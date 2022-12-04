2022 Cocalico at Conestoga Valley Boys Basketball
Griffen Rishell (10) of Conestoga Valley (10) drives to the hoop against Camden Ochs (22) of Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

Sixteen Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams got their 2022-23 campaigns started over the weekend. Of those, fifteen did so in tip-off tournaments. Of those, five came away as tourney champs: Manheim Central (Red Lion Tip-Off), Lancaster Country Day (West Shore), Conestoga Valley (Buckskin Classic), Octorara (Octorara) and Elizabethtown (Boiling Springs).

Six others were tournament runners-up: Lampeter-Strasburg (Northeastern), Cocalico (Buckskin Classic), Donegal (Donegal), Columbia (Manheim Township), Solanco (Octorara) and Pequea Valley (Tulpehocken).

Two others lost Friday but won consolation games Saturday: Lancaster Mennonite (Coatesville) and Annville-Cleona (Hamburg).

Below are some noteworthy items coming out of the weekend, followed by a look ahead to the first full week on the L-L hardwood.

High-water mark: Manheim Central’s 73 points in Saturday’s win over Red Lion is the single-game high-water scoring mark for an L-L team so far this season.

High-scorers: Twelve players scored 20 points or more in single games, with a pair of 20-point games from two players: Manheim Central’s Trey Grube and Octorara’s Zachary Kirk. Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst matched his career-high with 35 points in Saturday’s win over McCaskey. Ben Wert, the lone returning starter for L-S, notched a career-high 32 points in Friday’s season-opening win over Northeastern. Here’s the list of high scorers from both days…

Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst 35 points (win, vs. McCaskey, 12/3)

Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Ben Wert 32 points (win, vs. Northeastern, 12/2)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 30 points (win, vs. Cedar Cliff, 12/2)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Griffen Rishell 27 points (win, vs. Cocalico, 12/3)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 27 points (win, at Red Lion, 12/3)

Donegal junior guard Evyan Patel 25 points (loss, vs. Palmyra, 12/3)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Griffen Rishell 23 points (win, vs. Gettysburg, 12/2)

Elizabethtown senior Braden Cummings 23 points (win, vs. New Oxford, 12/3)

Garden Spot sophomore Jeff St. Jean 23 points (loss, vs. Schuylkill Valley, 12/2)

Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk 23 points (win, vs. Solanco, 12/3)

Manheim Central junior guard Sam Witmer career-high 22 points (win, at Red Lion, 12/3)

Penn Manor senior guard Ethan Benne 21 points (loss, vs. Palmyra, 12/2)

McCaskey senior guard Elias Garcia 20 points (loss, at Coatesville, 12/2)

Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk 20 points (win, vs. Church Farm, 12/2)

New faces, no problem for Columbia boys basketball in season-opening win at Manheim Township

Remaining season-openers for L-L squads: Cedar Crest (at Governor Mifflin) and Northern Lebanon (at Tri-Valley) get their seasons underway Monday night. … Warwick (vs. Cocalico), Elco (at Pottsville) and Ephrata (vs. Red Land) get going Tuesday. … Lancaster Catholic (at York Catholic) and Hempfield (at Lampeter-Strasburg) get started Wednesday. … Lebanon hosts its traditional Lebanon Tip-Off this weekend.

Notable games coming up: Columbia travels to Executive Education Academy, in Lehigh County, on Tuesday night. Both reached the second round of PIAA Class 3A tournament last season. … Wednesday night will see a rematch of last year’s L-L championship game (Hempfield at L-S) and District 3-1A championship game (Linville Hill Christian at Lancaster Country Day). … Thursday will see an intriguing matchup when Mount Calvary, Elizabethtown-based program that’s one of the top District 3-1A teams, travels to defending District 3-2A champ Lancaster Mennonite.

Coaching notables: Hempfield skipper Danny Walck enters the season one win shy of career win No. 370. … CV coach Jim Shipper enters the week two wins shy of career win No. 190. … Warwick coach Chris Christensen enters the week one win shy of career win No. 90. … Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher enters the week two wins shy of career No. 80. … Lancaster Mennonite coach Seth Buckwalter enters the week one win shy of career win No. 60.

L-L boys basketball standings page

