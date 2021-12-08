Getting you ready for the 2021-22 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball season, which tips off with tip-off tournaments and nonleague games aplenty on Friday night.

The first head-to-head section games are on tap for Dec. 14, and the regular season wraps up Feb. 8. If you leaf through the master schedule, you can find a local girls basketball game in a gym near you pretty much every Monday through Saturday starting later this week.

Before the league reshuffles next year — Linden Hall will be joining as an associate member and they’ll ditch the current five-section format for the more familiar four-section look — there will be another round of crossover games this winter. Section 1 teams will play Section 2 teams, Section 3 teams will square off against Section 4 teams, and the Section 5 crew will play head-to-head only for a 10-game league slate.

No official word on what the league’s playoff bracket will look like just yet. Last winter, only the section champions made the truncated playoffs because of coronavirus protocols. Nobody can say for sure what those protocols might look like come mid-February, so stay tuned — and keep your fingers and toes crossed for more normalcy moving forward.

You also might want to keep a mask handy, as schools are deciding on a gym-by-gym basis about crowd protocols and face coverings.

With all of that as a backdrop, here are five things to know about the upcoming season:

1. NEW SKIPPERS: There are four new coaches in the league, and they’ve all set up shop, interestingly, in Section 5. Say hello to Wee Sanchez at Annville-Cleona, Devonne Pinkard at Lancaster Country Day, Teasia (Myers) Pena at Lancaster Mennonite and Scott Whiteside at Octorara.

Sanchez’s previous stop was at now-defunct Lebanon Catholic, where he was the Beavers’ varsity boys coach; Pinkard and Pena are former McCaskey standouts and 1,000-point scorers for the Red Tornado during their prep playing days; and Whiteside is the Braves’ third coach in as many years, as Octorara tries to get some firmer footing in its fourth full season in the L-L League.

2. PLAYERS TO WATCH: There is a slew of talent due back across the league, with three reigning section Most Valuable Players and 22 other first-team or second-team league all-stars ready for their return to the court.

Section 1: Lauren Moffatt (junior, Hempfield) won MVP honors last winter; Gianna Smith (senior, Manheim Township) was a first-team all-star and Morgan Miller (senior, Penn Manor) and Ava Baer (senior, Hempfield) were second-team selections.

Section 2: Jasmine Griffin (junior, Ephrata) pocketed the MVP award last winter; Taylor Hehnly (senior, Conestoga Valley) was a first-team all-star and Jade Love-Morris (senior, Elizabethtown) and Ainsley Raybold (senior, Elizabethtown) were second-team selections.

Section 3: Maddie Knier (junior, Manheim Central) and Erin Gonzalez (senior, Garden Spot) were first-team all-stars and Taylor Soehner (senior, Garden Spot), Kiersten Shipton (junior, Cocalico) and Rachel Nolt (senior, Manheim Central) were second-team selections. Knier was a third-team Class 5A All-State selection last season.

Section 4: Ashlyn Messinger (senior, Northern Lebanon) was the MVP winner last winter; Kailey Eckhart (senior, Elco) and Mary Bolesky (sophomore, Lancaster Catholic) were first-team all-stars and Naomi Zulueta (senior, Lancaster Catholic) and Victoria Burton (senior, Donegal) were second-team selections.

Section 5: Brie Droege (sophomore, Columbia), Brooke Droege (sophomore, Columbia), Genesis Meadows (junior, Lancaster Country Day) and Lily Lehman (sophomore, Lancaster Mennonite) were first-team all-stars and Rebecca Cox (senior, Pequea Valley) and Ja’syah James (senior, Octorara) were second-team selections. Lehman has transferred to Lancaster Catholic. Meadows and Brie Droege were third-team Class 2A All-State selections last season.

Here's one more name to remember moving forward: Lebanon freshman Kailah Correa is set for her much-anticipated ninth-grade varsity debut.

3. SECTION FAVORITES: Hempfield is angling for its third Section 1 crown in a row, and the Black Knights have the goods — fronted by reigning section MVP Moffatt patrolling the paint, plus Baer on the wing, Orianna Edmond helping out in the post and gritty point guard Autumn Cook returning to pilot the ship — to three-peat.

Ephrata and Elizabethtown shared Section 2 gold last winter, and the Mountaineers and the Bears both return ample talent from those squads. With MVP floor general Griffin back to lead the troops, the bull’s-eye likely lands on Ephrata this time around.

Can Cocalico defend its Section 3 crown? Survey says yes. But the Eagles will be pushed; keep an eye on Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Central for sure, especially with Knier stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis for the Barons.

Lancaster Catholic, winners of four section titles in a row and a league-record 24 overall, is your Section 4 favorite. Coach Charlie Detz and Co. are set to return vet stalwarts like Delaware State recruit Zulueta, Bolesky, Jeriyah Johnson, Arcadia recruit Madelynn Card, Rylee Kraft, Vivian Klemmer, Mariana DeJesus and Autumn Lipson, and now Lehman, who transferred in from Lancaster Mennonite, is on board.

Columbia — with the Droege twins back to inflict more damage in their much-anticipated sophomore season — should have plenty of targets on its back in Section 5, where defending champ Lancaster Mennonite is facing a reboot. It could be a very entertaining winter for the Crimson Tide, which went to the D3-2A finale last season.

4. CAN HEMPFIELD REPEAT AS LEAGUE CHAMP: The short answer is yes. And again, coach Kendra Merrifield and her Knights have plenty of experience under their belts. Hempfield KO’d Lancaster Catholic in OT in last season’s title game, and the Crusaders are also set to return plenty of talent from that squad. Hempfield is going to be there again at the finish line. But as the dawn breaks on a new season, Lancaster Catholic gets the early nod to cut down the net in February.

5. MILESTONE ALERT: The first player in line to reach 1,000 career points this season is Knier at Manheim Central; she’ll open her junior campaign with 784 points. Miller at Penn Manor (672) and Eckert at Elco (600) are the only other active players with 600 or more career points. … Pequea Valley coach Jason McDonald needs one more victory for 100 in his career, Elizabethtown skipper John Myers needs six wins for 100 in his career, and Detz needs 23 victories for 200 in his career at Lancaster Catholic.

