In what seemed like a flashback to last season’s Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game, at least in the closing moments, a Lampeter-Strasburg guard again hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to propel the Pioneers past Hempfield on Wednesday night.

The Pioneers prevailed 45-38 in their home opener of the 2022-23 campaign.

This time, the L-S guard was junior Dean Herr, one of four new starters for the Pioneers, the defending District 3-5A champion coming off the most successful season in program history.

“Dean Herr played JV last year,” L-S seventh-year coach Ed Berryman said. “That’s the way he shoots. Dean had to work on defense to get to varsity. I knew he had that (3-point shooting) in his game. Just trying to give him confidence. If you’re open, shoot the ball. He has one of the prettiest looking shots out here.”

Herr drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to first tie it and then put L-S ahead, 39-36, with 2 minutes, 46 seconds left, the backend of an 11-0 Pioneers run. L-S went from down 36-28 near the start of the fourth quarter to closing the game on a 17-2 run. Seven of those points on that stretch came from L-S senior Ben Wert, the team’s lone returning starter.

“I know (Hempfield) really wanted this one,” Wert said. “So did we. It’s a good early-season win.”

Wert (12 points) was one of three L-S players in double-figures scoring alongside Herr (11 points) and sophomore Chase Smucker (12 points).

On paper, Hempfield entered the night with the edge in terms of returning varsity experience. Though, L-S (2-1) came in having already played two games over the weekend, and led 21-17 at the break.

Hempfield, with their wrinkles ironed out from the first half, found its footing in the form of a 9-0 run to start the second half, with four different players scoring on the stretch, to go up 26-21.

Berryman never called a timeout for L-S to break up the Hempfield momentum, instead preferring to let his guys figure it out.

“Sometimes you have to learn,” Berryman said. “I didn’t want to call a timeout and give Hempfield more momentum. Let’s just go. Let’s keep playing.”

The Knights shot 5-for-11 (45 percent) in the third quarter, but 7-37 (18.9 percent) the other three frames. Ben Troyer (12 points) paced the Hempfield offense while teammate Miguel Pena, one of the top returning scorers in the L-L, was held to five points, in part due to the defensive effort from L-S junior Yasin Abdi.

“He (Pena) is a great shooter,” Berryman said. “We just have to keep in front of him. Don’t go for the shot fakes. Last year we went for some of his shot fakes. Just stay low, stare at his number. Keep your body in front of him. Do the best you can to try to contain him.”

The season is young. But things are again looking up for L-S, even with all the new faces.

“After last weekend, they’re really coming together as a group,” Berryman said. “They trust each other.”

