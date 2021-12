The 2021-22 high school boys basketball tips off Friday. Of the Lancaster-Lebanon League's 25 teams, twenty will be in action this weekend in tip-off tournament or showcase games. Four others will compete in single-game, non-league, non-tournament games. The lone team not in the fray is Manheim Central, as the Barons will begin its season Monday night at Warwick.

Below is the full list of this weekend's games involving L-L squads.

Friday, Dec. 10

BUCKSKIN CLASSIC (AT CONESTOGA VALLEY)

Cocalico vs. Warwick, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs vs Conestoga Valley, 7: 30 p.m.

CARLISLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Hempfield vs. Freire Charter, 6 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m.

DONEGAL TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Penn Manor vs. Palmyra, 6 p.m.

Donegal vs. York Tech, 7:45 p.m.

GETTYSBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Shippensburg, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona vs. Brandywine Heights, 7 p.m.

Hamburg vs. Northern Lehigh, 8:30 p.m.

JT KUHN MEMORIAL TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT (AT BIG SPRING)

Columbia vs. Delone Catholic

Big Spring vs. TBA

LEBANON TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Elco vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP TIP-OFF SHOWCASE

Manheim Township vs. Allentown Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEASTERN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Eastern York 6 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

OCTORARA TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Solanco vs. Avon Grove, 6 p.m.

Octorara vs. Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

RED LION TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, 6 p.m. (old gym)

Red Lion vs. Dover, 7:45 p.m. (new gym)

TRINITY SHOOTOUT

Lancaster Catholic vs. Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley vs. West Perry, 6 p.m. (old gym)

Tulpehocken vs. Upper Perkiomen, 7:30 p.m. (new gym)

Non-league/non-tournament game: Garden Spot at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11:

BOILING SPRINGS TIP-OFF SHOWCASE

Elizabethtown at Boiling Springs, 7:45 p.m.

BUCKSKIN CLASSIC (AT CONESTOGA VALLEY)

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

CARLISLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation

Championship

DONEGAL TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

GETTYSBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation

Championship

JT KUHN MEMORIAL TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT (AT BIG SPRING)

Consolation

Championship

LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY TIP-OFF SHOWCASE

Dayspring Academy at Lancaster Country Day, 10 a.m.

West Shore Christian Academy at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.

LEBANON TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP TIP-OFF SHOWCASE

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Central York, 1 p.m.

NORTHEASTERN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

OCTORARA TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

RED LION TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 2:15 p.m.

Championship 7:30 p.m.

TRINITY SHOOTOUT

Lancaster Catholic vs. Berks Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 5 p.m. (old gym)

Championship, 5 p.m. (new gym)

Non-league/non-tournament games:

Cedar Crest at Conrad Weiser, 1:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Pine Grove, 1:30 p.m.

Chester at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP TIP-OFF SHOWCASE

Manheim Township vs. Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Non-league/non-tournament games:

Manheim Central at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Exeter at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Williams Valley at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.