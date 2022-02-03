Just five games on Wednesday’s L-L League girls basketball docket. But, as always, plenty of intriguing matchups and final scores. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

NONLEAGUE

Elizabethtown 52, Exeter 40 — One night after seeing their 4-game winning streak come to a close, the Bears bounced back nicely with a 12-point win on the road to continue their late-season playoff push. E-town opened the game on a 12-4 clip and grabbed a 26-17 halftime lead, then tacked on 17 fourth-quarter points to silence the host Eagles. Kallee Locker (career-high 17 points) and Jade Love-Morris (14 points) keyed the Bears in the scoring column. Love-Morris, a senior Lock Haven recruit, is up to 601 career points for the Bears.

Pequea Valley 80, Dayspring Christian Academy 39 — The host Braves raced out to a cozy 42-23 lead at the half, and then used a 29-12 third-quarter blitz to put the game on ice. Freshman lefty shooter Katie Stoltzfus (career-high 16 points, four 3-pointers), Shania Stoltzfus (15 points) and Sarah Arment (12 points) paced PV, which has clinched no worse than second place — and an L-L League playoff bid — in the Section 5 race.

Warwick 24, Muhlenberg 21 — Make that a 2-game winning streak for the Warriors, who held the host Muhls to 2 third-quarter points, and broke open an 11-11 game with 13-point second-half run to pick up the win. Aubrey Williamson, Jaden Maloney and Bella Smithson scored 5 points apiece for Warwick.

Elco 44, Conrad Weiser 30 — The host Raiders were knotted up at 14-14 at the half, then outscored the Scouts 30-16 after the break and won going away. Kailey Eckhart continued her assault on 1,000 career points with 17 points, while Sam Nelson chipped in with 11 points for Elco. Eckhart, a senior Lebanon Valley College commit, is up to 920 career points for the Raiders, who have two more regular season games, and then at least one L-L League playoff game still on their schedule; Elco is battling it out for a slot in the D3-4A bracket.

Also Wednesday, in a terrific nonleague matchup paring a duo of D3 contenders, Manheim Central rallied late for a riveting 2-point win at Big Spring. Here’s the game story …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Octorara at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Elizabethtown at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at York, 7:30 p.m.

