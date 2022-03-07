Columbia vs. Linden Hall - District 3 2A girls basketball championship
Buy Now

Linden Hall's Jenadia Jordan (4) goes to the hoop against Columbia during first-half action of the District 3 Class 2A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The matchups are set and the brackets are ready to be filled in.

It’s the PIAA girls basketball state championships, culminating March 24-26 in Hershey’s Giant Center.

Here’s the bracket breakdown, with some gut-hunch predictions ...

CLASS 6A

2021 champion: North Allegheny. Championship game: March 26, 5 p.m.

Local first-rounders: District 3 sixth-seed Manheim Township (16-9 overall) at 1-1 Plymouth-Whitemarsh (29-0), Tuesday, 7 p.m. Needless to say, a tricky opener for the Blue Streaks. Winner gets 11-2 Northampton (22-6) or 1-8 Garnet Valley (17-10).

Breakdown: An intriguing clash right out of the chute when defending champ North Allegheny (7-4; 21-3) plays at Cumberland Valley (3-2; 20-5) in a rematch of last year’s state semifinals. One of those powerhouse programs isn't getting out of Round 1. The other game in that star-studded pod is 1-4 Souderton (23-3) against 11-3 Easton (25-2), and D3 champ Central Dauphin (20-4) is lurking in the pod above that.

Landmines aplenty here; WPIAL champ Mount Lebanon (23-1) is lurking at the bottom of the bracket — the Blue Devils get 3-7 Red Lion (19-6) on Tuesday — 3-3 Cedar Cliff (25-1) is lurking at the top of the bracket, and last year’s PIAA runner-up, 1-2 Spring-Ford (20-6), wants some payback after falling to P-W in the D1 finale.

Top to bottom, an excellent bracket; shouldn't be a dull moment in 6A.

And the winner is ... Plymouth-Whitemarsh.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

CLASS 5A

2021 champion: Cardinal O’Hara. Championship game: March 25, 5 p.m.

Local first-rounders: 3-4 Manheim Central (19-7) vs. 12-2 Roxborough (7-5), Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. at Cardinal O’Hara; 3-8 Lampeter-Strasburg (15-11) at 7-1 South Fayette (22-4), Wednesday, 6 p.m. South Fayette blew up the WPIAL bracket, ousting 3-time reigning champ Chartiers Valley in the finale at Pitt.

Breakdown: According to reports, O’Hara, fresh off winning the Philly Catholic League crown, was docked for using an ineligible player during the season, and its seed was switched from 12-1 to 12-3 for the PIAA bracket. The Lions still have the goods to repeat, but must come through a different spot in the bracket to do so.

No clear-cut favorite here, but keep an eye on rampaging WPIAL champ South Fayette and WPIAL runner-up Chartiers Valley, a senior-laden bunch that fell to O’Hara in last year’s title game. The Colts (24-2) should be plenty motivated to get back after dropping the WPIAL title game; you know CV would love another shot at SF in the state semifinals. Stay tuned.

In the upper bracket, D11 kingpin Bethlehem Catholic (19-7) has picked a perfect time to get hot, and in the lower bracket, D6 champ Hollidaysburg (23-1) could get Chartiers Valley in Round 2.

And the winner is ... Cardinal O'Hara.

CLASS 4A

2001 champ: Archbishop Wood. Championship game: March 24, 5 p.m.

Local first-rounders: 3-3 Lancaster Catholic (23-5) vs. 12-3 Lansdale Catholic (15-7), Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Bonner-Prendergast.

Breakdown: Archbishop Wood, as usual, has played one of the gnarliest schedules in the state, and the D12-champ Vikings (18-8) are poised for another run to Chocolatetown. They’re at the top of the bracket, and get Harrisburg’s Bishop McDevitt (19-7) on Wednesday, and could get D2 heavyweight Scranton Prep (20-4) on Saturday.

D11 winner Jim Thorpe (25-1) and D2 champ Dunmore (24-1) are also in the top half of the draw, and would love to throw some monkey wrenches at Archbishop Wood along the way.

The bottom of the bracket is a real doozy, with Lancaster Catholic, D3 champ Delone Catholic (26-1), WPIAL champ Blackhawk (24-0) and last year’s runner-up, D10 powerhouse Villa Maria (21-2) all lurking. Whoever gets out of those pods and all the way to Hershey will have earned it.

And the winner is ... Archbishop Wood.

CLASS 3A

2021 champ: Philadelphia West Catholic. Championship game: March 26, 12 p.m.

Local first-rounders: 3-4 Pequea Valley (13-13) at 6-1 River Valley (21-4), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Breakdown: Defending champ West Catholic did not make the field, so there will be a new 3A champ crowned in Hershey. Reigning runner-up Mohawk didn’t make the bracket either, so 3A is wide open.

D11 champ Palmerton (23-2) could make some noise in the top of the bracket, which features familiar faces like 12-1 Neumann-Goretti (12-9), 3-2 York Catholic (12-13), 3-1 Trinity (18-7) and 12-2 Imhotep Charter (13-9).

Lower-bracket favorites aplenty, including WPIAL champ Pittsburgh North Catholic (19-5), D9 champ Redbank Valley (20-5) and D10 champ Greenville (19-5). And never count out D6 runner-up Forest Hills (19-7), which gets D10 third-seed Mercyhurst Prep (17-8) in an intriguing, brand-name opener.

And the winner is ... Pittsburgh North Catholic.

CLASS 2A

2021 champ: Mount Carmel. Championship game: March 25, 12 p.m.

Local first-rounders: 3-1 Linden Hall (14-5) vs. 12-3 Belmont Charter (1-4), Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. at Manheim Township; 3-2 Columbia (24-2) vs. 12-1 Penn Treaty (16-3), Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Bonner-Prendergast.

Breakdown: D4 third-seed Mount Carmel (20-5) opens defense of its crown against D2 winner Holy Cross (16-8), and that winner gets the Columbia vs. Penn Treaty survivor on Friday. Win and advance twice, and Linden Hall could get a quarterfinal showdown against D4 champ Southern Columbia (25-1) next week. Put that in your memory banks.

WPIAL champ Neshannock, last year’s runner-up, is at the top of the bottom bracket with a 24-2 mark, with WPIAL runner-up Our Lady of Sacred Heart (21-5), WPIAL third-seed Serra Catholic (20-3) and D10 champ West Middlesex (20-3) poised to make runs.

And the winner is ... Neshannock.

CLASS 1A

2021 champion: Bishop Guilfoyle. Championship game: March 24, 12 p.m.

Local first-rounders: 5-3 Shade (11-12) at 3-1 Mount Calvary Christian (16-9), Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Breakdown: Bishop Guilfoyle did not make the bracket, so there will be a new champion here. Reigning runner-up Jenkintown, the D1 third-seed at 13-11, could get D4 champ Northumberland Christian (19-3) — which sits atop the bracket — in the second round.

Two more teams to watch in the upper bracket: D11 kingpin Marian Catholic (20-5) and D4 runner-up Lourdes Regional (15-10) are always tricky outs in the postseason.

The bottom of the bracket features this dandy first-rounder: D6 champ Portage (21-5) against D7 fifth-seed West Greene (18-4), and keep an eye on WPIAL champ Bishop Canevin (16-9), D10 winner Kennedy Catholic (21-2) and D9 champ Elk County (24-3) to make runs.

And the winner is ... Kennedy Catholic.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags