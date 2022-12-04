Griffen Rishell (10) of Conestoga Valley (10) drives to the hoop against Camden Ochs (22) of Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Sixteen Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams got their 2022-23 campaigns started over the weekend. Of those, fifteen did so in tip-off tournaments. Of those, five came away as tourney champs: Manheim Central (Red Lion Tip-Off), Lancaster Country Day (West Shore), Conestoga Valley (Buckskin Classic), Octorara (Octorara) and Elizabethtown (Boiling Springs).
Six others were tournament runners-up: Lampeter-Strasburg (Northeastern), Cocalico (Buckskin Classic), Donegal (Donegal), Columbia (Manheim Township), Solanco (Octorara) and Pequea Valley (Tulpehocken).
Two others lost Friday but won consolation games Saturday: Lancaster Mennonite (Coatesville) and Annville-Cleona (Hamburg).
Below are some noteworthy items coming out of the weekend, followed by a look ahead to the first full week on the L-L hardwood.
High-water mark: Manheim Central’s 73 points in Saturday’s win over Red Lion is the single-game high-water scoring mark for an L-L team so far this season.
Camden Ochs (22) of Cocalico tries to drive around Owen Fisher (left) of Conestoga Valley during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Nathan Showvaker (5) of Conestoga Valley looks for an opening against Tyler Hambright (2) of Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Tate Wealand (right) of Cocalico reaches to try to steal the ball against Elijah Egerter (2) of Conestoga Valley during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Chris Dukes (11) of Conestoga Valley reaches to try to steal the ball from Chase Stark (10) of Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Griffen Rishell (10) of Conestoga Valley (10) shoots a fade away jumper against Camden Ochs (22) of Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Tyler Hambright (2) of Cocalico knocks the ball away from Griffen Rishell (10) of Conestoga Valley during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Jacjson Esbenshade (21) of Conestoga Valley takes off on a fast break against Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Chase Stark (10) of Cocalico and Tanner Petersheim (12) of Conestoga Valley battle for a rebound during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Tate Wealand (4) of Cocalico drives to the hoop against Tanner Petersheim (12) of Conestoga Valley during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Griffen Rishell (10) of Conestoga Valley has the ball knocked out of his hands while driving to the hoop by Roman SantaRosa (right) of Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
The Conestoga Valley student section watches the game against Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Mark Palczewski
High-scorers: Twelve players scored 20 points or more in single games, with a pair of 20-point games from two players: Manheim Central’s Trey Grube and Octorara’s Zachary Kirk. Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst matched his career-high with 35 points in Saturday’s win over McCaskey. Ben Wert, the lone returning starter for L-S, notched a career-high 32 points in Friday’s season-opening win over Northeastern. Here’s the list of high scorers from both days…
Remaining season-openers for L-L squads: Cedar Crest (at Governor Mifflin) and Northern Lebanon (at Tri-Valley) get their seasons underway Monday night. … Warwick (vs. Cocalico), Elco (at Pottsville) and Ephrata (vs. Red Land) get going Tuesday. … Lancaster Catholic (at York Catholic) and Hempfield (at Lampeter-Strasburg) get started Wednesday. … Lebanon hosts its traditional Lebanon Tip-Off this weekend.
Notable games coming up: Columbia travels to Executive Education Academy, in Lehigh County, on Tuesday night. Both reached the second round of PIAA Class 3A tournament last season. … Wednesday night will see a rematch of last year’s L-L championship game (Hempfield at L-S) and District 3-1A championship game (Linville Hill Christian at Lancaster Country Day). … Thursday will see an intriguing matchup when Mount Calvary, Elizabethtown-based program that’s one of the top District 3-1A teams, travels to defending District 3-2A champ Lancaster Mennonite.
Coaching notables: Hempfield skipper Danny Walck enters the season one win shy of career win No. 370. … CV coach Jim Shipper enters the week two wins shy of career win No. 190. … Warwick coach Chris Christensen enters the week one win shy of career win No. 90. … Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher enters the week two wins shy of career No. 80. … Lancaster Mennonite coach Seth Buckwalter enters the week one win shy of career win No. 60.