Sixteen Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams got their 2022-23 campaigns started over the weekend. Of those, fifteen did so in tip-off tournaments. Of those, five came away as tourney champs: Manheim Central (Red Lion Tip-Off), Lancaster Country Day (West Shore), Conestoga Valley (Buckskin Classic), Octorara (Octorara) and Elizabethtown (Boiling Springs).

Six others were tournament runners-up: Lampeter-Strasburg (Northeastern), Cocalico (Buckskin Classic), Donegal (Donegal), Columbia (Manheim Township), Solanco (Octorara) and Pequea Valley (Tulpehocken).

Two others lost Friday but won consolation games Saturday: Lancaster Mennonite (Coatesville) and Annville-Cleona (Hamburg).

Below are some noteworthy items coming out of the weekend, followed by a look ahead to the first full week on the L-L hardwood.

High-water mark: Manheim Central’s 73 points in Saturday’s win over Red Lion is the single-game high-water scoring mark for an L-L team so far this season.

High-scorers: Twelve players scored 20 points or more in single games, with a pair of 20-point games from two players: Manheim Central’s Trey Grube and Octorara’s Zachary Kirk. Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst matched his career-high with 35 points in Saturday’s win over McCaskey. Ben Wert, the lone returning starter for L-S, notched a career-high 32 points in Friday’s season-opening win over Northeastern. Here’s the list of high scorers from both days…

Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst 35 points (win, vs. McCaskey, 12/3)

Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Ben Wert 32 points (win, vs. Northeastern, 12/2)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 30 points (win, vs. Cedar Cliff, 12/2)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Griffen Rishell 27 points (win, vs. Cocalico, 12/3)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 27 points (win, at Red Lion, 12/3)

Donegal junior guard Evyan Patel 25 points (loss, vs. Palmyra, 12/3)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Griffen Rishell 23 points (win, vs. Gettysburg, 12/2)

Elizabethtown senior Braden Cummings 23 points (win, vs. New Oxford, 12/3)

Garden Spot sophomore Jeff St. Jean 23 points (loss, vs. Schuylkill Valley, 12/2)

Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk 23 points (win, vs. Solanco, 12/3)

Manheim Central junior guard Sam Witmer career-high 22 points (win, at Red Lion, 12/3)

Penn Manor senior guard Ethan Benne 21 points (loss, vs. Palmyra, 12/2)

McCaskey senior guard Elias Garcia 20 points (loss, at Coatesville, 12/2)

Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk 20 points (win, vs. Church Farm, 12/2)

Remaining season-openers for L-L squads: Cedar Crest (at Governor Mifflin) and Northern Lebanon (at Tri-Valley) get their seasons underway Monday night. … Warwick (vs. Cocalico), Elco (at Pottsville) and Ephrata (vs. Red Land) get going Tuesday. … Lancaster Catholic (at York Catholic) and Hempfield (at Lampeter-Strasburg) get started Wednesday. … Lebanon hosts its traditional Lebanon Tip-Off this weekend.

Notable games coming up: Columbia travels to Executive Education Academy, in Lehigh County, on Tuesday night. Both reached the second round of PIAA Class 3A tournament last season. … Wednesday night will see a rematch of last year’s L-L championship game (Hempfield at L-S) and District 3-1A championship game (Linville Hill Christian at Lancaster Country Day). … Thursday will see an intriguing matchup when Mount Calvary, Elizabethtown-based program that’s one of the top District 3-1A teams, travels to defending District 3-2A champ Lancaster Mennonite.

Coaching notables: Hempfield skipper Danny Walck enters the season one win shy of career win No. 370. … CV coach Jim Shipper enters the week two wins shy of career win No. 190. … Warwick coach Chris Christensen enters the week one win shy of career win No. 90. … Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher enters the week two wins shy of career No. 80. … Lancaster Mennonite coach Seth Buckwalter enters the week one win shy of career win No. 60.

