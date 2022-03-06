Six classes, 32 teams per class, stretching from Erie to Philadelphia - the PIAA boys’ basketball tournament, which begins Tuesday and culminates March 24-26 at Hershey’s Giant Center, is a lot to process.

Let’s try to make some sense of it.

Class A

2021 champion: Pottsville Nativity. Championship game: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

Local first-rounders: Linville Hill Christian (District Three champion, 22-3) vs. Fannett-Metal (5-3, 14-11); Lancaster Country Day (3-2, 16-9) vs. Northumberland Christian (4-3, 16-5); Mount Calvary (3-3, 25-2) vs. North Penn-Liberty (4-2, 15-9); High Point Baptist (3-4, 21-6) vs. St. John Neumann (4-1, 22-3).

Breakdown: Both last year’s finalists, Nativity and Berlin Brothersvalley, are back. Nativity won by a point a year ago.

The favorite is probably District 4 champ St. John Neumann, which lost at the buzzer in states the past two years, is 21-3 and features Davion Hill, an 6-0 junior two-time all-state guard with an offer from Maryland.

Class AA

2021 champion: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Championship game: 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 25

Local first-rounders: Lancaster Mennonite (3-1, 16-9) vs. Windber (5-2, 16-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at LMH.

Breakdown: The favorite here is a no-brainer. Sacred Heart (23-0) has won a WPIAL-record 63 straight games and two straight state titles. Last year’s AA state player of the year, Jake DiMichele, leads the way. Good news for the rest of AA: the Chargers start five seniors.

Class AAA

2021 champion: Loyalsock. Championship game: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

Local first-rounders: Columbia (3-1, 22-3) vs. Freire Charter (12-5, 11-14) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Manheim Twp.).

Breakdown: West Catholic (12-2, 19-5) looked like one of the best teams in the state for most of the year, but lost in the Philly Catholic league semis to Archbishop Ryan and in the D12 3A final to Math, Civics & Sciences, 19-8 but closing fast.

The local guys, from Columbia, appear capable of playing for a while, but are in a brutal top half of the bracket. They could get battle-tested Devon Prep (12-3, 14-7) in the second round, the West Catholic-Loyalsock survivor in the quarterfinals and MC&S in the semis.

Class 4A

2021 champion: Allentown Central Catholic. Championship game: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

Local first-rounders: Elco (3-5, 16-11) vs. Neumann-Goretti, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cardinal O’Hara HS in Springfield.

Breakdown: Elco fights its way through the District 3 loser’s bracket to keep its season alive and gets, … the Philadelphia Catholic League champion and, maybe, the best team in the state at the moment, regardless of class.

COVID-19 issues messed with Neumann-Goretti’s early and mid-season, but the Saints have won nine of 10 and avenged the one loss by beating Roman Catholic in the Catholic league semis.

WPIAL champ Quaker Valley (23-0) looks like the best of the other half of the bracket, although it could run into impressive D3 champ Berks Catholic (23-4) in the semis.

Class 5A

2021 champion: Erie Cathedral Prep. Championship game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25.

Locals: Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1, 27-0) vs. Penn Hills 6 p.m. Tuesday at L-S; Elizabethtown (3-9, 16-10) vs. Laurel Highlands (7-1, 25-0) 6 p.m. Tuesday Laurel Highlands in Uniontown.

Breakdown: Cathedral Prep is the only 2021 champion not in the field.

L-S is the most compelling local story going into states. The Pioneers wouldn’t see chalk favorite Imhotep (12-1, 23-4) until the final. L-S could see WPIAL powers New Castle (23-2) and Laurel Highlands (7-1, 25-0) in the quarter- and semifinals.

Elizabethtown faces a challenge similar to Elco (see 4A above).

Class 6A

2021 champion: Reading. Championship game: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

Local first-rounders: Warwick (3-2, 20-6) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-4, 16-9) 6 p.m. Wednesday at Warwick; Hempfield (3-5, 21-6) vs. Norristown (1-2, 20-7) 7 p.m. Wednesday at Norristown.

Breakdown: Reading rolled to the District Three title without one of its best players and its only real size, 6-5 wing Daniel Alcantara, who broke a finger last week. Junior guard Ruben Rodriguez has emerged as one of the best in the state.

The Red Knights could meet Archbishop Wood, in a rematch of last year’s memorable state final, in round two.

With Reading at less than full strength, the favorite here might be Roman Catholic, which pummeled a good Abraham Lincoln team by 31 for the District 12 top seed.

Warwick and Hempfield appear to have winnable first-rounders. They’re in the half of the bracket with Reading and WPIAL powers North Hills and Fox Chapel, both 24-1.