Easing into 2022 with some Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball news and notables ...

HOLIDAY RECAP: Four teams won holiday tournaments and another seven squads had runner-up performances in holiday events last week.

The champs: Annville-Cleona (beat Littlestown to win A-C tourney); Columbia (beat Northeastern York to remain undefeated and win Northeastern tourney); Lancaster Country Day (beat Halifax to remain undefeated and win Halifax tourney); and Lebanon (beat McCaskey to win Lebanon tourney).

The runners-up: Cedar Crest (fell to Lower Dauphin in LD finale); Lancaster Catholic (fell to Central Bucks West in Catholic finale); Manheim Central (fell to Bermudian Springs in York Suburban finale); Manheim Township (fell to West York in Township finale); McCaskey (fell to Lebanon in Lebanon finale); Pequea Valley (fell to Brandywine Heights in BH finale); and Warwick (fell to Wilson in Warwick finale).

* Hempfield (York Suburban tourney) and Penn Manor (Solanco tourney) backed out of tournaments because of coronavirus protocols, so the undefeated Black Knights and the Comets are two games down on the master schedule. Stay tuned for any potential makeup dates or added games. … Also, Conestoga Valley only played one game in Solanco’s event after Penn Manor dropped out, and the Buckskins beat the host Golden Mules. … Lampeter-Strasburg won a nonleague game over the holidays. The only idle L-L League team — other than Hempfield and Penn Manor, who were forced to the sidelines — was Cocalico, which didn’t schedule a holiday event and hasn’t played since Dec. 22. … Speaking of Hempfield, the Knights are No. 1 in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings heading into the week.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

CIRCLE IT: A monster game on Tuesday, when Lancaster Country Day (3-0 league, 7-0 overall) welcomes Columbia (2-0, 8-0) for a Section 5 first-place showdown at 7 p.m. Someone will suffer their first setback in that clash, between the two top-ranked teams in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings; the Crimson Tide sits atop the list and Lancaster Country Day is No. 2. … Also Tuesday, Lebanon (2-0, 6-2) is at Warwick (2-1, 4-5) in a battle of Section 2 front-runners. … Friday, Section 4 co-leaders Elco (2-0, 4-3) and Lancaster Catholic (2-0, 5-2) will collide on the Crusaders’ home court. … Solanco (vs. Eastern York), Columbia (vs. York Catholic) and Lancaster Catholic (D3-4A finale rematch vs. Delone Catholic) are playing in the West York Showcase on Saturday. If you’re a hoops aficionado, don’t miss that event in West York's snazzy facility.

MILESTONE UPDATE: Eight current L-L League players have 500 or more career points: Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier (911); Lancaster Country Day junior Genesis Meadows (747); Penn Manor senior Morgan Miller (740); Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin (732); Elco senior Kailey Eckhart (695); Northern Lebanon senior Ashlyn Messinger (638); Elizabethtown senior Ainsley Raybold (531); and Columbia sophomore Brie Droege (520). … Some recent coaching milestones included: Hempfield’s Kendra Merrifield (51) and Penn Manor’s Megan Collins (51) picked up their 50th career victories and Manheim Township’s Sean Burkhart (177) nabbed his 175th career victory. … Two coaching milestones on the horizon: Lampeter-Strasburg’s Tony Fink (146) needs four wins for 150, and Elizabethtown’s John Myers (98) needs two victories for 100.

TOP SCORERS: Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows (23.3 points per game); Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (21.2); Columbia’s Brie Droege (20.8); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (18.3); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (18.3); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (17.5); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.6); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (16.0); Elizabethtown’s Jade Love-Morris (14.6); Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (14.0).

MOST 3-POINTERS: Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (18); Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (15); Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (14); Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows (14); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (12); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (12); Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (12); Manheim Central’s Rachel Nolt (12); Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (12); Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (11); Elizabethtown’s Jade Love-Morris (11).

