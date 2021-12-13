Twenty-four of 25 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams opened their seasons over the weekend. They competed in a combined 40 games over two days. Of the 24 teams in action, sixteen competed in tip-off tournaments. Of those 16, five won tip-off tourney crowns.

Below is a recap of the highlights from opening weekend…

Tourney winners: Columbia (JT Memorial Tip-Off Tournament at Big Spring), Conestoga Valley (Buckskin Classic), Hempfield (Carlisle Tip-Off Tournament), Lampeter-Strasburg (Northeastern Tip-Off Tournament), Lebanon (Lebanon Tip-Off Tournament).

Tourney runners-up: Elco (Lebanon Tip-Off Tournament), Donegal (Donegal Tip-Off Tournament), Lancaster Mennonite (Gettysburg Tip-Off Tournament), Octorara (Octorara Tip-Off Tournament), Pequea Valley (Tulpehocken Tip-Off Tournament), Warwick (Buckskin Classic).

Tourney consolation winners: Annville-Cleona (Hamburg Tip-Off Tournament), Cocalico (Buckskin Classic), Penn Manor (Donegal Tip-Off Tournament), Solanco (Octorara Tip-Off Tournament), Ephrata (Red Lion Tip-Off Tournament).

High scorers: Eight L-L hoopsters scored 22 or more points in a single game: Lancaster Mennonite junior Camden Hurst 35 points (Saturday), Donegal senior Khalil Masden 30 points (Friday), Penn Manor senior Kamrin Carroll 30 points (Saturday). Northern Lebanon senior Peyton Wolfe 29 points (Saturday), Conestoga Valley senior Austin Wertz 28 points (Friday), Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore Ty Burton 27 points (Saturday), Octorara junior Elijah Hamilton 27 points (Friday), McCaskey junior Jon Byrd 22 points (Saturday).

Game-winner: Lancaster Mennonite senior Declan Hersh hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Friday’s 63-60 season-opening win over Shippensburg in the Gettysburg Tip-Off Tournament.

High-water mark: Octorara scored 79 points in its 79-60 season-opening win over Oxford on Friday. That’s the early-season single-game high-water mark thus far for L-L squads.

3-point shooting: Northern Lebanon sharp-shooter Wolfe, last year’s league-leader in 3-pointers, drilled six treys in Saturday’s season-opening 55-47 win over Pine Grove. It was the single-game high among individual L-L players in the opening weekend. …Hempfield’s 10 3s in Friday’s 78-25 win over Freire Charter was the single-game high among all L-L teams.

Coaching notables: Veteran Hempfield boss Danny Walck entered the season at 348 career wins. With the Black Knights winning the Carlisle Tip-Off Tournament, Walck is now at 350 career wins. Walck is in 12th season at Hempfield and 27th season overall as a head coach. As a skipper in the L-L, his coaching record now sits at 318-244. Overall, he’s at 350-269. Walck and Lancaster Catholic 17th-year coach Joe Klazas (326-116) are already just two of eight coaches with 300 or more wins in the history of the L-L, which is celebrating its 50th season this winter. …Donegal coach Kevin Dolan picked up career win No. 125 with Friday’s season-opening victory against York Tech. Dolan (125-177) is in his fifth season at Donegal and 14th season overall as a head coach, with the previous stop coming at E-town, his alma mater. …Columbia sixth-year boss Kerry Glover picked up career win No. 70 on Saturday.

Mike Sabb: Condolences to the family of Mike Sabb. A graduate of Elizabethtown who been better known as the biggest fan of E-town sports over the last two-plus decades, Sabb died Dec. 1 after a courageous four-year bout with cancer. He was 32. Sabb’s cancer battle was highlighted in a feature story in February 2019. …A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1:30pm at Mount Calvary Church, 625 North Holly Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Obituary

Dunk of the weekend: Your reward if you read ‘til the end: the return of the Dunk of the Week portion of the hoops notebook (well, we hope it’ll be a weekly feature, as that’ll depend on the ups of L-L hoopsters). Anyways. …No. It’s not the return of dunk machine Larry Locker in an Elizabethtown uniform. Instead, it’s Bears’ senior Pat Gilhool assist on the alley-oop to sophomore Matt Gilhool in Saturday’s season-opening 54-50 win at Boiling Springs.