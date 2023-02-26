As a new week dawns — the last couple of days in February, with March on deck — nine local girls basketball teams in five different classifications are still cutting the proverbial rug in postseason play, as the District 3 tournament barrels toward the finish line.

Seven of those squads have qualified for the PIAA playoffs, and six of those teams will play for coveted D3 championships — all on Tuesday in Hershey’s Giant Center.

Here’s breaking down where everyone stands, classification by classification …

CLASS 6A

There are two L-L League teams still standing in the district bracket, and they just happen to be Section 1 rivals — and they also just happen to be playing against each other on Monday in the consolation round: No. 10 Manheim Township (16-9 overall) at league runner-up No. 3 Lebanon, which has hit a 2-game skid after a glorious 24-0 start.

Lebanon swept the season series vs. Manheim Township, but had to pull some teeth both times, including a 53-50 OT win in Neffsville back on Dec. 16, before a gut-check 60-55 triumph in Lebanon on Jan. 20.

Cedars-Blue Streaks III is on Monday, and that winner goes to the fifth-place game — and gets a state-playoff bid — and the loser goes to the sixth-place game — and must win there to make states — both on Wednesday. The other 6A consolation matchup is No. 8 York against No. 4 Red Lion.

And this milestone moment notable: Lebanon ace Kailah Correa needs 14 points to join the 1,000-point club — as a 10th-grader. She bucketed 25 points in the Cedars’ first meeting against the Streaks this season; Aaliyah Ferrer hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Lebanon in the second game vs. Manheim Township.

Elsewhere in 6A, undefeated No. 1 seed and Mid-Penn champ Cedar Cliff will host No. 5 Central Dauphin, and No. 2 Central York — which KO’d Manheim Township in the quarterfinals — will welcome No. 11 Dallastown, the York/Adams champ, in semifinal showdowns on Monday. Mid-Penn vs. Mid-Penn and YAIAA vs. YAIAA for the right to tangle in Hershey. Those winners will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Giant Center for D3 supremacy.

CLASS 5A

One local team still standing here, and that’s No. 3 Manheim Central, which was ousted in the quarterfinals by No. 6 York Suburban, and will host No. 7 West York on Tuesday in a consolation game. The Barons (21-5) have already qualified for states; they’ll also play Thursday — against No. 9 Susquehannock or No. 5 Lower Dauphin — for seeding purposes, as Manheim Central will go back to the PIAA playoffs for the second year in a row — one year after winning a state-playoff game for the first time in program history.

Manheim Central beat West York in the D3 playoffs last winter, before the Bulldogs KO’d the Barons in the second round of the PIAA playoffs. They’ll square off again on Tuesday in Manheim.

Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier needs one point to pass Taylor Funk for the all-time school scoring record — boys and girls — and she needs 24 points to join the exclusive 2,000-point club. Knier would be just the eighth girls player in L-L League history, dating back to 1972, to hit that magical milestone number.

The 5A semifinals are set for Monday: Top-seeded Greencastle-Antrim will host No. 4 Mechanicsburg, and No. 2 Northern York will welcome No. 6 York Suburban. The winners will collide Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Giant Center for the title.

CLASS 4A

The L-L League had just one link to this bracket, and that was Northern Lebanon. The Vikings fell to Trinity in the first round last week.

The 4A semifinals are on tap for Monday: Top-seeded Delone Catholic will welcome No. 4 Eastern York, and No. 3 Wyomissing, the Berks County champ, will travel to No. 2 Berks Catholic for an all-Berks County showdown. The finale is Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Giant Center.

CLASS 3A

How’s this for a juicy championship matchup: 19-time district champ Lancaster Catholic against reigning league winner Columbia, for all the 3A marbles. They’ll knock heads Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Giant Center. Be there.

The top-seeded Crusaders (22-3) are back in a finale for the 28th time, and a victory would match Lebanon’s Catholic record of 20 D3 titles. Columbia, the No. 2 seed, is back in the title game for the fourth time in the last seven years — and for the 10th time overall — and is coming off back-to-back losses to Linden Hall in 2A title tilts.

Columbia (23-3) has won 16 games in a row, and has four D3 crowns in the trophy case. The Crimson Tide’s last loss, back on Jan. 13, was against Lancaster Catholic. The rematch is for district gold.

In their first clash last month, Rylee Kraft poured in 20 points, Mary Bolesky hit three 3’s and scored 18 points, Lily Lehman chipped in with a pair of treys and added 14 points, and Autumn Lipson knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Lancaster Catholic. For Columbia, Brie Droege scored 20 points and Delaney Burke had a career-high 16 points against Lancaster Catholic that night up on the hill.

Meanwhile, third-seeded Pequea Valley, which fell to Columbia in the semifinals, will host No. 4 York Catholic in the 3A third-place game on Tuesday. The Braves (21-4) will go to the PIAA playoffs for the second year in a row, and for the third time in program history.

CLASS 2A

Lancaster Mennonite earned a spot in the championship game opposite No. 2 Millersburg — set for Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in the Giant Center — when top-seeded Lancaster Country Day had to forfeit to the Blazers because of a lack of healthy players available for the semifinals.

Definitely a bummer for the Cougars, who won at Schuylkill Valley on the last night of regular-season play to earn the 1-seed and a home game vs. Mennonite in the semifinals. Country Day played the entire season with a roster of seven, but didn’t have enough players available for districts. So the Blazers (8-15) are in — and they’ll also get a PIAA invite.

Mennonite, the No. 4 seed, is back in the finals for the fourth time, and the Blazers won the D3-3A crown in 2000 with a win over Gettysburg.

CLASS 1A

Conference rivals will collide when CCAC champ Linville Hill Christian takes on CCAC runner-up Mount Calvary Christian — the defending champ in this bracket — on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Giant Center to get the championship party started in Hershey.

Linville Hill, the No. 1 seed, clipped Mount Calvary 37-30 for the CCAC crown earlier this month. The rematch is for district glory. The Warriors (21-1) and the third-seeded Chargers (22-5) will both advance to the PIAA playoffs.

TOP SCORERS

L-L League leading scorers: Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (25.2 points a game), Columbia’s Brie Droege (23.7), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (23.2), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (22.5), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (18.7), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.1), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (17.0), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (15.8), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (15.3), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (14.7), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (14.3), Lancaster Catholic’s Rylee Kraft (14.2).

TOP SNIPERS

L-L League leading 3-point shooters: Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (64 3-pointers), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (58), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (52), Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (50), Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (47), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (45), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (42), Columbia’s Kailee Soto (42), Cedar Crest’s Allison Metzgar (40), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Anna Horner (38), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (37).

NOTABLES

A pair of 1,000-point scorers saw their prep careers come to a close last week: Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin finished up with 1,442 points, tops in program history. The Mountaineers fell to league rival Manheim Township in a 6A first-rounder. And Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows finished up with 1,609 points, also tops in her program’s history. Sadly, Meadows and the Cougars didn’t get a shot in the D3 playoffs. … The active career scoring leaders are: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (1,976 points), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,566), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (1,151), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (1,016), Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (986), Lancaster Catholic junior Mary Bolesky (821), Lancaster Catholic junior Rylee Kraft (755), Manheim Township junior Ava Byrne (709).