STICK-BACKS: Lancaster Catholic’s Vivian Klemmer had a fun double-double vs. Ephrata last week in the first round of the Crusaders’ holiday tournament with 10 points and — gulp — 21 rebounds vs. the Mountaineers. … Speaking of Catholic, it didn’t take gritty soph guard Mary Bolesky very long to get back into the groove after missing three games with an ankle injury; she scored 29 points and hit five 3’s vs. Ephrata and CB West in the Crusaders’ holiday event. … Last four games for Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger: 17.8 points, six 3’s. … Last two games for Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton: 18.0 points, eight 3’s, including a 21-point, 5-trey night in a win over Solanco as the Eagles finally got in the victory column and rode a 2-game winning streak into the break. … Last four games for Garden Spot’s Taylor Soehner: 14.3 points, three 3’s, as the Spartans come out of the break in the thick of the Section 3 and D3-5A chases. … Last three games for Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier: 24.7 points, as she creeps up on 1,000 career points. At her current pace, Knier could potentially reach a grand on Jan. 10 at home in a nonleague tilt vs. Red Land. Stay tuned. … Last four games for Knier’s teammate, Rachel Nolt: 11.5 points, 11 3’s. She’s been keeping opposing defenses busy at the arc. … Last three games for Solanco’s Olivia Lasko: 14.3 points, six 3’s, including a career-high 20-point, three-3 night vs. Pequea Valley. Still a goose egg in the win column for the Golden Mules, but Lasko has been tough. … Annville-Cleona comes out of the break riding a 3-game winning streak, including victories over Tulpehocken and Littlestown in the Dutchmen’s holiday tourney. Freshman Ava Hoover was the scoring hero with 25 points in those two games for A-C. … Columbia sniper MacKenzie Burke hit a league single-game-best six 3-pointers in the Crimson Tide’s win over Northeastern York in the tourney finale. She’s at 12.8 points with 11 3’s in the last four games, giving Columbia another major scoring weapon after the Droege twins, who continue to shine in their sophomore seasons; Brie went over 500 career points and Brooke hit the 400-point marker last week. … Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows has taken over the league’s scoring lead at 23.3 points. Here’s why: She’s at 26.0 points with seven 3’s in the last three games, including a 26-point, four-3 night vs. Belleville Mennonite in Halifax’s holiday event. … Last four games for Lancaster Mennonite’s Rebecca Lane: 11.5 points, including a 14-point, 7-rebound night vs. Ephrata in the consolation game of Lancaster Catholic’s holiday tourney. … Last three games for Octorara ace Ja’syah James: 12.0 points; a 0-5 getaway for the Braves, yes. But James has been solid; she’s scored 49 of Octorara’s 94 points. … Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus — fun fact: she's one of three Stoltzfus’ on the Braves’ roster — has eight 3’s in the last four games, including a 4-trey night in a win over Solanco. Intriguing game Monday pits Garden Spot at Pequea Valley, in a matchup of teams looking to strengthen their D3 power ratings. … Last three games for Conestoga Valley slasher Taylor Hehnly: 16.0 points, five 3’s, including a season-best 18 points and a trio of triples in a win over Solanco in the Golden Mules’ scaled-back holiday event. … Last three games for Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin: 21.0 points, seven 3’s, including a season-best 29-point effort in a win over McCaskey, as Griffin joined the 700-point club last week. … You need to sit up and take notice of this kid now: Lebanon freshman point guard Kailah Correa is off to a rip-roaring start; she’s at 20.3 points with four 3’s in the last four games, including three wins in a row as the Cedars come out of the break alone atop the Section 2 hunt, and they haven't been there in a while. Correa has more than lived up to the hype. … Lefty shooter Kayla Willis has 19 points and six 3’s in the last two games for Warwick. She hit three gotta-have fourth-quarter treys against Wilson in the Warriors’ tourney finale last week. … While Bolesky made it back on the court for Lancaster Catholic last week, so did Manheim Township senior Gianna Smith, a key cog in the Blue Streaks’ rotation. She missed the first six games while rehabbing a knee injury, and she popped in nine points in two games in Township’s holiday tourney. Smith will be a welcomed addition for the Streaks’ playoff push; Township has key section games this week vs. Penn Manor and Cedar Crest, and the Streaks still have nonleague dates vs. Reading and Central Dauphin to navigate.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage