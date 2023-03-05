After more than a week off, seven Lancaster-Lebanon League teams and a pair of CCAC squads will get the PIAA girls basketball playoffs started later this week, with first-round games set for Friday and Saturday.

The L-L League contingent: Lebanon (26-2 overall) and Manheim Township (17-10) in Class 6A; Manheim Central (23-5) in 5A; Lancaster Catholic (23-3), Columbia (23-4) and Pequea Valley (22-4) in 3A; and Lancaster Mennonite (8-16) in 2A. Lancaster Catholic topped Columbia for District 3 gold in Hershey last Tuesday, as the Crusaders were the lone L-L League club to capture a district title.

And from the CCAC: Mount Calvary Christian (23-5) and Linville Hill Christian (21-2) are still dancing in 1A. Mount Calvary successfully defended its district title with a win over Linville Hill in the Giant Center last Tuesday. The Chargers got some payback there, after the Warriors beat Mount Calvary for CCAC supremacy the previous week.

THE MATCHUPS

On Friday in 6A: Lebanon, the fifth-place finisher, will travel to Delaware County to take on Haverford, the 1-loss District 1 runner-up at 7 p.m.; Manheim Township, the seventh-place finisher, will make the cross-state hike to take on District 7 champ North Allegheny at 6 p.m. in Wexford, a Pittsburgh suburb. … Haverford’s first loss this winter came in the D1 finale vs. Perkiomen Valley. … Lebanon went 3-0 vs. Manheim Township this winter, including a win over the Blue Streaks last week in the D3-6A consolation semifinals to earn a state bid. Manheim Township beat York for the final invite out of D3 last week.

On Friday in 3A: Lancaster Catholic will host District 12 fourth-place finisher Pickett Mastery Charter at 7 p.m.; Columbia will welcome District 4 runner-up Loyalsock at 7 p.m.; and Pequea Valley will travel to Philadelphia to take on District 12 champ Imhotep Charter at Abraham Lincoln at 5 p.m. … This is Pequea Valley’s third PIAA trip; the Braves’ first state-playoff opponent a couple of years back: Imhotep Charter. … Columbia’s foe, Loyalsock, fell to Lancaster Catholic earlier this season in the Elizabethtown Showcase at E-town College. Loyalsock lost to Mount Carmel — which KO’d Columbia in the second round of states last March — in the D4 finale.

On Friday in Class 2A: Lancaster Mennonite, which fell to Millersburg in the district finale, will play at 7 p.m. at South Williamsport, the District 4 champ. … SW topped tourney Cinderella Line Mountain for D4 gold. LM, the No. 6 seed, beat No. 3 Muncy and No. 2 Northeast Bradford to get to the title game.

On Saturday in 5A: Manheim Central will gas up the bus and trek to Gateway in Monroeville to play District 7 runner-up Oakland Catholic. … OC fell to South Fayette in the WPIAL title game.

On Saturday in 1A: At 3 p.m., Mount Calvary will host District 5 third-seed Shade, which features Jenna Muha, who is the leading scorer in D5 history with 2,293 career points. … Meanwhile, Linville Hill was ticketed to play the District 12 champ, but according to the official PIAA bracket, the Warriors have received a forfeit victory into the second round, which is set for March 15. Linville Hill will get the winner of District 4 champ Meadowbrook Christian and District 3 sixth-seed Harrisburg Academy, whom the Warriors beat in the district quarterfinals.

SCORING LEADERS

L-L League leaders through the District 3 playoffs: Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows (25.2 points a game), Columbia’s Brie Droege (23.5), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (23.3), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (22.0), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (18.3), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.1), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.6), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (15.8), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (15.4), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (14.7), Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne (14.3), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (14.3).

3-POINT LEADERS

L-L League leaders through the District 3 playoffs; Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (64 3-pointers), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (58), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (54), Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (53), Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (48), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (45), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (44), Columbia’s Kailee Soto (42), Cedar Crest’s Allison Metzgar (40).

NOTABLES

Active L-L League career scoring leaders heading into state playoffs: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (2,027 points), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,584), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (1,158), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (1,028), Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (1,012), Lancaster Catholic junior Mary Bolesky (839), Lancaster Catholic junior Rylee Kraft (761), Manheim Township junior Ava Byrne (744). … Knier — who joined the 2,000-point club last week vs. West York in the D3-5A consolation semifinals — is eighth on the league’s all-time scoring chart, and needs 62 points to pass 2004 Cedar Crest grad Alyse Hoover (2,088) and move into the seventh slot.

