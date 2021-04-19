Six Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball seniors have been selected to compete in the 45th edition of the Mid-State Roundball Showcase later this month.

The all-star game will be played April 30 at Spooky Nook, and will feature a East vs. West girls game at 6 p.m. and a east vs. west boys game at 7:30 p.m.

For the boys game, Devin Atkinson (Lancaster Catholic), Kai Cipalla (Warwick), Cole Fisher (Lancaster Mennonite), Zach Hartz (Manheim Township), Ryan Hilton (Hempfield) and Lukas Pierson (Elizabethtown) will be teammates’ on the East team, which will be coached by Manheim Central skipper Charlie Fisher and Ephrata skipper Scott Gaffey.

Here is some information on those six L-L players, followed by the rosters for the game.

Atkinson: An NCAA D-III Desales University recruit, Atkinson averaged 13.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, making 97 of 127 free-throws (76.4 percent). The Crusaders were the L-L Section Four champions, reached the L-L semifinals, won the District 3-3A championship and reached the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals, finishing 19-5 overall.

Cipalla: An NCAA Division II Millersville University recruit, Cipalla was the 2020-21 L-L Section Two Player of the Year, and arguably the top player in the league, after averaging 23.7 points (league-leader), 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 deflections and 2.0 steals per game. He made 38 3-pointers in 18 games, and posted four games of scoring 30 or more points (most of any player in the league) for a Warwick squad that was the L-L Section Two co-champion (third-straight section crown) and a District 3-6A quarterfinalist. The Warriors won a district playoff game for first time since 2010, finishing 14-4 overall.

Fisher: A unanimous L-L Section FIve first-team all-star, Fisher averaged 17.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, and was the team-leader in assists (3.3 per game) and steals (2.7 per game) for a Blazers squad that was the L-L Section Five runner-up and won the District 3-2A crown, the program’s first district title since 1997. Lancaster Mennonite reached the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals, finishing 15-7 overall. Fisher is a D-III Messiah University recruit.

Hartz: A unanimous L-L Section One first-team all-star, Hartz averaged 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, made 25 3-pointers in 15 games, shot 33.3 percent from 3-point range (75 attempts) and 72.9 percent from the free-throw line. He also defended the best primary ball-handler on the opposing team, averaging 31 minutes a game. The Blue Streaks were District 3-6A qualifiers, finishing 11-4 overall.

Hilton: Hilton was the L-L Section One Player of the Year after averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in the 2020-21 season. He was also the team’s best defender for a Black Knights squad that was a L-L Section One co-champion, the league tournament runner-up and a District 3-6A quarterfinalist, finishing 13-5 overall.

Pierson: A D-III Juniata College recruit, Pierson averaged 11.4 points, 8.0 rebounds per game and 4.4 assists per game last season, making six 3-pointers to go along with 12 blocks and 29 steals in 12 games.

East Boys Roster

Kai Cipalla - Warwick

Michael Dickson - Dallastown

Jaylen Martinez - Bermudian Springs

Cole Fisher - Lancaster Mennonite

Devante Dennis - Red Lion

Preston Boeckel - York Catholic

Devin Atkinson - Lancaster Catholic

Ryan Hilton - Hempfield

Zach Hartz - Manheim Township

Lukas Pierson - Etown

Connor Shaw - Bermudian Springs

Kegan Hartz - Pottsville Nativity

Coaches: Charlie Fisher, Manheim Central; Scott Gaffey, Ephrata

West boys roster:

Lamar Lester - Susquehanna Twp.

Kevin Coleman - Susquehanna Twp.

Sam Sherry - Cumberland Valley

Caleb Gibbs - Lower Dauphin

Michael Marable - Susquehanna Twp.

Tyson Hofsass - Lower Dauphin

Shawn Lewis Jr. - CD East

Cam Ochs - Camp Hill

Josh Gardner - Lower Dauphin

Erron Archie - Muhlenberg

Izaiah Bowen-Perrin - CD East

Seth Erni - Harrisburg Academy

Coaches: Rick Attivo , Lower Dauphin; Joel Falcone, Bishop McDevitt

