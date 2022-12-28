It is holiday tournament time for teams across the L-L League. There were eight such games on Tuesday’s slate. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley 30, Executive Education Academy 14 — The Braves were held to 2 first-quarter points and just 1 third-quarter point, but PV used a 14-0 second-quarter spree to grab a 16-2 halftime lead and ease past Executive. Janae Patterson popped in 12 points for the Braves, who will take on host Brandywine Heights in the title game.

LOWER DAUPHIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Cedar Crest 49, Harrisburg 24 — For the second time already this season, the Falcons picked off the Cougars, this time after building a 17-4 first-quarter lead and never looking back. Cedar Crest — which is now riding a 7-game winning streak — topped Harrisburg in the first round of the Falcons’ tip-off tournament earlier this month. Tuesday, Kaila Francis bucketed 18 points for Cedar Crest, which will take on host Lower Dauphin in the championship game.

Lower Dauphin 42, Elizabethtown 22 — The host Falcons raced out to a 22-8 halftime lead — including a 9-2 second-quarter clip — and subdued the Bears to advance to the title game of their own tourney, opposite Cedar Crest. Taryn Hummer scored 10 points for E-town, which will square off against Harrisburg in the third-place game.

PINE GROVE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Blue Mountain 52, Elco 38 — The Raiders had a 20-point fourth-quarter barrage to finish with a flourish, but Blue Mountain went 17-4 in the third quarter for a commanding 42-18 lead, and they’ll get host Pine Grove in the title game. Kenzie Eckhart scored 10 points for Elco, which will square off against Pottsville Nativity BVM in the third-place game.

READING HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

McCaskey 71, Chichester 7 — The Red Tornado jumped out to an 18-2 lead, led 39-5 at the break, and then outscored Chichester 32-2 in the second half to win going away. Anisha Sepulveda (15 points), Heaven DuBois (13 points), Cianna Swinton (12 points) and Samijah Myers (10 points) paced McCaskey, which will take on host Reading in the championship game. The Tornado topped the Red Knights 49-46 in a nonleague game back on Dec. 8. The rematch is for tourney gold.

YORK TECH HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

York Tech 48, Octorara 17 — The Braves fell to the hosts in the first round, and will take on Kutztown in the third-place clash. Jamie Guertler scored 9 points for Octorara.

Also Tuesday, Hempfield KO’d Holy Redeemer and Lancaster Catholic topped Ephrata in the first round of the Crusaders’ holiday tourney. Here’s the story …

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley vs. Brandywine Heights, 7:30 p.m.

DONEGAL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Donegal vs. Red Land, 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT (LNP coverage)

Ephrata vs. Holy Redeemer, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lebanon vs. Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

LITTLESTOWN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona vs. Schuylkill Valley, 5:30 p.m.

LOWER DAUPHIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Elizabethtown vs. Harrisburg, 2:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest vs. Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Manheim Township vs. West York, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Conestoga Valley vs. Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

PINE GROVE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Elco vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, 12 p.m.

READING HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

McCaskey vs. Reading, 7:30 p.m.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Penn Manor vs. Exeter, 3 p.m.

Solanco vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

YORK SUBURBAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Columbia vs. Greencastle-Antrim, 6 p.m.

Manheim Central vs. York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

YORK TECH HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Octorara vs. Kutztown, 4:30 p.m.

