Eight local girls basketball teams — including a pair of District 3 champions — are ready to set sail in the PIAA playoffs, which begin Tuesday night across the commonwealth.

Here’s the list, with some news and notables …

CLASS 6A

Manheim Township, the D3 sixth seed, gets a tricky foe right out of the chute: Undefeated District 1 kingpin Plymouth-Whitemarsh, which is a spiffy 29-0. That game is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at P-W in Plymouth Meeting, where the Blue Streaks (16-9) must curtail Colonials’ sharpshooter Abby Sharpe (13.4 points, 39 3-pointers). Conversely, P-dub has to limit Streaks’ shooter Ava Byrne, who is scoring at a 17.0 clip with seven 3’s in the last 10 games. Tall task for Township, but the Streaks are certainly battle-tested for this matchup.

CLASS 5A

Manheim Central, the D3 fourth-place finisher, gets D12 runner-up Roxborough out of the Philadelphia Public League on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Cardinal O’Hara in Springfield, Delaware County. According to the official PIAA bracket, the Indians are 7-5 this season. Their goal: Limit Barons’ scorer du jour Maddie Knier (21.6 points, 15 3-pointers) as Central (19-7) goes for its first state-playoff victory.

Road trip — and a gnarly matchup — for D3 No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg, which must gas up the bus and head to McDonald, a Pittsburgh suburb, to take on D7 champ South Fayette, which KO’d 3-time reigning district champ Chartiers Valley for WPIAL gold. L-S (15-11) must travel 258 miles by bus, one way, to South Fayette, for a 6 p.m. tip on Wednesday against the Lions (22-4). Pack plenty of snacks, Pios. FYI: L-S's boys team is also having a heck of a postseason.

CLASS 4A

L-L League champ Lancaster Catholic, the third-place finisher in the D3 bracket, will play at a neutral site — Bonner-Prendergast in Drexel Hill — against D12 No. 3 seed Lansdale Catholic out of the Philly Catholic League in a 6 p.m. tip on Wednesday in the Philly burbs. It’ll be the D3 LC Crusaders (23-5) against the D12 LC Crusaders (15-7) in this intriguing matchup.

Lancaster Catholic, which is know for its air-tight defense, must slow down Lansdale Catholic’s leading scorers, Gabby Casey (23.2 points, 21 3-pointers) and Olivia Boccella (10.3 points, 41 3-pointers).

CLASS 3A

Pequea Valley, the No. 4 finisher in D3, is back in the PIAA playoffs for the second time in three years, and the Braves (13-13) get a newbie — literally — in the first round: D6 champ River Valley (21-4) in Blairsville is in its first season as a varsity program. And the Panthers beat heavyweight Forest Hills for D6 glory — and a shot at PV. The Braves must make a 222-mile trek via bus for this tilt, set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Four-time reigning D3 champ Linden Hall gets a “home” game on Tuesday, when the Lions take on D12 No. 3 Belmont Charter in a neutral gym — at Manheim Township — at 7:15 p.m. According to the official PIAA bracket, the Tigers, out of the Philly Pub League, are (gulp) 1-4 this season, yet made the PIAA field. Linden Hall (14-5) is jonesing for a state run after COVID-19 issues slammed the door on the Lions’ last two seasons in the state playoffs.

Columbia, which fell to Linden Hall in the D3 finale for the second year in a row and is 24-2 overall, will head to Bonner-Prendergast in Drexel Hill on Tuesday for a first-round showdown at 6 p.m. against D12 champ Penn Treaty (16-3) out of the Philly Pub League, which features do-it-all standout Salote Franklin (27.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists). PT must also play some good D against Crimson Tide sophomore dynamos Brie Droege (21.9 points, 13 3-pointers) and Brooke Droege (15.9 points, 33 3-pointers).

