Multiple L-L League and local boys and girls senior basketball standouts are set to play in the Mid-State All-Star Games, on tap for Wednesday at Steel-High.

In the 6 p.m. boys game, playing for South Central PA (against Central PA) will be Manheim Central’s Judd Novak, Lebanon’s Adrian Cruz, Lebanon’s Kevin Smith, Penn Manor’s Kamrin Carroll, Elizabethtown’s Techeal Gonquoi and Annville-Cleona’s Demadric Green. Ephrata’s Nate Zimmerman will coach the squad.

In the 7:15 p.m. girls game, playing for Central PA will be Lampeter-Strasburg’s Kiersten Hostetter, Ephrata’s Brynn Adams, Elco’s Kailey Eckhart and Hempfield’s Orianna Edmond, while playing for South Central PA will be Linden Hall’s Jenadia Jordan, Columbia’s Morgan Bigler, Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke and Linden Hall’s Anastasia Astapenka. Linden Hall’s Ellen Bair will coach the South Central team.

In the 8:30 p.m. boys game, playing for the PA All-Stars (against the Mid-Penn All-Stars) will be Lampeter-Strasburg’s Isaiah Parido, Lebanon’s Marquis Ferreira, Warwick’s Tate Landis, Elco’s Corey Attivo, Warwick’s Avery Sapp, Manheim Township’s Seth Miller, Manheim Township’s Brok Oldac, Donegal's Khalil Masden, Columbia’s Robert Footman, Columbia’s Kerry Glover and Columbia’s J’von Collazo. Lebanon’s Luke Collins, who is out with an injury, was also named to the team. Columbia’s Kerry Glover will coach the PA All-Stars.

