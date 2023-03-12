We entered the PIAA boys basketball playoffs with 11 teams from the Lancaster-Lebanon League or Lancaster County.

Through the first round, six are still alive: Hempfield (6A), Lampeter-Strasburg (5A), Lancaster Mennonite (2A), Linville Hill Christian (1A), La Academia (1A) and Mount Calvary Christian (1A).

Tuesday:

Four local teams will be in second-round PIAA action Tuesday.

Class 5A: 3-7 Lampeter-Strasburg (20-7) vs. 7-2 Peters Township (23-4), at Altoona High School, 5:30 p.m.

L-L Section Three co-champion L-S is in the second round of the state tourney for the first time since 2018, and fourth time overall. The Pioneers pulled the upset over District Six champion, 64-56, in the opening round Saturday, in part thanks to senior forward Luke Hines, who has put up career-high totals of 28 points and 29 points over the last two games.

The Pioneers have not yet advanced past the second round in its program history. With its 60-53 first-round win over Milton Hershey, Peters won a state playoff game for the first time since 2000. This is the program’s fifth appearance in the second round of PIAAs. It has reached the state quarterfinal just once in its history: 1997.

Class 1A: 3-1 Linville Hill Christian (23-0) vs. 12-1 City School (23-3), at Pottstown High School, 6 p.m.

Linville, in its sixth year as a program, is making its second trip to the second round of PIAAs. The Warriors reached the state quarterfinals last year. A year ago, City School was the District 12 Class 1A champion and fell to Mount Calvary Christian in the second round.

Class 1A: 3-5 Mount Calvary Christian (21-8) vs. 1-2 Phil-mont Christian (19-9), at Coatesville High School, 6 p.m.

MCC superstar guard Avery Kopcha tallied 26 points in the Chargers’ 76-73 first-round upset of District 11 champ Notre Dame East Stroudsburg.

MCC is now making its third trip overall to the second round of PIAAs. Last season, the Chargers advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time. Two years ago, when only district champions qualified for the state tournament, Phil-Mont lost to District Three champ La Academia in the quarterfinal round.

Class 1A: 3-4 La Academia (13-11) vs. 5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley (23-2), at Chambersburg High School, 7 p.m.

La Academia reached the state semis in its first year as a PIAA program two years ago. So a win Tuesday would put them back there for the second time in three years. This is Berlin’s fifth trip to the second round. It has reached the state quarterfinals only once: 1955.

Wednesday:

Two teams from Lancaster County will compete Wednesday.

Class 6A: 3-3 Hempfield (24-3) vs. 1-2 Spring-Ford (26-3), at Geigle Complex, Reading High School, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield is making its fifth trip to the second round of the PIAAs, third under coach Danny Walck. The Black Knights last advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2017.

Spring-Ford is in the second round of states for just the second time in its history. It has never before reached the PIAA quarterfinals.

On a somewhat related note, Hempfield alum Ryan Moffatt had 10 points and eight rebounds for Colgate in last Wednesday’s 79-61 win over Lafayette in the Patriot League championship game. As of this writing, the Raiders were awaiting their seed in the NCAA Division I tournament.

Class 2A: 3-1 Lancaster Mennonite (17-8) vs. 7-5 Eden Christian (20-6), at Hollidaysburg High School, 6 p.m.

The Blazers are looking to advance to the state quarterfinals for the third year in a row and sixth time overall. Eden is in the second round for just the second time in its history, the last appearance coming in 2018. It has never reached the state quarterfinals.