CLASS 1A

Freshly minted D3 champ Mount Calvary Christian — which held off Christian School of York in an instant-classic district-title game on Saturday — gets a home game in Elizabethtown; the Chargers (16-9) will welcome District Five third-seed Shade (11-12) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. MCC is feeling fine after capturing CCAC and D3-1A titles. Now the Chargers must slow down Shade standout Jenna Muha (27.3 points, 14.8 rebounds).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

SCORING LEADERS

Through District 3 playoffs: Columbia’s Brie Droege (21.9 points per game); Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (21.6); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (20.8); Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (20.5); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (17.7); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.2); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (16.4); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (15.9); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (15.8); Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne (14.4); Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (13.4); Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly (13.1).

3-POINT LEADERS

Through District 3 playoffs: Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (53); Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (49); Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (45); Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (43); Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (41); Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (40); Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jenna Daveler (40); Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (40); Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus (40); Conestoga Valley’s Taylor Hehnly (39).

MILESTONES

Charlie Detz picked up his 200th coaching victory for Lancaster Catholic when the Crusaders KO’d Bermudian Springs 50-39 in the D3-4A third-place game last Friday. … One active L-L League player hits the PIAA playoffs with 1,000 career points: Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier (1,323) is in the grand club. She’s up to No. 3 on the Barons’ all-time scoring list; Amanda Zern is second with 1,361 points, and Hilary Waltman sits atop the charts with 1,937. Knier needs 39 points to pass Zern and 615 points to pass Waltman — with another full season to go. … Two Penn Manor seniors wrapped up their careers in the 900-point club: Morgan Miller (937) and Lily Sugra (900 on the dot). The Comets dropped a gut-wrencher in the D3-6A win-or-go-home consolation game at Red Lion last week, just missing out on a state-playoff bid. … Columbia sophomore Brie Droege is at 924 career points heading into Tuesday’s tilt vs. Penn Treaty, as she angles to hit 1,000 points as a 10th-grader. Teammate MacKenzie Burke, a senior, has 834 career points for the Tide.

THIS AND THAT

Manheim Township has 10 3’s in four postseason games, as the 3-ball has definitely been en vogue this winter. Sarah Kraus and Keliah Santiago have three treys apiece for the Streaks over that clip. … L-S aims to keep Tony Fink’s coaching career going for another game; the Pioneers’ skipper has already announced that this will be his final season on the bench, and he’ll take his squad across the state to take on South Fayette on Wednesday. L-S has also shot it well from deep in the playoffs; the Pioneers have 24 bombs in six postseason games — nine by Kiersten Hostetter. And this: Maggie Visniski is scoring at a 9.3 clip in the lane in the playoffs. She’s been clutch on the glass for the Pioneers. … Maddie Knier (18.2) and Rachel Nolt (10.8, five 3’s) have paced Manheim Central in the scoring column in the Barons’ five postseason games. … Last eight games for Lancaster Catholic sniper Jeriyah Johnson: 13.1 points and 21 3’s, as she’s caught fire from the arc. In six playoff games, the Crusaders have 47 3-pointers; sub Autumn Lipson has 33 treys off the bench, and those are her only field goals this season. She has zero 2-point buckets as Catholic hits states. … Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus has 15 3’s in the last seven games for the Braves, who will get a River Valley squad — amazingly — coming off a D6 title in its first season as a varsity sport at the school. Impressive. … After a glittering 22-0 getaway, Columbia is 2-2 in its last four games; the Tide fell to Lancaster Catholic 43-42 in the L-L League semifinals, before dropping a 39-30 decision to Linden Hall in the D3-2A finale. That’s two losses, by a grand total of 10 points, to a league champ and a district champ, and to two teams that are still dancing in the postseason. … Two years ago, Linden Hall’s ride to the state quarterfinals was sucker-punched by COVID-19, when the PIAA canceled the season. Last March, the Lions were set for their state opener, but had to forfeit because they were in coronavirus quarantine. They’re itching to make a deep PIAA run this time around. … Hate to call this a Cinderella ride for Mount Calvary, but the Chargers have nine losses and a pretty short bench. But they got hot at the perfect time, beating CSY for CCAC gold, before surviving Greenwood in OT in the D3 semifinals. Then came Saturday’s unreal finish in the rematch against CSY, as the Chargers pocketed their first D3 gold in just their second finals trip ever. Up next: Trying to slow down Jenna Muha and Shade.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage