Here is the holiday schedule for L-L League girls basketball teams, including tournament and nonleague games for Dec. 27-30, with 23 of the league’s 25 teams participating in tournaments. Cocalico is not in a holiday tournament; Lampeter-Strasburg has a nonleague game scheduled next week ...

MONDAY, DEC. 27

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley vs. York Tech, 6 p.m.

Brandywine Heights vs. Upper Perkiomen, 7:30 p.m.

HALIFAX HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

Lancaster Country Day vs. Belleville Mennonite, 6 p.m.

PINE GROVE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Blue Mountain vs. William Allen, 12 p.m.

Elco vs. Pine Grove, 1:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

ANNVILLE-CLEONA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Octorara vs. Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona vs. Tulpehocken, 5:30 p.m.

BRANDYWINE HEIGHT HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

HALIFAX HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

Lancaster Country Day vs. Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Central Bucks West, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

McCaskey vs. Northern Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Lebanon vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Elizabethtown vs. Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern York vs. Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

PINE GROVE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 12 p.m.

Championship, 1:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lampeter-Strasburg at Conrad Weiser, 2:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

ANNVILLE-CLEONA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

LOWER DAUPHIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lower Dauphin vs. Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Cedar Crest vs. Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

West York vs. Whitehall, 6 p.m.

Manheim Township vs. Palmyra, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Penn Manor vs. Red Lion, 1:30 p.m.

Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley, 5:30 p.m.

WARWICK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Wilson vs. Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.

Warwick vs. Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

YORK SUBURBAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Donegal vs. Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Manheim Central vs. York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

LOWER DAUPHIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

WARWICK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

YORK SUBURBAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

