Twenty-one of 25 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams are set to participate across 13 holiday tournaments next week. Of those 13 tourneys, seven are being hosted by L-L squads.

Below is the listing of the holiday tourneys, which games stretching from Tuesday through Thursday.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

ANTIETAM HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Mount Calvary Christian vs. Antietam, 5 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Nativity BVM, 7 p.m.,

BOILING SPRINGS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Manheim Township vs. Carlisle, 5 p.m.

Cedar Cliff vs. Boiling Springs, 8 p.m.

GARDEN SPOT HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Susquehannock vs. Cocalico, 4 p.m.

Hanover vs. Garden Spot, 5:30 p.m.

HEMPFIELD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Central York vs. Wilson, 6 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

LITITZ FLOORING COMPANY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT, AT WARWICK

Penn Manor vs. Dallastown, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Warwick, 8 p.m.

NORTHERN LEBANON CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Ephrata vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.

Northern Lebanon vs. Tulpehocken, 7:30 p.m.

YORK TECH HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona vs. Kutztown, 3 p.m.

Big Spring vs. York Tech, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

ANTIETAM HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 5 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

BIG SPRING HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, TBD

Championship, TBD

BOILING SPRINGS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 5 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

GARDEN SPOT HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

HEMPFIELD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

LITITZ FLOORING COMPANY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT, AT WARWICK

Consolation, 6:30 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

NORTHERN LEBANON CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 3 p.m.

CEDAR CREST BOOSTER CLUB HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Exeter vs. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Palmyra vs. Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

EAST PENNSBORO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Greencastle-Antrim vs. Littlestown, 6 p.m.

Donegal vs. East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

JUSTIN HENRY SCHOLARSHIP TRUST TOURNAMENT, AT MIFFLIN COUNTY

Columbia vs. Manheim Central, 2:30 p.m.

Steelton vs. Mifflin County, 5:30 p.m.

EASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Conestoga Valley vs. Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

Elco vs. Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

HAGELGANS & VERONIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT, AT MCCASKEY

York High vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. McCaskey, 8 p.m.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Kennard Dale vs Twin Valley, 1 p.m.

Solanco vs Daniel Boone, 5 p.m.

YORK TECH HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

CEDAR CREST BOOSTER CLUB HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

EAST PENNSBORO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

JUSTIN HENRY SCHOLARSHIP TRUST TOURNAMENT, AT MIFFLIN COUNTY

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

HAGELGANS & VERONIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT, AT MCCASKEY

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

EASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.