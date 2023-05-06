The outrage machinery is now mostly done with the event at Spooky Nook last weekend, in which a youth basketball coach and referee had a hostile and nearly violent confrontation that caused a game to be forfeited and social media to light up.

Time for a forensic assessment, keeping in mind that the outrage machine apparently has to be pointed at somebody or something. I don’t know why.

You could point it at Spooky Nook, except Spooky Nook was nothing more or less than a landlord here. I am willing to blame the Nook for its ridiculous parking.

We could blame “AAU culture,’’ because it’s an easy target; the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Steve Kerr have taken their shots. Except that similar things have happened in high school games and nobody blamed “interscholastic culture.’’

We could blame the Hoop Group, which ran the event. It could be argued that they oversold - about 400 teams (at $749 per), meaning roughly 3,000 players, requiring so many coaches and referees than not all of them could possibly have A-plus or even B-minus resumes.

Relatedly, we could blame the lure of a college basketball scholarship, which is the fuel without which the entire club-basketball machine would grind to a halt.

Except that Doug Kraft, an experienced local college and club-basketball coach, estimates that “there were maybe 25 scholarship players,’’ at the Nook last weekend.

Twenty-five out of 3,000.

And it’s not like college coaches couldn’t find those 25 if the Hoop Group and its like didn’t exist. Which brings us to blaming the NCAA, and not only because the NCAA is less popular than nausea. Its recruiting calendar, with in-person evaluation periods in the spring and summer, means college coaches have no need to go to high school games.

I can remember how cool it was, when I was in high school, to see the late Princeton legend Pete Carrill at one of our games, recruiting a classmate.

I understand James Franklin has a helicopter he isn’t using in January and February.

We could blame parents, popular among those who have never parented or are no longer actively doing so. Except that many kids get better because of their club-ball experience, and the vast majority of parents aren’t forcing kids into it against their will.

We could blame club-hoop coaches, except that for every one who’s a loon and/or a profiteer there are many like Kraft, who just want to help kids have a good high school career and maybe get a shot at playing in college, scholarship or not (probably not).

We could blame Steph Curry, for making kids believe they can be a hoop god even if they aren’t 6-10 or as athletic as Spiderman, except that seems like a thing for which to thank Steph Curry.

We could blame the whole sports-industrial complex that sells unrealistic dreams and an endless celebrity assembly line that has brought us national rankings of 10 year-olds.

Except that that industry exists for its audience. Which means we would have to blame ourselves.

Or let’s forget all that. Let’s consider that maybe two individual human beings had 20 seconds of very, very bad behavior last weekend, for which no one should be crucified and only they should be blamed. Happens all the time - to you, to me, at the airport, in traffic, at the dinner table, at Wal-Mart.

I think we’re about done here. Thankfully.