A shot clock in Pennsylvania high school basketball is still, administratively and in real time, a long way off.

But it’s maybe half a baby-step closer, after Wednesday’s meeting of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors.

Last spring, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the body that oversees the rules and structure of high school sports in America, announced that, “Beginning with the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball games by state association adoption.’’

Ultimately, states don’t have to adhere to NFHS, so eight states already have a shot clock. Given the NFHS announcement, though, many states are likely to consider adoption.

At Wednesday’s meeting, PIAA executive staff advised the directors to go back to their districts and start talking about it.

“I think you’ll see a little more discussion coming from our (basketball) steering committee,” Lombardi said, “and some people who are going to have some real involvement here, ADs, as well as school principals.”

Also, we would hope, coaches. My sense is that, 20-25 years ago, an overwhelming majority of high school coaches would have opposed a shot clock, but that has flipped; now a strong majority favor it.

Lombardi said he was dubious, suggesting coaches’ opinions would likely, “be based on what kind of team they have.’’

So we asked, last week, via an email poll of every Lancaster-Lebanon League head boys’ and girls’ coach: Are you, 1. in favor of a shot clock, 2. opposed, or 3. “it depends.’’

(Coaches were asked to vote for “it depends,’’ based only on basketball considerations, not budgetary or administrative ones.)

There were 38 responses out of a possible 47, of which 28 were in favor, seven were opposed and three opted for “it depends.’’

Boys’ coaches voted 17-4-3. Girls were 11-3-0. Could not see any difference in sentiment based on school size, style of play, etc.

Among the basketball concerns: How long would the clock be? It would almost certainly be the NFHS suggested 35 seconds, although some states, including Maryland, use 30 seconds.

How would the clock reset after offensive rebounds? In the NBA, with a 24-second clock, it resets to 14. In the NCAA, the clock is 30 seconds, the reset is 20. The NFHS guidelines call for a complete reset to 35 seconds.

Would other rules involving timing - 10 seconds to advance to the front court, the five-second closely guarded rule - be kept? The NFHS guidelines say both rules still apply, and the 10-second count should be kept on the shot clock.

He’s an odd one: In Maryland, the 10-second rule still applies to boys’ basketball but not girls.

It is undeniable that budgetary/administrative concerns are real ones. According to a study done by Cleveland.com in 2019, shot clocks cost $5-7,000 each for equipment only, not counting installation, wiring, etc.

That number increases if the scoreboard in the gym in question must be replaced or reworked to be compatible with shot clocks.

There’s also the training, and in most cases paying, of a game official to run the clock. Lombardi calls the shot clock “an unfunded mandate,’’ since PIAA, by adopting a shot clock, would be requiring school districts to spend money to comply with its rules.

A shot clock would also be an extra thing for referees to deal with.

One coaches’ poll response: “How will officials be able to manage the game with the shot clock when some can’t manage the game now as the rules are written?”

District Three chairman Doug Bohannon, who sees a lot of local college games, said “there’s a problem (with the shot clock) a couple times a game.’’

We should point out here that the shot clock does not appear to have caused operational or budgetary meltdowns in neighboring Maryland, nor neighboring New York. Or Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North and South Dakota, Washington or California.

Again, we’re just getting started on this. Stay tuned.