some payback after falling to P-W in the D1 finale.

Top to bottom, an excellent bracket; shouldn't be a dull moment in 6A.

And the winner is ... Plymouth-Whitemarsh.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

CLASS 5A

2021 champion: Cardinal O’Hara. Championship game: March 25, 5 p.m.

Local first-rounders: 3-4 Manheim Central (19-7) vs. 12-2 Roxborough (7-5), Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. at Cardinal O’Hara; 3-8 Lampeter-Strasburg (15-11) at 7-1 South Fayette (22-4), Wednesday, 6 p.m. South Fayette blew up the WPIAL bracket, ousting 3-time reigning champ Chartiers Valley in the finale at Pitt.

Breakdown: According to reports, O’Hara, fresh off winning the Philly Catholic League crown, was docked for using an ineligible player during the season, and its seed was switched from 12-1 to 12-3 for the PIAA bracket. The Lions still have the goods to repeat, but must come through a different spot in the bracket to do so.

No clear-cut favorite here, but keep an eye on rampaging WPIAL champ South Fayette and WPIAL runner-up Chartiers Valley, a senior-laden bunch that fell to O’Hara in last year’s title game. The Colts (24-2) should be plenty motivated to get back after dropping the WPIAL title game; you know CV would love another shot at SF in the state semifinals. Stay tuned.

In the upper bracket, D11 kingpin Bethlehem Catholic (19-7) has picked a perfect time to get hot, and in the lower bracket, D6 champ Hollidaysburg (23-1) could get Chartiers Valley in Round 2.

And the winner is ... Cardinal O'Hara.

CLASS 4A

2001 champ: Archbishop Wood. Championship game: March 24, 5 p.m.

Local first-rounders: 3-3 Lancaster Catholic (23-5) vs. 12-3 Lansdale Catholic (15-7), Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Bonner-Prendergast.

Breakdown: Archbishop Wood, as usual, has played one of the gnarliest schedules in the state, and the D12-champ Vikings (18-8) are poised for another run to Chocolatetown. They’re at the top of the bracket, and get Harrisburg’s Bishop McDevitt (19-7) on Wednesday, and could get D2 heavyweight Scranton Prep (20-4) on Saturday.

D11 winner Jim Thorpe (25-1) and D2 champ Dunmore (24-1) are also in the top half of the draw, and would love to throw some monkey wrenches at Archbishop Wood along the way.

The bottom of the bracket is a real doozy, with Lancaster Catholic, D3 champ Delone Catholic (26-1), WPIAL champ Blackhawk (24-0) and last year’s runner-up, D10 powerhouse Villa Maria (21-2) all lurking. Whoever gets out of those pods and all the way to Hershey will have earned it.

And the winner is ... Archbishop Wood.

CLASS 3A

2021 champ: Philadelphia West Catholic. Championship game: March 26, 12 p.m.

Local first-rounders: 3-4 Pequea Valley (13-13) at 6-1 River Valley (21-4), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Breakdown: Defending champ West Catholic did not make the field, so there will be a new 3A champ crowned in Hershey. Reigning runner-up Mohawk didn’t make the bracket either, so 3A is wide open.

D11 champ Palmerton (23-2) could make some noise in the top of the bracket, which features familiar faces like 12-1 Neumann-Goretti (12-9), 3-2 York Catholic (12-13), 3-1 Trinity (18-7) and 12-2 Imhotep Charter (13-9).

Lower-bracket favorites aplenty, including WPIAL champ Pittsburgh North Catholic (19-5), D9 champ Redbank Valley (20-5) and D10 champ Greenville (19-5). And never count out D6 runner-up Forest Hills (19-7), which gets D10 third-seed Mercyhurst Prep (17-8) in an intriguing, brand-name opener.

And the winner is ... Pittsburgh North Catholic.

CLASS 2A

2021 champ: Mount Carmel. Championship game: March 25, 12 p.m.

Local first-rounders: 3-1 Linden Hall (14-5) vs. 12-3 Belmont Charter (1-4), Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. at Manheim Township; 3-2 Columbia (24-2) vs. 12-1 Penn Treaty (16-3), Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Bonner-Prendergast.

Breakdown: D4 third-seed Mount Carmel (20-5) opens defense of its crown against D2 winner Holy Cross (16-8), and that winner gets the Columbia vs. Penn Treaty survivor on Friday. Win and advance twice, and Linden Hall could get a quarterfinal showdown against D4 champ Southern Columbia (25-1) next week. Put that in your memory banks.

WPIAL champ Neshannock, last year’s runner-up, is at the top of the bottom bracket with a 24-2 mark, with WPIAL runner-up Our Lady of Sacred Heart (21-5), WPIAL third-seed Serra Catholic (20-3) and D10 champ West Middlesex (20-3) poised to make runs.

And the winner is ... Neshannock.

CLASS 1A

2021 champion: Bishop Guilfoyle. Championship game: March 24, 12 p.m.

Local first-rounders: 5-3 Shade (11-12) at 3-1 Mount Calvary Christian (16-9), Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Breakdown: Bishop Guilfoyle did not make the bracket, so there will be a new champion here. Reigning runner-up Jenkintown, the D1 third-seed at 13-11, could get D4 champ Northumberland Christian (19-3) — which sits atop the bracket — in the second round.

Two more teams to watch in the upper bracket: D11 kingpin Marian Catholic (20-5) and D4 runner-up Lourdes Regional (15-10) are always tricky outs in the postseason.

The bottom of the bracket features this dandy first-rounder: D6 champ Portage (21-5) against D7 fifth-seed West Greene (18-4), and keep an eye on WPIAL champ Bishop Canevin (16-9), D10 winner Kennedy Catholic (21-2) and D9 champ Elk County (24-3) to make runs.

And the winner is ... Kennedy Catholic.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage