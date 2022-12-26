Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball action has reached its first big checkpoint of the season: The holiday break.

Four teams hit said checkpoint with unscathed records, and a pair of those squads sit atop the District 3 power ratings in their respective classifications. And all four section races feature a tie in the loss column atop the standings.

Here are some news and notables from around the league with the holiday tournaments on tap ...

WHO’S HOT

Lebanon (7-0), Ephrata (6-0), Lancaster Catholic (5-0) and Columbia (4-0) are all undefeated. But that will change Tuesday, when Catholic hosts Ephrata in the first round of the Crusaders’ holiday tournament. That’s also a rematch of last season’s league championship game, when Catholic picked off the Mountaineers.

The other first-rounder at Catholic pits Hempfield against Holy Redeemer out of D2 in Wilkes-Barre, which will gas up the bus and trek it to Lancaster for a pair of holiday games.

Lebanon, No. 1 in the D3-6A power ratings, faces Northern Lebanon (5-1) in its holiday tourney on Wednesday, and Columbia could potentially meet another rampaging L-L League squad in York Suburban’s holiday tourney later this week. The Crimson Tide must tangle with Greencastle-Antrim (6-0) in the first round on Wednesday, while York Suburban gets Manheim Central (5-2) in the other opener. G-A is No. 1 in the D3-5A power ratings; Columbia is No. 2 in 3A, behind No. 1 Lancaster Catholic.

Cedar Crest (9-1) has ripped off six straight wins, Manheim Central’s winning streak is at five in a row, and Annville-Cleona (5-2) hit the holiday break riding a four-game winning streak. The Falcons — who were the first team in D3 to reach nine victories — get Harrisburg in Lower Dauphin’s holiday tourney, the Barons could get a crack at Columbia in York Suburban’s event, and the Dutchmen will play in Littlestown’s tourney against Schuylkill Valley. … Cedar Crest already topped Harrisburg, 52-36, in the first round of the Falcons’ tip-off tourney on Dec. 9. Host Lower Dauphin will square off against Elizabethtown in the other opener on Tuesday.

McCaskey was cruising along with seven victories in a row, before the Red Tornado was tripped up at Lebanon in a Section 1 showdown last Wednesday. McCaskey will look to start another streak Tuesday when the Tornado takes on Chichester in Reading’s holiday tourney.

SECTION SUPREMACY

A long, long way to go in the section races, but some puzzle pieces are being shifted around.

Section 1: Cedar Crest (2-0) and Lebanon (2-0) share the lead, and the Cedars are set to visit the Falcons on Jan. 6. Circle that one.

Section 2: Manheim Central (2-0), Ephrata (1-0) and Warwick (1-0) are at the top. The Barons invade Ephrata on Jan. 6.

Section 3: Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0), Lancaster Catholic (2-0) and Northern Lebanon (1-0) are all duking it out. Catholic is at L-S when league play resumes on Jan. 3.

Section 4: Columbia (2-0), Annville-Cleona (1-0) and Lancaster Country Day (1-0) are the early leaders. The Tide was supposed to play LCD last week, but that game was postponed. The Cougars will welcome A-C on Jan. 5.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SCORING LEADERS

Here are the league’s top scorers heading into the holiday tournaments: Columbia’s Brie Droege (26.3 points a game), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (24.3), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (23.9), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (23.7), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (22.0), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (19.1), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (17.0), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (17.0), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (15.7), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (14.0), McCaskey’s Anisha Sepulveda (13.6), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (13.2), Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (13.0), Solanco’s Jenna Ehlers (12.5), Columbia’s Kailee Soto (12.5), Lancaster Catholic’s Rylee Kraft (12.0). … Mennonite’s Rivera has the top individual performance so far this season with 36 points in a win vs. Linden Hall.

3-POINT LEADERS

Here are the league’s top trey-shooters heading into the holiday tournaments: Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (16 3-pointers), Warwick’s Kayla Willis (16), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (15), Hempfield’s Autumn Cook (14), Solanco’s Jenna Ehlers (14), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (14), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (14), Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (13), Cedar Crest’s Allison Metzgar (13), Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (13), Conestoga Valley’s Grace Harrison (12), Conestoga Valley’s Gabrielle Moore (12), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (12), McCaskey’s Anisha Sepulveda (12). … Country Day’s Sanchez has the top individual performance so far this season with six 3-pointers made in a win vs. Octorara.

NOTABLES

Active career scoring leaders: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (1,540 points), Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin (1,164), Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows (1,152), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,078), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (777), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (688), Hempfield senior Lauren Moffatt (651), Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (633), Cocalico senior Kiersten Shipton (609). Shipton is out indefinitely with a back injury. … Knier needs 398 points to snap Central’s program record; Griffin needs 178 points to snap Ephrata’s program record; Meadows needs 213 points to snap Country Day’s program record; and Droege needs 1,496 points to snap Columbia’s program record, which is held by her mom, Marjorie Rhoads, the leading scorer in L-L League history. … Columbia coach Karl Kreiser needs six wins for 250; Manheim Township skipper Sean Burkhart needs six wins for 200; Pequea Valley coach Jason McDonald needs seven victories for 125. … L-S senior F Katie Ranck leads the league in free throws made (31) and free throws attempted (59). … The other D3 top seeds at the holiday breather: Eastern York in 4A; Millersburg in 2A; and Christian School of York in 1A. Millersburg has already played a pair of L-L League teams in nonleague games, falling to Annville-Cleona 45-27 before beating Lancaster Mennonite 61-27. ... District 3 power ratings. … Linden Hall (0-5) and Octorara (0-4) are still jonesing for their first victory this season. The Braves visit the Lions in Lititz on Jan. 13.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage